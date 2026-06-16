ETV Bharat / health

Clinical Evidence Highlights Topical Capsaicin As A Breakthrough Solution For Diabetic Nerve Pain

Neuropathic pain, characterized by nerve damage, can significantly impact quality of life. “What is concerning is that painful diabetic neuropathy often develops gradually and remains under-recognised until significant nerve damage has occurred. Despite its growing burden, awareness at the primary care level remains limited, screening is not routinely practised, and the clinical focus has traditionally been on blood sugar control rather than neuropathic complications. Diabetes care must evolve to include nerve health as a routine part of patient management from the outset,” says Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Shilpa Medical Research Center, India, and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI).

Spine surgeon Dr Abhay Nene says that context and pattern are the key differentiators. Diabetic neuropathy classically presents in a length-dependent, symmetric pattern, typically starting in the feet and progressing upward. In contrast, post-surgical or spinal neuropathic pain generally follows a specific dermatomal distribution and has a clear temporal relationship with a procedure or injury.

Diabetic neuropathy (ETV Bharat)

Warning Signs Of Diabetic Neuropathy

“Patients commonly experience burning, tingling, numbness in the hands and feet, electric shock-like sensations, sharp shooting pain, and heightened sensitivity to touch. These symptoms are often overlooked or dismissed as a routine consequence of diabetes, leading to delayed diagnosis,” says Dr Viswanathan Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre & Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai.

According to Dr. Muthukumaran Jayapaul, Managing Director and Consultant Physician – Endocrinology and Diabetes, Chennai, the most commonly missed warning signs of diabetic neuropathy are subtle sensory changes that patients frequently dismiss as fatigue or routine discomfort. Since primary care consultations often focus on HbA1c levels and blood pressure, these symptoms may go unreported and unrecognised. Since neuropathic pain originates from damaged or irritated nerve fibres, conventional painkillers may not always provide adequate relief. As a result, researchers and clinicians are increasingly emphasising the need for targeted therapies that address the underlying mechanisms of nerve pain while providing effective symptomatic relief.

Topical Capsaicin Gains Scientific Backing

One such approach involves the use of capsaicin, a naturally occurring active compound derived from chilli peppers. Topical formulations containing capsaicin have been shown to help soothe irritated nerves and provide localised relief from neuropathic pain.