ETV Bharat / health

Type 2 Diabetes In Children Is On The Rise, Here's How Food Habits and Lifestyle Are Changing Kids’ Health

For a long time, diabetes was considered a disease that mainly affected adults. But that is no longer true. Doctors are now seeing a worrying rise in diabetes among children and teenagers. This trend is being reported around the world, and India is also seeing an increase in the number of children diagnosed with the condition.

This growing trend has become a major concern among doctors. The question many experts are asking is: why is this happening? Why are more children showing high blood sugar levels?

Endocrinologist Dr. Soham Tarafdar from Manipal Hospitals in Dhakuria, Kolkata explains that earlier, when doctors spoke about diabetes in children, they were usually referring to Type 1 diabetes. But today, cases of Type 2 diabetes among children are increasing rapidly. This shift has become especially noticeable over the last one or two decades.

According to Dr. Tarafdar, the number of Type 2 diabetes cases is rising not only among adults but also among teenagers and young children.

Type 1 diabetes is also called juvenile diabetes that typically develops in children and teens. In this condition, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas. These cells are responsible for producing insulin. Once these cells are damaged, the body can no longer produce insulin properly. Family history usually plays a smaller role in Type 1 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes, however, is different. It is linked both to genetics and to lifestyle. Doctors say that obesity or excess body fat has become one of the biggest causes of Type 2 diabetes in children today.