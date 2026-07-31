ETV Bharat / health

Do You Throw Food Away After The 'Best Before' Date On The Label Has Passed? Experts Say That's A Waste, Literally!

Labels are more about how fresh something is, not how safe the food is to eat ( ETV Bharat )

If you've ever tossed out a carton of milk or a container of yogurt solely because the date on the packaging had passed, you're not alone. Many people throw away food simply because of the date printed on the label. But often it is still perfectly edible, according to experts. With no federal regulations requiring standardized labels for dates on food except for baby formula, it's no surprise that deciphering terms like “Best Before,” “Best By,” and “Best If Used By” can be mind-boggling. What most people don't realize is that those labels are more about how fresh something is — not how safe the food is to eat. California is trying to bring some clarity with a new law that requires food manufacturers to use just two labels: one for quality and another for safety. Here are a few tips to help you understand food date labels and keep perfectly good food out of the trash. In the United States alone, more than 80% of consumers discard food approaching the package date label at least occasionally, a 2019 study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found. “The date labels guarantee quality up until that point,” said Donald Schaffner, a food safety expert at Rutgers University. “They are not about the safety of a product.” Food date labels vary state by state and are determined by the food manufacturer. Researchers from the University of Maryland found that more than 50 different date labels are used across the United States. “They're based on when the manufacturer thinks that product will taste its best, when its quality will be at its peak,” said Rachel Zemser, a San Francisco Bay Area food scientist who helps food companies design, launch and market new food products.