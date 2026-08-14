ETV Bharat / health

Eating This Food Increases Men's Chances Of Prostate Cancer By As Much As 34%, According To US Researchers

Industrially manufactured products such as soft drinks, packaged cereals and snacks, and processed meats are made with refined fats, oils, sugars, starches, salts and other additives that can enhance flavour, texture, and shelf life while reducing nutritional value. Growing evidence links higher consumption of these Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs) to a range of health problems. Research has identified several potential biological pathways through which UPFs may contribute to cancer. These include metabolic disruption, inflammation, oxidative stress, and changes to the gut microbiome. However, data is sparse about whether men who consume high amounts of UPFs have greater risks of prostate cancer.

Now, new research from Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine provides evidence that men with higher consumption of UPFs have increased risks of prostate cancer. In India, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in urban Indian cities, with roughly 40,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

How Was The Research Conducted?

Published in The American Journal of Medicine, the study provides analyses from a large and nationally representative data from 17,024 US men ages 18 and older who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2003 through 2023. Researchers used two 24-hour dietary recalls to calculate the percentage of daily calories participants consumed from UPFs. Using the validated and widely used NOVA classification system, they divided participants into four groups, ranging from less than about 20% of calories from UPFs to more than 44%.