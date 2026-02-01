Beyond The Allocation Numbers: What India's Healthcare Leaders Think Of The 2026 Budget's Long Term Vision
Doctors, hospital, pharma and biotech head honchos hailed the budget for its focus on care, cost and capacity-building.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy and Kasmin Fernandes
New Delhi: Immediately after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Parliament on Sunday, experts from India’s healthcare domain hailed the allocations, including a proposal to set up 3 new All India Institutes (AII) of Ayurveda to expand high-quality education as well as removal of basic customs duty on 17 cancer-related drugs and medicines.
“The Ayurveda sector got much more attention in this Union Budget. It’s a matter of pride that three new AII has been announced. Taking the Goa and Delhi AIA as a role model, the proposed AII will manage peoples’ lifestyle disorders and other chronic diseases,” said Prof (Vd) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed upgrading the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar to further bolster evidence-based research, training, and awareness in traditional medicine at the global level.
Investments In Biopharma
Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) told ETV Bharat that the 2026 budget sends a strong and credible signal of India’s commitment to building a globally competitive life-sciences ecosystem. “The announcement of Biopharma Shakti with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay over five years is a landmark step towards positioning India as a global biopharma manufacturing hub, particularly in biologics and biosimilars, which are critical for improving longevity and quality of life at affordable costs,” he said.
For Dr. Ranjit Ghuliani, Medical Superintendent, NIIMS Hospital, this budget represents a paradigm shift for the Indian healthcare sector, since health and biopharmaceutical development are at the very centre. "The proposed ‘Biopharma Shakti’ program of ₹10,000 crore is a historic move that will help India position itself to become a world leader in the development of biologics and biosimilars," he said, adding, "Another area that assumes importance is the proposed change in the taxation structure of medical devices, expansion of tertiary care services, telemedicine, and rural health, which will help in reducing out-of-pocket spending and burden on referral hospitals."
Added Priyanka Aggarwal - Managing Director & Senior Partner, India and Southeast Asia Leader, Healthcare Practice, BCG: "The ₹10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI programme, alongside expansion of NIPERs, creation of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites and strengthening of regulatory capacity aligned to global approval standards, directly support India’s transition from a generics-led model to higher-value biologics and innovation-driven manufacturing. These measures enhance domestic R&D depth, improve clinical development timelines and strengthen India’s position as a reliable global biologics partner."
Nilesh Maheshwari, Partner and Pharma, Bio Tech & Life Sciences Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, agreed. "The ₹10,000 crore outlay under Biopharma Shakti will significantly accelerate India’s transition towards innovation-driven pharmaceuticals by strengthening research infrastructure, advanced technology hubs, and clinical standards, enabling progress in biologics, vaccines, and next-generation therapies." He explained that it will enhance domestic capacity, lower the cost of life-saving biologics, and support broader healthcare affordability, which are critical since India faces a rising burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.
Boost Towards Scientific Expertise
Strengthening the CDSCO is a crucial step toward building trust in India’s healthcare system. Aditya Kandoi, Founder & CEO, Redcliffe Labs explained: "For patients, it means safer access to high-quality, innovative therapies. For the country, it strengthens our credibility as a global healthcare destination. The proposal to develop new regional medical centres is equally significant, bringing advanced healthcare closer to communities beyond metros. When combined with technology-led diagnostics and affordable access, these measures can fundamentally change health outcomes at scale."
Agreed Dr Sajeev Nair, Founder and Chairman, Vieroots: "By making an investment in biopharma manufacturing and strengthening regulatory institutions like the CDSCO with more scientific expertise and faster approval pathways, India is well-positioned to make its mark as a global hub for high-quality, affordable biologics benefiting patients domestically and healthcare systems globally. As a company working at the intersection of personalised wellness and nutrition, we see strong alignment with this vision of preventive, longevity-focused healthcare."
The proposal to establish regional medical hubs is a strategic step towards positioning India as a global destination for medical value travel. Says Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare: "By integrating clinical care, education, research, AYUSH, and post-treatment rehabilitation, this initiative addresses the entire continuum of care that international and domestic patients increasingly seek." He believes that public–private partnerships will be critical to the success of these hubs. "Beyond strengthening India’s medical tourism ecosystem, this initiative will also create significant employment opportunities for doctors and allied health professionals. We look forward to collaborating with the Government to help translate this vision into world-class healthcare infrastructure," Soi went on to add.
Affordable Treatment
Cancer care today has become complex and involves the use of many new therapeutic drugs. These cutting-edge medications have significantly improved treatment outcomes, but they are expensive, according to Dr. Amit Rauthan, HOD & Consultant - Medical Oncology, Immunotherapy and Precision Medicine, Manipal Hospital. "In this context, the recent announcement about drug exemptions is a positive development. The hope is that newer treatments particularly immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and antibody drug conjugates will become more affordable. This move may increase the number of patients who can access advanced cancer treatments. With reduced costs, more patients will receive these life-saving therapies," he said.
"While investment in infrastructure is welcome, India urgently needs population-based screening, early detection, and affordable cancer care, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities," said Dr. Sachin Marda, Clinical Director, Oncology Department, & Senior Consultant Oncologist & Robotic Surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. He feels the government should prioritize preventive oncology through tobacco control, nutrition awareness, vaccination, and screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancers. "Investment in manpower training, hospital upgrades, and affordable diagnostics are essential," added Marda.
Workforce Training
"A well-structured system of care will be initiated to cover geriatric and related sectors, with the training of 150,000 caregivers through multi-functional, National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned programmes that will develop both the core skills of caring for others and the associated skills for creating a healthy environment through the use of wellness and assistive technology,” said Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-founder & Director of Leucine Rich Bio (BugSpeaks).
While the ‘Heal in India’ initiative received a strong push in the previous Budget, it finds limited explicit mention this year. Dr. P N Arora, Chairman & Managing Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, is hopeful that during the rollout and implementation phase, greater emphasis will be placed on strengthening and scaling this initiative. He went on to add, "It is encouraging to see a strong focus on workforce development and digital health. Coupled with capital investment, structural reforms, AI and robotic surgery, the SME Growth Fund, and Semiconductor Mission 2.0, these measures, in my view, will not only enhance care delivery, drive innovation, and advance healthcare research, but also boost allied industries and foster employment, aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat."
