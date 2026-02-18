ETV Bharat / health

Wellness Expert's Tips To Stay Consistent With Yoga & Meditation While Travelling: A Minimalistic 10-Minute Routine

One of the most common things we hear from people who travel frequently is, “I just can’t stay consistent with my yoga or meditation when I’m on the move.” Travel disrupts routines, schedules, sleep, meals and expecting your practice to look the same as it does at home is often unrealistic.

“The first shift has to happen in the mind. Yoga cannot be treated like a task or a chore that needs perfect conditions. If yoga is part of your lifestyle, just like brushing your teeth, you’ll find a way to do it wherever you are. You may not have the luxury of a 45-minute or one-hour session and that’s okay,” says Taarika Dave, Holistic Life Coach and Yoga Expert at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems (LCHHS). During travel, less becomes more.

Here's a quick, minimalistic routine that Taarika usually suggests to her clients who travel a lot:

Even before you get out of bed, before checking your phone or jumping into the day, take a few moments to move your body while lying down in bed. Simple twists, Pawanmuktasana, ankle and knee rotations, nothing fancy. This helps wake the body up without feeling like you’ve taken out extra time for yoga. It simply becomes part of how you wake up.

Later in the day, whenever you find a small pocket of space, even in a hotel room, you can flow through a few rounds of Surya Namaskar. It’s one of the most efficient practices while travelling because it combines forward bends, back bends, strength, mobility, and breathwork in one flow. You don’t need a mat or a lot of space. Even a few rounds help your body feel more grounded and active.