ETV Bharat / health

5 Tips To Sneak More Vegetables Into Your Meals At Home

If you want to eat more veggies without compromising on taste, follow these tips ( Getty Images )

Think desi food, and you think of a mountain of piping hot, buttery phulkas, a generous lake of dal, crispy fried snacks, and maybe two pieces of boiled aloo hiding under a thick layer of oil. We love our carbs and spices but when it comes to greens and veggies, most of us treat them like that one distant relative who shows up uninvited to a wedding.

Adding more vegetables to our desi plates isn't just about pleasing your family doctor or living to be a 100. It’s about feeling less sluggish after lunch so you don't fall asleep during important work calls. So, here are 5 ways to sneak more vegetables into a classic Indian diet, no boring salads required.

1. Upgrade Your Atta Game Let’s start with the basics: rotis. In an Indian household, the roti is sacred. You cannot just replace it with kale leaves. Instead, play smart. Cooking Hack: Next time the dough is being kneaded, don't just use plain wheat flour. Grate some bottle gourd (lauki), finely chop some spinach (palak), or boil and mash a handful of peas and mix them right into the dough. The Magic: Your family won’t even notice the difference in taste, especially if you add a little ajwain and cumin. The Result: You’ve successfully smuggled half a bowl of greens into your stomach before you even touch the curry. It’s stealth nutrition at its finest. 2. Hack Your Gravies Restaurant-style butter chicken or paneer makhani tastes amazing because of one secret: the gravy is essentially a thick paste of cashews, cream, and pureed tomatoes cooked in a pool of butter. Cooking Hack: When making your base onion-tomato masala, add a chunk of raw papaya, bottle gourd, or a handful of boiled spinach and onions, and blend the whole thing together. The Magic: It gives the gravy that rich, creamy texture and thickness naturally, meaning you need way less cream or cashews. The Result: You get a deep, flavourful restaurant-style curry that is actually secretly loaded with vitamins. Your tastebuds stay happy; your waistline stays calmer. Pack finely chopped greens into your paratha dough (ETV Bharat) 3. Give Khichdi and Poha a Makeover