ETV Bharat / health

UNESCO Recognises Neural Data As Sensitive. What Does It Mean For India?

What happens when the data being collected from a neural headset is not just about what you did, but potentially about what is happening inside your mind? That is the significance of UNESCO's 2025 Recommendation on the Ethics of Neurotechnology. The organisation's General Conference adopted the Recommendation, recognising that neural data, and data from which mental states can be inferred, deserve heightened protection.

There is an important legal footnote here. A UNESCO Recommendation is not a binding treaty. It does not automatically become law in India or anywhere else. Instead, it establishes an international benchmark and asks member states to give effect to its principles within their own constitutional and legal systems. UNESCO is essentially saying that information generated from the brain is different enough, and potentially intimate enough, to require serious protection.

The Brain Gets No Special Box

India's timing makes the issue particularly interesting. Two days after UNESCO adopted its Recommendation, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology notified the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, providing the operational framework for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

At first glance, this might look like perfect timing. The world is talking about protecting neural data and India has just operationalised its new data-protection framework. But there's a catch. The Indian framework currently treats personal data as a broad category. It does not specifically create a protected legal category for neural data or information that can be used to infer someone's mental state.

Another catch is that the Rules do not all take effect at once. The provisions establishing the Data Protection Board took effect upon notification, while several provisions that would govern practical aspects such as consent notices, security safeguards and cross-border data transfers have a longer commencement period, described here as taking effect around mid-2027. So the legal machinery exists, but some of the machinery that matters most for data protection is still waiting to switch on.

The Difficult Part Is Not Collecting Brain Data

Here's where neurotechnology creates a problem that conventional privacy law wasn't necessarily designed to handle. Suppose an EEG device records a neural signal. Now suppose software analyses that signal and says: this person appears distracted. That's something else. Suppose another system takes that inference and concludes: this person is unsuitable for this job. We have now travelled a considerable distance from just collecting data.

A person might agree to the collection of neural signals without understanding that those signals could later be processed to generate information about their mental state. It is rather like agreeing to someone taking a photograph of your face without realising they will use it to determine your mood, personality or susceptibility to advertising.

Consent Becomes Complicated

Modern privacy systems often depend on consent. You scroll past the privacy notice and click “agree”. But how meaningful is that consent when even the user cannot reasonably anticipate what future algorithms might extract from their neural signals?

This is one of the major challenges identified in the material. The law may need to distinguish between consent to collect neural data and consent to use that data to generate mental-state or cognitive inferences. Imagine buying a pair of EEG-enabled earbuds. You might agree that the device needs to collect brain signals for its stated function. That doesn't necessarily mean you have agreed to the company determining your mood or attention level, building a cognitive profile and using it for advertising. The more powerful the inference, the harder it becomes to hide behind a generic “I agree”.