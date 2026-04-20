Type 2 Diabetes In Children Is On The Rise, Here's How Food Habits and Lifestyle Are Changing Kids’ Health
Different from juvenile diabetes, Paediatric Type 2 diabetes is the result of inactivity in children, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
For a long time, diabetes was considered a disease that mainly affected adults. But that is no longer true. Doctors are now seeing a worrying rise in diabetes among children and teenagers. This trend is being reported around the world, and India is also seeing an increase in the number of children diagnosed with the condition.
This growing trend has become a major concern among doctors. The question many experts are asking is: why is this happening? Why are more children showing high blood sugar levels?
Endocrinologist Dr. Soham Tarafdar from Manipal Hospitals in Dhakuria, Kolkata explains that earlier, when doctors spoke about diabetes in children, they were usually referring to Type 1 diabetes. But today, cases of Type 2 diabetes among children are increasing rapidly. This shift has become especially noticeable over the last one or two decades.
According to Dr. Tarafdar, the number of Type 2 diabetes cases is rising not only among adults but also among teenagers and young children.
Type 1 diabetes is also called juvenile diabetes that typically develops in children and teens. In this condition, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas. These cells are responsible for producing insulin. Once these cells are damaged, the body can no longer produce insulin properly. Family history usually plays a smaller role in Type 1 diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes, however, is different. It is linked both to genetics and to lifestyle. Doctors say that obesity or excess body fat has become one of the biggest causes of Type 2 diabetes in children today.
What Is Causing This?
Experts believe that major changes in children’s diets and daily routines are driving this rise:
- Children today are eating far more fast food, sugary snacks, and oily foods than earlier generations.
- Sugary drinks and cold beverages have also become very common.
- Many children now face intense academic pressure and competition. This often leads to stress and leaves them with less time for physical activity.
- Children spend more time studying, using screens, or staying indoors than playing outside.
- Obesity among children is increasing, which directly raises the risk of diabetes.
- Children who have a family history of diabetes or those who are gaining weight rapidly need extra attention. Regular health check-ups and lifestyle changes can often help prevent diabetes.
Dr. Tarafdar explains that when too much fat accumulates in the body, insulin does not work properly. This condition is called insulin resistance. When insulin resistance develops, the body struggles to control blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Fat accumulation around the abdomen (belly fat) and fat deposits in the liver are considered early warning signs of future health problems.
What Parents Can Do To Prevent Paediatric Type 2 Diabetes
- Cut down your child's intake of sugar, sweets, cold drinks, and fried foods.
- Keep high-carb foods such as large portions of rice, roti and bread in moderation.
- Increase their intake of fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods.
- Children should spend at least 30 minutes to one hour every day doing activities such as playing outdoor games, swimming, dancing, or exercising. Maintain this routine at least five days a week.
Building awareness from an early age and encouraging healthy lifestyle habits among children may be the most effective way to prevent this growing health problem.
References:
- https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S2213398422001439
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12098-024-05157-3
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12098-024-05264-1
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