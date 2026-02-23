Psychedelic Therapy Moves Closer To Mainstream Depression Treatment, Trial Shows DMT With Psychotherapy May Help Hard-To-Treat Depression
The trial is part of a growing body of evidence suggesting that these psychedelic compounds may offer something genuinely new in the treatment of depression.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
A substance best known for sending people into the Amazonian jungle to commune with their ancestors and the structure of the universe could be the cure for depression. A small clinical trial has suggested that a single dose of DMT (Dimethyltryptamine) when paired with psychotherapy, can produce rapid and enduring relief for people with major depressive disorder. British lab scientists found a noticeable drop in depressive symptoms that, for some participants, lasted as long as six months after the drug itself had long since packed its bags and left the building.
How Was The Trial Done?
The study was conducted by researchers at Imperial College London and Helus, and published in Nature Medicine. It involved 34 people with moderate to severe treatment-resistant depression. “Treatment-resistant” is the sort of phrase that sounds bureaucratic and slightly passive-aggressive, but what it really means is this: at least two antidepressants have already failed. Half of the participants were given a single 21.5mg dose of DMT, infused intravenously over 10 minutes. The other half received a placebo. Everyone received psychotherapy and follow-up assessments. The idea wasn’t to fling people into psychedelic hyperspace and wave goodbye; the drug was embedded within structured psychological support.
The results were striking. Those who received DMT showed a significant reduction in depressive symptoms compared with the placebo group, as measured by standard depression scales. The benefits lasted from three to six months in many cases.
“There is an immediate antidepressant effect that is significantly sustained over a three-month period and that’s exciting because this is one session with a drug, embedded in psychological support,” said Dr David Erritzoe, a psychiatrist at Imperial College London and lead investigator on the trial.
What Is DMT?
DMT is also the active ingredient in ayahuasca, the South American brew used in traditional shamanic ceremonies. At the doses used in the trial, it induces a powerful but relatively short-lived psychedelic experience — around 25 minutes, compared to the several hours often associated with psilocybin, the compound found in “magic mushrooms”.
“Short-lived” here is a slightly misleading phrase. Twenty-five minutes on DMT is reportedly not the same as 25 minutes waiting for a bus. It is intense, immersive and frequently described as mystical. People can experience a distortion of time, a dissolving of their sense of self, encounters with entities that may or may not exist outside the architecture of their own minds. But that brevity may be a practical advantage. A two-hour psilocybin session requires considerable clinical time and resources. A 25-minute DMT session (although intense) could, in theory, be easier for clinics to schedule and manage. That said, the intensity means patients may need substantial support during and after the experience.
In a second stage of the trial, all participants eventually received DMT alongside therapy. Interestingly, those who ended up having two total doses did not show additional benefit compared to those who had only one. This raises the intriguing possibility that, for some patients, a single well-supported psychedelic session might be enough to “reset” entrenched depressive patterns.
Dr Erritzoe compared the mind to a snowy mountain landscape carved with deep tracks: habitual routes of thinking that have become entrenched over time. Depression, in this analogy, is a well-worn, almost inescapable trail. Psychedelics, he suggests, are like shaking up the snow and flattening the hills and valleys. Suddenly, new paths are possible. The landscape feels open again.
This trial in the UK follows promising research on psilocybin for depression, which has raised hopes that psychedelic-assisted therapies may gain regulatory approval in the near future. Dr James Rucker of King’s College London, who has worked on psilocybin trials, has openly acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding how these therapies would fit into a healthcare system grappling with financial constraints, stigma and longstanding suspicion of anything labelled “psychoactive.”
There is also concern that commercial pressures could compromise safety. In response, the Feilding Commission was established to guide the safe and ethical rollout of psychedelic-assisted therapies. For decades, psychedelics were synonymous with counterculture, rebellion and moral panic. Now they are being discussed in medical journals, evaluated in double-blind trials, and infused in sterile clinical rooms.
Source:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-04154-z
Read more:
- 9 Easy Tips To End Doom Scrolling On Your Phone, And Start Living
- Not Oversensitive, Just Self-Aware: Paying For Therapy May Turn Out To Be Gen Z's Smartest Investment
- Young Women In India Are 12% More Stressed Out Than Men, Reveals Nationwide Stress Test
- Breastfeeding May Lower Mums’ Later Life Depression/Anxiety Risks For Up To 10 years After Pregnancy: Study