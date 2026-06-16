Clinical Evidence Highlights Topical Capsaicin As A Breakthrough Solution For Diabetic Nerve Pain
With traditional treatments falling short for relief from diabetic nerve pain, the medical industry is exploring topical therapies such as capsaicin.
By Anubha Jain
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
Neuropathic pain, characterized by nerve damage, can significantly impact quality of life. “What is concerning is that painful diabetic neuropathy often develops gradually and remains under-recognised until significant nerve damage has occurred. Despite its growing burden, awareness at the primary care level remains limited, screening is not routinely practised, and the clinical focus has traditionally been on blood sugar control rather than neuropathic complications. Diabetes care must evolve to include nerve health as a routine part of patient management from the outset,” says Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Shilpa Medical Research Center, India, and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI).
Spine surgeon Dr Abhay Nene says that context and pattern are the key differentiators. Diabetic neuropathy classically presents in a length-dependent, symmetric pattern, typically starting in the feet and progressing upward. In contrast, post-surgical or spinal neuropathic pain generally follows a specific dermatomal distribution and has a clear temporal relationship with a procedure or injury.
Warning Signs Of Diabetic Neuropathy
“Patients commonly experience burning, tingling, numbness in the hands and feet, electric shock-like sensations, sharp shooting pain, and heightened sensitivity to touch. These symptoms are often overlooked or dismissed as a routine consequence of diabetes, leading to delayed diagnosis,” says Dr Viswanathan Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre & Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai.
According to Dr. Muthukumaran Jayapaul, Managing Director and Consultant Physician – Endocrinology and Diabetes, Chennai, the most commonly missed warning signs of diabetic neuropathy are subtle sensory changes that patients frequently dismiss as fatigue or routine discomfort. Since primary care consultations often focus on HbA1c levels and blood pressure, these symptoms may go unreported and unrecognised. Since neuropathic pain originates from damaged or irritated nerve fibres, conventional painkillers may not always provide adequate relief. As a result, researchers and clinicians are increasingly emphasising the need for targeted therapies that address the underlying mechanisms of nerve pain while providing effective symptomatic relief.
Topical Capsaicin Gains Scientific Backing
One such approach involves the use of capsaicin, a naturally occurring active compound derived from chilli peppers. Topical formulations containing capsaicin have been shown to help soothe irritated nerves and provide localised relief from neuropathic pain.
Supporting this approach, a comprehensive systematic review published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) evaluated the efficacy and safety of topical capsaicin 0.075% in managing neuropathic pain. The review analysed 22 clinical studies involving more than 1,800 patients. The findings strengthen the evidence for a localised, mechanism-specific approach to managing nerve-driven pain and highlight the effectiveness of topical capsaicin 0.075% in relieving neuropathic pain.
How Topical Capsaicin Works
The review found that topical capsaicin may be especially beneficial for patients who cannot tolerate oral therapies or are concerned about systemic side effects. Capsaicin works by targeting pain-sensing nerve fibres and, with repeated use, helps desensitise these nerves, thereby reducing the transmission of pain signals.
Acting directly at the site of pain, it provides localised relief while minimising risks such as sedation, systemic toxicity, and drug-to-drug interactions associated with some oral treatments. Topical capsaicin 0.075% is an evidence-based option for localised neuropathic pain, and early, mechanism-led treatment may improve patient comfort, sleep quality, and daily functioning. Reported adverse effects were generally mild, localised, and manageable.
Site-Specific Pain Management
“The most important insight is the confirmation that nearly 60% of neuropathic pain cases are localised. For these patients, exposing the entire body to systemic medication is neither necessary nor ideal. The review also validates that topical capsaicin 0.075% provides clinically meaningful pain relief while minimising systemic risks. Importantly, newer roll-on formulations address a longstanding challenge with topical therapies by enabling precise, mess-free application,” says Dr Sonali Gokhalay, Head of Medical Affairs & Product Research at P&G Health, India.
Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar said that patients and sometimes clinicians often turn first to conventional pain relievers or systemic oral agents, which may not adequately address nerve-specific pain and can be associated with tolerability concerns. This is particularly important as many patients with painful DPN are elderly, have multiple comorbidities, and are already taking several medications.
Can Topical Capsaicin Help Beyond Diabetic Neuropathy?
Dr Abhay Nene says there is strong clinical rationale for exploring its use in other forms of localised neuropathic pain, including post-surgical neuropathic pain at well-defined sites and chronic localised pain syndromes. He explained that the mechanism of TRPV1 desensitisation is not disease-specific. Wider adoption in other indications, he added, would require dedicated studies demonstrating efficacy and safety in those specific patient populations before broader clinical recommendations can be made.
References:
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(23)00119-5/fulltext
- https://japi.org/article/japi-74-4-e6
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