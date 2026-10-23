ETV Bharat / health

Thyroid Cancer In Women: Why A Swelling In The Neck Should Not Be Ignored

A persistent swelling, voice changes, or difficulty swallowing could point to thyroid cancer ( Getty Images )

A small swelling in the neck is often dismissed as a thyroid problem that can be monitored or as a harmless lump. However, doctors say a new or persistent neck swelling, particularly one that gradually increases in size, should be evaluated rather than ignored. Thyroid cancer can occur in women at different ages and may initially cause few or no symptoms apart from a lump.

When Should A Neck Swelling Raise Concern?