Reasons Why Some Tumours Cannot Be Removed Without Advanced Techniques

When we hear the word tumour, our first thought is to cut it out through surgery and it’s gone, but the truth is that not all of them can be removed without difficulties.

“Some tumours are deeply seated in important organs, closely associated with delicate blood vessels, or located in such areas that the traditional surgical approach will be too risky,” says Dr. Rahul Wagh, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospitals Baner, Pune.

In these cases, doctors like him turn to precision, innovation and advanced technologies to guarantee success and the safety of the human body.

Hidden Complexity Behind “Inoperable” Tumours

Every tumour has its own story. Different factors like location, size, type and degree of aggression are responsible for determining the most effective treatment method. The tumours near the brainstem, spinal cord or major arteries contains a high risk of paralysis, loss of function or even death. Likewise, tumours of the pancreas or liver may be surrounded by vital structures where surgical removal becomes extremely complex.

In many cases, what makes a tumour “inoperable” isn’t just its size but also the high level of accuracy that is needed to get rid of it without harming healthy tissues. That’s why advanced imaging, robotic assistance and minimally invasive tools have become game-changers.