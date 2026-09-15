Is Tongue-Tie Being Overdiagnosed? Breastfeeding Challenges Need A Closer Look, Says Neonatologist
Breastfeeding difficulties are sometimes attributed to tongue-tie in newborns, but not every feeding problem is caused by it, says Neonatologist Dr. Bhawna Malik.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Breastfeeding is an important way to nourish a newborn, but it does not always come easily. Many mothers experience difficulties such as painful or ineffective latch, prolonged feeding sessions, difficulty keeping the baby attached to the breast, or concerns about the baby’s weight gain during the first few weeks of life.
“In recent years, tongue-tie (medically known as ankyloglossia) has received increasing attention. Parents may understandably wonder whether it is responsible for breastfeeding difficulties. However, not every baby with a visible frenulum has a feeding problem, and not every baby with breastfeeding difficulties has tongue-tie,” says Dr. Bhawna Malik, Senior Consultant - Neonatologist & Paediatrics Intensivist, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida.
What Is Tongue-Tie?
Tongue-tie is a condition of restriction of the lingual frenulum, the band of tissue under the tongue that can restrict tongue movement. A restrictive frenulum can interfere with the tongue movements needed for effective breastfeeding in some babies. The American Academy of Pediatrics defines “symptomatic ankyloglossia” as a restrictive lingual frenulum associated with breastfeeding difficulties that do not improve with appropriate lactation support. But many babies with ankyloglossia breast-feed very well and need no treatment.
Dr. Malik says that breastfeeding difficulties may also occur due to positioning and latch problems, prematurity, ineffective sucking, oral anatomical variations, maternal breast or nipple factors, and milk supply or transfer problems. “So, the diagnosis should not be made on the appearance of the frenulum alone. The assessment should include the movement and function of the baby’s tongue, the baby’s latch and transfer of milk, the mother’s symptoms, the length of time and efficiency of feeding, and the baby’s weight gain. Ideally a healthcare professional should also observe a breastfeeding session,” she says.
Find Lactation Support
In many cases, breastfeeding difficulties improve with skilled lactation support. Correct positioning, improving the latch, addressing feeding technique, ensuring adequate feeding frequency and providing ongoing support can make a substantial difference. When a restrictive frenulum is clearly affecting breastfeeding despite appropriate support, frenotomy, (a procedure to release the frenulum) may be considered after an individual clinical assessment. The decision should be based on functional feeding difficulties and not only on how the frenulum looks.
Parents should also be cautious about making decisions based solely on social media posts, online photographs or videos. There is considerable variation in the appearance of the normal lingual frenulum, and there is no single visual appearance that by itself establishes that a baby needs a procedure. The American Academy of Pediatrics also notes that the term “posterior tongue-tie” is poorly defined and should not, by itself, be used as a reason for surgical intervention.
“Breastfeeding is a complex interaction between mother and baby. Persistent nipple pain, poor latch, very long feeds, difficulty staying attached to the breast, inadequate milk transfer or poor weight gain deserve timely assessment, regardless of whether tongue-tie is suspected,” says Dr. Malik.
She advises parents not to panic but not to ignore persistent feeding difficulties either. Early consultation with a paediatrician, neonatologist and an appropriately trained lactation professional can help identify the actual cause of the problem and provide the right support.
A careful clinical assessment is essential before considering any procedure, so the baby receives the right treatment for the right reason. Parents should ensure that the baby feeds effectively, gains weight appropriately and thrives, while the mother is able to breastfeed as comfortably as possible.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8522341/
- https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9067/13/4/466
- https://publications.aap.org/aapnews/news/29421/AAP-When-breastfeeding-problems-arise-in-infant
Also read:
- Why The First Six Months Of Breastfeeding Matter For A Baby’s Health And Development
- 12 Breastfeeding Myths Every New Mother Should Stop Believing
- World Breastfeeding Week 2026: Why Preparation Starts Before Delivery
- Breastfeeding May Lower Mums’ Later Life Depression/Anxiety Risks For Up To 10 years After Pregnancy: Study