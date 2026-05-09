ETV Bharat / health

This Biodegradable Stent Could End Repeat Procedures After Surgery

A team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a collaborating surgical group, has developed a dissolvable abdominal stent that could transform post-operative care.

Developed in response to bile duct complications following liver transplantation, the biodegradable device keeps ducts open during healing and then safely dissolves inside the body, eliminating the need for a second procedure to remove it, unlike conventional methods.

By reducing repeat interventions, lowering infection risk, patient discomfort, and easing hospital burden, the stent could offer a simpler and safer option after major abdominal surgeries.

Material and engineering innovation behind the device

Made from polydioxanone, a biodegradable polymer already used in surgical sutures, the stent supports healing during the critical post-operative window. Its design combines surface ridges, Velcro-like hooks, a flexible mid-section for misaligned duct openings, and radiopaque markers for X-ray tracking. Once implanted, it keeps the duct open for about six weeks before safely dissolving - without the need for retrieval.

The device was developed through a collaboration between liver transplant surgeon Dr Sonal Asthana (Aster CMI Hospital) and researchers led by Prof Kaushik Chatterjee, with engineering contributions from Thaseeb Rehman and Saswat Choudhary at IISc.

(Extreme left) Prof. Kaushik Chatterjee, (extreme right) Dr. Sonal Asthana (Credit: Dr Sonal Asthana)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain, Dr Sonal Asthana and Prof Kaushik Chatterjee talked in detail about this innovation.

How the idea emerged

Speaking about the collaboration with IISc and the idea behind it, Dr Asthana said, "I often face problems that are essentially engineering challenges." He noted that despite precision in liver transplantation, bile duct complications affect nearly 25% of patients. Existing solutions usually involve placing plastic tubes or stents, which often require repeat procedures for removal or replacement.

"This was the clinical pain point that led to our collaboration with Prof Kaushik Chatterjee in 2019-20. During discussions on other work in his lab, this problem came up naturally. The idea was simple: could we create something that supports healing and then dissolves on its own?"

He added that while clinically simple, the challenge was scientifically complex and largely executed in Prof Chatterjee's lab by PhD students under his close supervision.

Prof Chatterjee noted IISc's growing focus on real-world clinical problems. "That is where our collaboration with Dr Sonal Asthana began," he said.

"We asked clinicians to bring us unmet needs. Biliary complications stood out as a clear opportunity. Our job was to engineer a solution around that. Over time, that collaboration led to the development of this prototype," Prof Chatterjee said.

Asthana Stent (Credit: Dr Sonal Asthana)

Who benefits first

Dr Asthana said liver transplantation is a highly successful procedure, with success rates above 90%, but most patients present with end-stage liver failure and no bridge therapy equivalent to dialysis. Even after a successful transplant, complications can arise, particularly at the biliary anastomosis - the junction where the bile duct of the donor liver is joined to the recipient’s bile duct. Due to its delicate blood supply and technical complexity, this site is prone to leaks or strictures.

"This is a globally recognized challenge, and despite multiple approaches, there is still no durable solution," he noted.

Patients often require repeated endoscopic ERCP procedures with multiple stent exchanges. "That was the problem we set out to solve," he said. "Working with Prof Kaushik Chatterjee's team helped us clearly define what we needed in terms of material, design, and deployability."

Impact on patient outcomes

On how avoiding a second procedure changes outcomes, Dr Asthana said the impact is likely to be significant, though it will need formal trials to quantify. He noted that patients undergoing transplant already face major surgery, and repeated stent exchanges increase morbidity, cost, and hospital visits, thereby reducing overall benefit. Avoiding these repeat procedures can substantially reduce patient burden and suffering.

He emphasized that eliminating the need for a second procedure is therefore highly desirable. While medicine is inherently conservative, he added that many recent breakthroughs now come from materials engineering. "As clinicians, we may not always be aware of advances in materials science, and engineers may not fully understand clinical needs," he said. "Sustained collaboration between the two is essential for innovations like this."