Wellness Expert's Tips To Stay Consistent With Yoga & Meditation While Travelling: A Minimalistic 10-Minute Routine
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
One of the most common things we hear from people who travel frequently is, “I just can’t stay consistent with my yoga or meditation when I’m on the move.” Travel disrupts routines, schedules, sleep, meals and expecting your practice to look the same as it does at home is often unrealistic.
“The first shift has to happen in the mind. Yoga cannot be treated like a task or a chore that needs perfect conditions. If yoga is part of your lifestyle, just like brushing your teeth, you’ll find a way to do it wherever you are. You may not have the luxury of a 45-minute or one-hour session and that’s okay,” says Taarika Dave, Holistic Life Coach and Yoga Expert at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems (LCHHS). During travel, less becomes more.
Here's a quick, minimalistic routine that Taarika usually suggests to her clients who travel a lot:
Even before you get out of bed, before checking your phone or jumping into the day, take a few moments to move your body while lying down in bed. Simple twists, Pawanmuktasana, ankle and knee rotations, nothing fancy. This helps wake the body up without feeling like you’ve taken out extra time for yoga. It simply becomes part of how you wake up.
Later in the day, whenever you find a small pocket of space, even in a hotel room, you can flow through a few rounds of Surya Namaskar. It’s one of the most efficient practices while travelling because it combines forward bends, back bends, strength, mobility, and breathwork in one flow. You don’t need a mat or a lot of space. Even a few rounds help your body feel more grounded and active.
Throughout the day, look for opportunities to slip yoga into your routine. A forward bend while waiting. A gentle back bend between meetings. Shoulder rolls before lunch. These micro-movements may seem insignificant, but they add up. Even on flights, you can do simple seated stretches or gentle movements to keep circulation going.
Breathwork is another powerful tool during travel because it doesn’t need space or time. Right-nostril breathing in the morning can help you feel more alert and energised. Left-nostril breathing at night supports relaxation and better sleep. Box breathing or the 4-7-8 technique can be done in airport lounges, cabs, or even while sitting in your plane seat.
Meditation too doesn’t have to look like a long, silent session either. Simply bringing awareness to the temperature of your breath around your nostrils is meditation. That moment of awareness is enough to anchor your nervous system, even on hectic travel days.
At night, wherever you are, try to end the day with a short Shavasana or a gentle body scan before sleep.
Says Taarika, “See where yoga can fit into different pockets of your day, depending on how that day unfolds. At the end of the day, it’s always about consistency over intensity.”
