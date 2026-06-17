ETV Bharat / health

Oncologist Shares Tips For Young Cancer Survivors Coping With The Pressure To ‘Get Back To Normal’ Life

For young cancer survivors, completing treatment and going into remission is not enough. They also have to return to studies, work, relationships, and their daily lives. They are under tremendous pressure to get back to their normal life and may face emotional and physical challenges.

Millennials and Gen Z aren't exempt from cancer but due to advances in medical science, they are surviving and thriving after diagnosis. Once treatment ends, many of them face an unexpected challenge: the pressure to return to their “normal” lives as soon as possible. “Friends, family members, colleagues expect them to immediately return to their pre-cancer activities. However, that is not going to happen overnight. It indeed takes some time for them. Many young survivors continue to experience fatigue, weakness, sleep disturbances, pain, memory issues, and reduced stamina long after treatment has ended,” says Dr. Bambarkar. Chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and other treatments can have lasting effects on the body that may take months or even years to heal completely. So, you don’t have to rush, be harsh on yourself, blame yourself, or feel guilty about “falling behind”.

While others may see them as “cured”, survivors may still be coping with uncertainty and distress. Moreover, returning to work or studies can also be challenging for the survivors. Some may find it difficult to concentrate, experience memory problems, or feel low. Dr. Bambarkar has some advice: “Don’t compare yourself with others or with your life before the cancer diagnosis. Motivate yourself every day, and you will be able to recover swiftly and resume your daily routine just like before. Social situations can also become difficult, since survivors may feel isolated from peers who have not gone through similar experiences. So, don’t get frustrated or angry. Try to resume your daily tasks strictly under the doctor’s guidance.”

Healing involves restoring emotional well-being, following the treatment protocols given by doctors, not missing follow-ups, taking support and help from the rehab team, physio, and occupational therapists. Those with depression and other mental health issues can seek help from counsellors. Eat a balanced diet, exercise as advised by the doctor, and do relaxing practices. Make sure to set realistic expectations, and seek counselling if need be. With patience, understanding, and support from families and friends, young cancer survivors will be able to become self-confident and independent and live fulfilling lives.