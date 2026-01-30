ETV Bharat / health

Thyroid Awareness Month 2026: Foods That Support Your Thyroid, According To A Dietician

You can eat clean, wake up at 5 am, do yoga, avoid sugar, drink warm water like your nani recommended, and still feel exhausted. You gain weight by looking at a samosa. Or you lose weight even when you eat properly. Your mood swings faster than Indian stock markets. Your hair stages a daily protest by falling everywhere. And everyone says the same thing: “It’s stress” or “It’s all in your head.” But sometimes, it’s not any of that. Sometimes, it’s a tiny butterfly-shaped gland in your neck messing with your entire system.

January is Thyroid Awareness Month, which is fitting, because January is also the month when people finally stop pretending they’re “fine” and start Googling symptoms at 2 am. “The thyroid keeps pulling strings behind the scenes: your metabolism, energy, mood, weight, digestion, sleep, even fertility,” says Sohom Singha Roy, Lead Dietician, Redcliffe Labs. The good news, he says, is that food can help.

“Food does not replace medical treatment. Thyroid conditions often need lifelong monitoring and medication. But food supports treatment. It makes symptoms manageable. It gives your body a fighting chance,” he adds.

Quick Thyroid 101

Your thyroid controls how fast or slow your body functions. Think of it as your internal tempo setter.

Hypothyroidism: The thyroid is underactive. Everything slows down. You feel tired, gain weight, feel cold, constipated, foggy, and generally meh.

Hyperthyroidism: The thyroid is overactive. Everything speeds up. You feel restless, anxious, sweaty, lose weight unexpectedly, have palpitations, and feel like you’ve had six cups of coffee without touching coffee.

Different problems. Same principle: support the body, don’t fight it.

Eating for Hypothyroidism

If you have hypothyroidism, the goal isn’t starvation diets or extreme workouts but nourishment.

1. Iodine: “Iodine helps your thyroid produce hormones. But more is not better. Moderate intake is key,” says Roy. No need for fancy seaweed supplements unless prescribed. Your regular Indian kitchen already has what you need: