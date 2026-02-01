ETV Bharat / health

Beyond The Allocation Numbers: What India's Healthcare Leaders Think Of The 2026 Budget's Long Term Vision

By Gautam Debroy and Kasmin Fernandes New Delhi: Immediately after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Parliament on Sunday, experts from India’s healthcare domain hailed the allocations, including a proposal to set up 3 new All India Institutes (AII) of Ayurveda to expand high-quality education as well as removal of basic customs duty on 17 cancer-related drugs and medicines. “The Ayurveda sector got much more attention in this Union Budget. It’s a matter of pride that three new AII has been announced. Taking the Goa and Delhi AIA as a role model, the proposed AII will manage peoples’ lifestyle disorders and other chronic diseases,” said Prof (Vd) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed upgrading the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar to further bolster evidence-based research, training, and awareness in traditional medicine at the global level. Investments In Biopharma Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) told ETV Bharat that the 2026 budget sends a strong and credible signal of India’s commitment to building a globally competitive life-sciences ecosystem. “The announcement of Biopharma Shakti with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay over five years is a landmark step towards positioning India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub, particularly in biologics and biosimilars, which are critical for improving longevity and quality of life at affordable costs,” he said. For Dr. Ranjit Ghuliani, Medical Superintendent, NIIMS Hospital, this budget represents a paradigm shift for the Indian healthcare sector, since health and biopharmaceutical development are at the very centre. "The proposed ‘Biopharma Shakti’ program of ₹10,000 crore is a historic move that will help India position itself to become a world leader in the development of biologics and biosimilars," he said, adding, "Another area that assumes importance is the proposed change in the taxation structure of medical devices, expansion of tertiary care services, telemedicine, and rural health, which will help in reducing out-of-pocket spending and burden on referral hospitals." Also read: What Are Biologic Medicines That The Government Is Investing ₹10,000-Crore In Added Priyanka Aggarwal - Managing Director & Senior Partner, India and Southeast Asia Leader, Healthcare Practice, BCG: "The ₹10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI programme, alongside expansion of NIPERs, creation of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites and strengthening of regulatory capacity aligned to global approval standards, directly support India’s transition from a generics-led model to higher-value biologics and innovation-driven manufacturing. These measures enhance domestic R&D depth, improve clinical development timelines and strengthen India’s position as a reliable global biologics partner." Nilesh Maheshwari, Partner and Pharma, Bio Tech & Life Sciences Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, agreed. "The ₹10,000 crore outlay under Biopharma Shakti will significantly accelerate India’s transition towards innovation-driven pharmaceuticals by strengthening research infrastructure, advanced technology hubs, and clinical standards, enabling progress in biologics, vaccines, and next-generation therapies." He explained that it will enhance domestic capacity, lower the cost of life-saving biologics, and support broader healthcare affordability, which are critical since India faces a rising burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.