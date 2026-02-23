ETV Bharat / health

Psychedelic Therapy Moves Closer To Mainstream Depression Treatment, Trial Shows DMT With Psychotherapy May Help Hard-To-Treat Depression

A substance best known for sending people into the Amazonian jungle to commune with their ancestors and the structure of the universe could be the cure for depression. A small clinical trial has suggested that a single dose of DMT (Dimethyltryptamine) when paired with psychotherapy, can produce rapid and enduring relief for people with major depressive disorder. British lab scientists found a noticeable drop in depressive symptoms that, for some participants, lasted as long as six months after the drug itself had long since packed its bags and left the building.

How Was The Trial Done?

The study was conducted by researchers at Imperial College London and Helus, and published in Nature Medicine. It involved 34 people with moderate to severe treatment-resistant depression. “Treatment-resistant” is the sort of phrase that sounds bureaucratic and slightly passive-aggressive, but what it really means is this: at least two antidepressants have already failed. Half of the participants were given a single 21.5mg dose of DMT, infused intravenously over 10 minutes. The other half received a placebo. Everyone received psychotherapy and follow-up assessments. The idea wasn’t to fling people into psychedelic hyperspace and wave goodbye; the drug was embedded within structured psychological support.

The results were striking. Those who received DMT showed a significant reduction in depressive symptoms compared with the placebo group, as measured by standard depression scales. The benefits lasted from three to six months in many cases.

“There is an immediate antidepressant effect that is significantly sustained over a three-month period and that’s exciting because this is one session with a drug, embedded in psychological support,” said Dr David Erritzoe, a psychiatrist at Imperial College London and lead investigator on the trial.

What Is DMT?