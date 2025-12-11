ETV Bharat / health

Child Obesity 'Serious' Health Risk For India As UNICEF Calls It 'New Epidemic'

Jaipur: Obesity among children has reached alarming levels worldwide as the number of obese children surpasses those who are underweight for the first time, according to UNICEF’s 2025 Child Nutrition Global Report.

The report ‘Feeding Profit: How food environments are failing children’, released in September, reveals that 9.4 per cent of children aged 5 to 19 years are affected by obesity, while 9.2 per cent remain underweight. Doctors call this shift a health threat, especially due to changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and the increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods.

Dr Priyanshu Mathur, a senior paediatrician at JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, termed the rise in childhood obesity a serious concern for India and the world. “The fast-food culture in urban areas and the widespread availability of ultra-processed foods in rural regions are driving this trend,” he said.

Child Obesity 'Serious' Health Risk For India As UNICEF Calls It 'New Epidemic' (ETV Bharat Ggraphics)

Ultra-processed foods such as packaged snacks, sugary drinks, instant noodles, and fried items have become popular among children, contributing to weight gain and related health problems, including diabetes and high cholesterol, he added. Dr Mathur also warned about the negative impact of poor diets and sedentary lifestyles on children’s mental health. “Physical inactivity is another critical factor. The rise in screen time, including mobile phones, television, and gaming, confines children to their homes, reducing opportunities for exercise and outdoor play,” he said.