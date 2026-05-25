ETV Bharat / health

World Thyroid Day 2026: What Is Causing Thyroid Disorders In Gen Z Indian Women?

Said Dr Poornima M, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, “Women are almost 5-8 times more susceptible to thyroid-related diseases than men, with hypothyroidism being one of the most common problems along with autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's and Graves.”

As for the early warning signs of thyroid imbalance, he said that persistent tiredness, sudden weight changes, excessive hair fall, irregular periods, dry skin, swelling in the neck, palpitations, sleep disturbances, and unexplained mood changes should never be ignored.

Dr Gurusangappa S. Mudagall talked about the symptoms commonly ignored or mistaken for routine stress or fatigue. “Women often dismiss thyroid symptoms as stress or burnout. Chronic fatigue, mood swings, anxiety, depression, unexplained weight gain, hair loss, poor concentration, sleep problems, and irregular periods are some commonly overlooked causes. When these symptoms persist, thyroid evaluation becomes important,” he added.

He said women are biologically more vulnerable to thyroid imbalance, because of hormonal changes and a greater tendency towards autoimmune conditions. Urbanisation and changing lifestyles are further contributing to the problem, especially among women in their reproductive years. He explained that while lifestyle factors may not directly cause thyroid disorders, they can worsen hormonal imbalance, affect immune responsiveness, disrupt metabolic wellbeing and trigger underlying conditions. Persistent stress, in particular, can increase cortisol levels, which may interfere with the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid axis and disrupt normal thyroid hormone regulation.

Dr Narendra BS, Lead Consultant - Endocrinology & Diabetology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, said that with greater awareness, easier access to healthcare and routine health check-ups, more women are being tested and diagnosed earlier than before. However, endocrinologists are also witnessing a real increase in thyroid dysfunction, particularly hypothyroidism and autoimmune conditions such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

A veteran in women’s fertility care, Dr Bhat noted that thyroid disorders are now routinely screened across different stages of a woman’s life: from adolescence and reproductive years to pregnancy, postpartum care and menopause. “Two decades ago, thyroid imbalance was neither widely recognised nor investigated in the way it is today. Now, thyroid tests have become an integral aspect of determining problems of infertility, pregnancy, menorrhagia (menstrual irregularities), as well as the occurrence of symptoms like unexplained weight gain, dry skin, constipation, lethargy, and depression,” she stated.

“Cities like Bengaluru, located on the Deccan plateau, are known to have a relatively higher prevalence of thyroid disorders compared to coastal regions, where iodine intake through seafood and soil content is naturally better,” said Dr Vidya V. Bhat, gynaecologist, IVF specialist and Medical Director of Radhakrishna Multi Speciality Hospital, in an interaction with ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain.

An increasing number of women in their late 20s and 30s, especially in urban India, are being diagnosed with thyroid-related disorders that are affecting fertility, menstrual health and mental well-being. For example, thyroid function problems were detected in 51.4% of teens and 44.5% of women in a cross-sectional Indian study published in 2025. The growing prevalence is being driven not only by better awareness and diagnosis, but also by rising stress levels, poor sleep, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets and increasing obesity in women belonging to Generation Z.

As for the causes, Dr Poornima M noted that hormonal states like puberty, pregnancy, postpartum and menopause can significantly affect the thyroid. Moreover, other aspects like chronic stress, lack of sleep, consumption of junk food, obesity, and deficiency of some nutrients like Vitamin D and selenium may increase susceptibility to developing a problem. Also, people suffering from conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), obesity and diabetes may be at higher risk, and should have regular screenings for thyroid. “However, thyroid-related issues can be identified and treated on time,” she added.

As for the deficiencies in awareness, early detection, and treatment, Dr Bhat observed, “There is not a huge treatment gap today since health check-ups and thyroid screening have greatly improved. However, a major concern among the patients is the idea of having to be on medication all their lives. Women are reluctant because they believe the medicines could have side effects. However, medicines for thyroid disorders are actually just supplements for the hormones. They do not harm any internal organs like the liver or the kidneys. Regular medication is important for maintaining hormonal health and preventing complications.”

Can Thyroid Disorders Be Reversed?

When asked about the possibility of completely reversing a thyroid disorder, the experts pointed out that it is quite rare, since there is a chance for only 10%-15% of women to do so. Regular intake of prescribed medications must be followed and never stopped without the consultation of the doctor.

As to why most thyroid problems remain undiagnosed for several years, Dr Bhat revealed that treatment protocols have changed over time. “In the old days, when your TSH was around 7, you wouldn’t have to get treated right away. But now, especially if symptoms are present, even TSH levels between 3 and 5 are monitored more carefully. Unfortunately, people still delay consulting a doctor until the condition becomes more severe,” she said.

Affects Fertility And Reproductive System

It is alarming how little is known about the impact that the thyroid has on reproductive capabilities. As Dr Bhat stated, despite the fact that the thyroid gland is rather small in terms of physical size, it plays a vital role in the regulation of various bodily functions, such as the secretion of hormones, ovulation, menstruation cycles, fertility, and pregnancy. Hypothyroidism, for example, involves a situation in which thyroid hormones are deficient. Hyperthyroidism causes ovulation disorders, reduces egg quality, slows down the process of implantation, and increases the risks of various complications during pregnancy.

Thyroid disorders can be treated using thyroxine tablets to regulate the levels of thyroid hormones. Not treating thyroid disorders during pregnancy can cause various disorders, including depression, Schizophrenia, frequent miscarriages, hormonal imbalance, early delivery, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and developmental disorders in babies, to name but a few. The first trimester is the most important period, since the foetus relies mostly on thyroid hormones of the mother for neurological development.

Lifestyle, Diet and Nutrition Concerns

“Nutrition plays an important role in keeping you healthy; therefore, the thyroid-friendly diet should include fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, cashews, eggs, selenium-containing foods like Brazil nuts, while limiting processed and bakery foods,” said Dr Bhat, adding that thyroid problems occur because of women’s slow metabolism, and unhealthy food habits can exacerbate the situation.

The largest misconception around thyroid conditions is that women with thyroid issues cannot get pregnant. “In case of early detection, right treatment, frequent follow-ups, along with some changes in their lifestyle, many thyroid-affected women will be able to conceive and have healthy pregnancies,” said Dr Bhat. Another misconception is related to the shift from rock salt to normal white iodised salt. Doctors suggest that one should use iodised salt since iodine deficiency leads to thyroid disorders.

Routine Thyroid Screening Matters

Dr Bhat recommends routine thyroid screening as part of pre-pregnancy planning, especially if the woman suffers from irregular periods, PCOS, infertility, miscarriages, or if there is any history of thyroid disease in her family. According to Dr Bhat and Dr Mudagall, a thyroid test needs to be part of regular pre-pregnancy counselling and prenatal testing. Thyroid testing needs to be done regularly for women above 25, since hormonal changes are frequent at this stage. Men also have to get tested after they turn 30, especially if they show signs of thyroid disorder.

With more and more instances of thyroid problems being reported in urban Gen Z women, there is a need for increased awareness about the condition. Timely screening, lifestyle changes, and effective treatment can avoid reproductive and metabolic issues in the long run.

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