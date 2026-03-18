ETV Bharat / health

Trichophyton Indotineae Accounts For 78% of Dermatophyte Cases In India

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Even as India has been objecting region-specific nomenclature given to “Trichophyton Indotineae” the disease accounts for roughly 78 per cent of all dermatophyte cases in India.

However, the disease is no longer limited to India as it is now being reported from other parts of the world as well. According to Dr Shrishti Singh, a renowned dermatologist, India is the global epicentre of the epidemic. “Recent data shows that T indotineae now accounts for roughly 78 per cent of all dermatophyte cases in the country. It has almost entirely displaced T rubrum, which was the dominant species for decades. Nearly half of all T indotineae isolates reported worldwide come from the Indian subcontinent.”

According to Dr Singh, an exact percentage of the population affected is hard to quote because "we lack a robust national surveillance system for dermatophytosis".

“But consider this — fungal skin infections are already estimated to affect 20–25 per cent of the global population, and in a tropical, densely populated country like India with widespread OTC steroid misuse, the burden is significantly higher. Add to that terbinafine resistance rates of up to 76 per cent among Indian isolates, and you have a public health problem of serious proportions,” she said.

Echoing the view, another dermatologist Dr Mohna Chauhan said, “Yes, we are seeing a noticeable increase. Fungal infections are already very common in India, affecting about 20–25 per cent of people at any given time. What’s changed now is the nature of these infections they’re lasting longer, spreading more, and coming back even after treatment. That’s what makes this strain particularly concerning.”

According to Chauhan, it can be treated but it’s no longer as simple as applying a cream for a few days. “Many of these cases need oral medications and a longer course of treatment. The important thing is to stick to the full treatment and not stop midway just because the itching reduces. Incomplete treatment is one of the main reasons these infections keep coming back,” said Dr Chauhan.

“This strain was first identified in India, and we’ve seen a sharp rise in cases here over the past few years. But it’s no longer limited to this region patients are now being reported in other parts of the world as well. So, while it may have emerged here, it’s slowly becoming a global skin health concern,” said Dr Chauhan who is based in New Delhi.

It is worth mentioning that the Union health Ministry, earlier said that the naming of fungus as Trichophyton indotineae is against World Health Organization (WHO) principles of region-free nomenclature of diseases and disease-causing organisms. The Government has accordingly informed WHO as well.

What is Trichophyton indotineae

Trichophyton indotineae is a relatively new species of skin fungus, formally named in 2020. It belongs to the T mentagrophytes complex and is identified by DNA sequencing. It is a more stubborn version of the usual ringworm fungus. It causes itchy, spreading rashes people often ignore initially but tends to linger and come back.

“You can’t tell it apart from related species just by looking at it under a microscope. What makes it stand out clinically is how aggressive it is. Unlike typical ringworm, which tends to stay localized and responds to standard creams, T indotineae causes widespread, intensely itchy, inflammatory patches — often across the groin, trunk, buttocks, and even the face. It spreads easily from person to person through direct contact or shared items like towels and bedding. Family clusters are very common,” said Dr Singh, a senior resident, department of dermatology at the Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre at Pune.

According to Dr Singh, the biggest driver behind its emergence has been the rampant, unsupervised use of over-the-counter steroid-antifungal combination creams — particularly in India. These creams suppress the immune response locally, alter the skin's microbiome, and create the perfect conditions for a resistant fungus to thrive and spread.

However, highlighting the misuse of steroid creams, Dr Chauhan who is also a cosmetic surgeon at Prakash Hospital said that what we’re seeing in clinics is that a big trigger is the misuse of steroid creams.

“They give quick relief, but actually weaken the skin’s defence, allowing the fungus to grow deeper and become resistant. Add to that our hot, humid climate, sweating, and tight clothing it becomes the perfect environment for this infection,” said Dr Chauhan.

Ongoing controversy behind naming this disease

“The name “indotineae” directly references India, but there’s no definitive proof that the fungus actually originated here. It was first recognized at epidemic scale in India — that’s not the same thing. The type strain used to formally describe the species was actually isolated in Japan,” said Dr Singh.