Reasons Why Some Tumours Cannot Be Removed Without Advanced Techniques
What makes a tumour “inoperable” isn’t just its size but also the location, risk involved, and the high level of accuracy needed for surgery.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
When we hear the word tumour, our first thought is to cut it out through surgery and it’s gone, but the truth is that not all of them can be removed without difficulties.
“Some tumours are deeply seated in important organs, closely associated with delicate blood vessels, or located in such areas that the traditional surgical approach will be too risky,” says Dr. Rahul Wagh, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals Baner, Pune.
In these cases, doctors like him turn to precision, innovation and advanced technologies to guarantee success and the safety of the human body.
Hidden Complexity Behind “Inoperable” Tumours
Every tumour has its own story. Different factors like location, size, type and degree of aggression are responsible for determining the most effective treatment method. The tumours near the brainstem, spinal cord or major arteries contains a high risk of paralysis, loss of function or even death. Likewise, tumours of the pancreas or liver may be surrounded by vital structures where surgical removal becomes extremely complex.
In many cases, what makes a tumour “inoperable” isn’t just its size but also the high level of accuracy that is needed to get rid of it without harming healthy tissues. That’s why advanced imaging, robotic assistance and minimally invasive tools have become game-changers.
Modern Breakthroughs
The advancement of medical technology is brilliant and till an extent, it is effective on tumours when everything works with accuracy. Surgical oncologist Dr. Rahul Wagh told ETV Bharat about some such advancements:
Robotic and Image-Guided Surgery: These types of surgeries combine robotic systems with real-time imaging to operate minimally invasive tumour with greater accuracy especially near sensitive nerves or vessels.
Stereotactic Radiosurgery (Gamma Knife/CyberKnife): Multiple precisely focused radiation beams are used to treat tumours in the brain, neck, lungs, liver, spine and other parts of the body.
Laparoscopic and Endoscopic Techniques: Endoscopy is performed inside the body through a natural opening like the mouth or anus, while laparoscopy is performed through small incisions in the abdomen. Both these techniques are minimally invasive surgeries, so they are successful in reducing trauma and recovery time.
Cryotherapy and Ablation: Cryotherapy and other ablation techniques use extreme cold or heat to destroy tumours without the need for surgery.
Combined Therapies: A combination of surgery with chemotherapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapy can shrink tumours or have them under control before or after removal.
Modern techniques have redefined what an “inoperable tumour” means. With technology forming a bridge between the gap of risk and possibility, many patients today have options that didn’t exist a decade ago. Hence, it is important to know that advanced techniques aren’t just removing tumours but also bring back life, precision by precision.
