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Understanding Psoriasis And The New Thinking Around Its Management | World Psoriasis Awareness Month

Dr. Yadav adds that the disease can also have an effect on the psyche of the individual. The visible patches can cause them to have low self-esteem, which could affect his/her interactions with other people, whereas the itchiness and pain they experience can prevent them from getting enough sleep.

“This disease can affect various areas of the body including the scalp, elbow and knees among others. In normal cases, the skin cells have a slow process of growth and rejuvenation. However, in case of psoriasis, this process is extremely accelerated due to chronic inflammations leading to the formation of scales on the top layer of skin due to accelerated turnover of skin cells,” says Dr. Jagriti Yadav, Medical Director – Lab Operations, Cryoviva Life Sciences.

World Psoriasis Awareness Month in August is an opportune moment to discuss the pesky skin condition that appears to have no cure. Psoriasis is often recognized by its itchy, red, and scaly skin lesions. But it is far more than a skin condition. It is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory disease that can affect a person's physical health, emotional well-being, and quality of life.

With increased understanding of psoriasis, more research is being done on the interplay of inflammation and the skin cells. The research focuses on the role that Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) may play in tissue repair and immune response. MSCs are naturally occurring in various tissues. Another area of investigation is on the use of MSCs derived from other materials like the umbilical cord and placenta. Says Dr. Yadav, “The objective is to establish whether their ability to regenerate cells and regulate immunity can have future applications in treating chronic inflammatory disorders like psoriasis.” All efforts to develop stem cell therapies for psoriasis still leave it as an emerging field that requires further research.

Everyday Habits Matter Too

Managing psoriasis is not only about medication. Healthy lifestyle practices can also help in the process. Healthy weight maintenance, a healthy diet, physical activity, sufficient sleep, and stress management all help to keep one healthy. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, avoiding smoking, and limiting excessive alcohol intake may also support overall health and psoriasis management.

Healthy lifestyle practices can help manage psoriasis (Getty Images)

“There is no universal way of managing psoriasis since the method chosen for each patient must take into account several factors including the condition’s severity and symptoms, the general state of the patient and other individual peculiarities,” says Dr. Yadav. However, dermatological treatment and following the prescription are still key, along with lifestyle adjustments.

As we continue to gain more insights about the condition, the direction being taken is not simply towards treating what can be seen but rather trying to comprehend what is going on beneath the skin’s surface. There might be many promising aspects in fields like regenerative medicine, but for now at least, early diagnosis, medical treatment and living healthy remain the cornerstone of managing psoriasis.

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