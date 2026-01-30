Thyroid Awareness Month 2026: Foods That Support Your Thyroid, According To A Dietician
Find out which foods to eat if you are living with hypothyroidism or with hyperthyroidism.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
You can eat clean, wake up at 5 am, do yoga, avoid sugar, drink warm water like your nani recommended, and still feel exhausted. You gain weight by looking at a samosa. Or you lose weight even when you eat properly. Your mood swings faster than Indian stock markets. Your hair stages a daily protest by falling everywhere. And everyone says the same thing: “It’s stress” or “It’s all in your head.” But sometimes, it’s not any of that. Sometimes, it’s a tiny butterfly-shaped gland in your neck messing with your entire system.
January is Thyroid Awareness Month, which is fitting, because January is also the month when people finally stop pretending they’re “fine” and start Googling symptoms at 2 am. “The thyroid keeps pulling strings behind the scenes: your metabolism, energy, mood, weight, digestion, sleep, even fertility,” says Sohom Singha Roy, Lead Dietician, Redcliffe Labs. The good news, he says, is that food can help.
“Food does not replace medical treatment. Thyroid conditions often need lifelong monitoring and medication. But food supports treatment. It makes symptoms manageable. It gives your body a fighting chance,” he adds.
Quick Thyroid 101
Your thyroid controls how fast or slow your body functions. Think of it as your internal tempo setter.
Hypothyroidism: The thyroid is underactive. Everything slows down. You feel tired, gain weight, feel cold, constipated, foggy, and generally meh.
Hyperthyroidism: The thyroid is overactive. Everything speeds up. You feel restless, anxious, sweaty, lose weight unexpectedly, have palpitations, and feel like you’ve had six cups of coffee without touching coffee.
Different problems. Same principle: support the body, don’t fight it.
Eating for Hypothyroidism
If you have hypothyroidism, the goal isn’t starvation diets or extreme workouts but nourishment.
1. Iodine: “Iodine helps your thyroid produce hormones. But more is not better. Moderate intake is key,” says Roy. No need for fancy seaweed supplements unless prescribed. Your regular Indian kitchen already has what you need:
- Iodised salt (used sensibly)
- Dairy products
- Eggs
2. Selenium: It helps convert thyroid hormones into their active form. Without it, your thyroid is like a phone with battery but no signal. Include:
- Nuts and seeds
- Lentils and dals
- Whole grains
3. Zinc: It supports immunity and metabolism: two things that often take a hit in hypothyroidism. Good sources:
- Chickpeas
- Pumpkin seeds
- Legumes
4. Protein: Many people with hypothyroidism feel tired all the time and lose muscle mass without realising it. Protein helps:
- Reduce fatigue
- Maintain muscle strength
- Stabilise blood sugar
- Eat paneer, tofu, eggs, lean meats (if you’re non-vegetarian).
No, you don’t need a protein shake. Real food works.
Eating for Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism feels like your body is permanently in fast-forward mode. The aim is to protect, stabilise, and nourish.
1. Calcium and Vitamin D: Hyperthyroidism can weaken bones over time. This isn’t talked about enough. Include:
- Milk
- Curd
- Paneer
- Fortified foods
2. Fruits, Vegetables, and Whole Grains: Fresh produce provides antioxidants and fibre, which help digestion and reduce inflammation. Load your plate with:
- Seasonal fruits
- Vegetables of all colours
- Whole grains like millets, brown rice, whole wheat
Simple meals. Steady energy. Less drama.
3. Eat Enough
Many people with hyperthyroidism eat less because they’re losing weight anyway. That’s a mistake. Your body is burning fuel faster than usual, so you need to replenish it. Balanced meals matter more than calorie obsession.
What Works for Everyone With Thyroid Issues?
Regardless of whether your thyroid is underactive or overactive, some rules are universal.
- Home-Cooked Indian Food Beats Everything Else: Freshly cooked meals with seasonal vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and proper hydration do more for your thyroid than any imported superfood.
- Ultra-Processed and Sugary Foods: Packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and refined carbs mess with hormones and inflammation. If it has a shelf life longer than most relationships, be suspicious.
- Go Easy on Caffeine: Excessive tea and coffee can worsen anxiety, palpitations, and sleep issues especially in hyperthyroidism. One or two cups are fine.
- No Crash Diets. Ever. Extreme calorie restriction stresses your endocrine system. And stress is the thyroid’s worst enemy. Weight loss should be slow, boring, and sustainable.
- Supplements Are Not Candy: Unsupervised supplements—especially iodine, selenium, or “thyroid boosters”—can do more harm than good. If a supplement promises “cure,” run.
Living with a thyroid condition can feel unfair. You didn’t do anything wrong. But once you understand what your body needs, you stop fighting it and start working with it. This January, let Thyroid Awareness Month be the month you stop blaming yourself for symptoms you didn’t choose. The month you eat with intention, not fear.
