How Is Type 2 Diabetes Linked To Worsening Of Menopause Symptoms?
It is important to assess menopausal symptoms in all women with diabetes during perimenopause, endocrinologist Dr. Vaishali S Naik tells ETV Bharat.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus is a common chronic non-communicable disease that is now a pandemic. Women in the postmenopausal or perimenopausal age group are at increased risk of developing diabetes. Increasing age, insulin resistance and obesity, which occurs due to redistribution of fat during menopausal period, are risk factors for developing diabetes and also other cardiovascular disease states. Earlier onset of type 2 diabetes can predispose to early menopause due to ovarian ageing in some women.
Says Dr. Vaishali S Naik, Consultant Endocrinologist, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, Bandra (West), “In perimenopause and early menopause, many women are significantly symptomatic. The vasomotor or genitourinary symptoms during this period can be troublesome in some. Every woman faces an individualized challenge with her menopausal symptoms depending on the type as well as the severity of the symptoms.”
These symptoms may worsen in women who have uncontrolled blood sugars. Type 2 diabetes is itself a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and the estrogen deficiency that occurs during menopause transition and menopausal state will add on to the risk.
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Dr. Naik cites a recent study from Korea showing that Type 2 diabetes mellitus may be responsible in worsening of the menopausal symptoms. Earlier studies have also shown that women who are diabetic or prediabetic are more prone to having menopausal symptoms even at pre-menopause but especially during the postmenopausal stage. Even the severity of symptoms was noted to be worse at the postmenopausal stage.
It is important to assess menopausal symptoms – their presence and severity in all women with diabetes during perimenopause or even post menopause. “The quality of life should be assessed at each visit in these patients. Healthy lifestyle changes, regular exercise and dietary interventions should be reinforced in all women with diabetes or prediabetes during the menopausal state,” says the endocrinologist based in Mumbai.
Treatment Options
Individualization of treatment in relation to age of menopause, severity of menopausal symptoms, associated comorbid conditions like hypertension, dyslipidemia, osteoporosis in addition to availability of types of hormone replacement therapy depending on patient preferences is the way to go in treatment of diabetic or prediabetic women. All patients with prediabetes and diabetes mellitus should be treated to improve glucose control, reduce the insulin resistance, improve sleep and also develop good muscle mass.
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Those with significant symptoms in the menopause transition or in early postmenopausal period may be significantly helped with prudent use of hormone replacement therapy ( HRT). Regular clinical and investigational follow up is necessary in those who are started on HRT along with appropriate control of their blood sugars and assessment of other micro or macrovascular complications of diabetes.
References:
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42549660/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12986-024-00858-0
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