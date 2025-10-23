ETV Bharat / health

Ultra-Processed Foods Might Be Rewiring Your Brain To Overeat, Says Study

The study pulled data from around 30,000 middle-aged folks in the UK Biobank and was a collaboration between the University of Helsinki’s O’BRAIN Lab and the Montreal Neurological Institute. Together, they’re trying to understand how our brains and our snacks are locked in a tragic love affair. The study found that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) were associated with structural brain changes that encourage overeating, thus setting up a vicious loop.

According to a new international study from the University of Helsinki, ultra-processed foods might actually be rewiring your brain. Researchers found that eating too much of this stuff changes certain parts of your brain that control how and when you eat. We’re talking about serious brain regions like the hypothalamus, the amygdala, and the right nucleus accumbens, which are responsible for appetite, emotion and reward.

We all have that one snack that owns us. It’s 11:47 pm, you’re watching reruns of The Office for the eighth time, and before you know it, you’ve demolished an entire bag of chips that, according to the nutrition label, was supposed to feed a family of four. Don’t feel bad — blame your brain.

You eat junk food, your brain gets more wired for junk food, and suddenly you’re caught in a real-life version of Groundhog Day, except that instead of learning French poetry, you’re just refilling your jar of chips.

Now, before you start swearing off everything on your kitchen shelf, the researchers do throw us a bone. Doctoral researcher Arsène Kanyamibwa notes that not all processed foods are evil. Frozen vegetables? Totally fine. Pasteurized milk? Great. But foods that are chemically modified within an inch of their lives (looking at you, hot dogs and neon-orange mac & cheese) are the real villains of this story.

Here’s where it gets more interesting: these brain changes can’t be explained just by inflammation or obesity, which are already known effects of ultra-processed diets. Nope, this time, the issue might be the weird additives and emulsifiers that make UPFs so unnaturally smooth, crispy, or shelf-stable.

The same science that brought you “strawberry-flavoured yogurt” without strawberries might also be making your brain go, “Yes, more please,” even when you’re full.

You don’t have to live off raw kale and existential dread. But maybe, the next time you’re tempted by something that has a shelf life longer than your phone warranty, you’ll pause.