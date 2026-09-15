ETV Bharat / health

Is Tongue-Tie Being Overdiagnosed? Breastfeeding Challenges Need A Closer Look, Says Neonatologist

Breastfeeding is an important way to nourish a newborn, but it does not always come easily. Many mothers experience difficulties such as painful or ineffective latch, prolonged feeding sessions, difficulty keeping the baby attached to the breast, or concerns about the baby’s weight gain during the first few weeks of life.

“In recent years, tongue-tie (medically known as ankyloglossia) has received increasing attention. Parents may understandably wonder whether it is responsible for breastfeeding difficulties. However, not every baby with a visible frenulum has a feeding problem, and not every baby with breastfeeding difficulties has tongue-tie,” says Dr. Bhawna Malik, Senior Consultant - Neonatologist & Paediatrics Intensivist, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida.

What Is Tongue-Tie?

Tongue-tie is a condition of restriction of the lingual frenulum, the band of tissue under the tongue that can restrict tongue movement. A restrictive frenulum can interfere with the tongue movements needed for effective breastfeeding in some babies. The American Academy of Pediatrics defines “symptomatic ankyloglossia” as a restrictive lingual frenulum associated with breastfeeding difficulties that do not improve with appropriate lactation support. But many babies with ankyloglossia breast-feed very well and need no treatment.

Dr. Malik says that breastfeeding difficulties may also occur due to positioning and latch problems, prematurity, ineffective sucking, oral anatomical variations, maternal breast or nipple factors, and milk supply or transfer problems. “So, the diagnosis should not be made on the appearance of the frenulum alone. The assessment should include the movement and function of the baby’s tongue, the baby’s latch and transfer of milk, the mother’s symptoms, the length of time and efficiency of feeding, and the baby’s weight gain. Ideally a healthcare professional should also observe a breastfeeding session,” she says.