ETV Bharat / health

Fatty Liver To Hepatitis B, Gastro Doc Explains Things That Could Go Wrong With Your Liver After 30

Nobody wakes up in their 20s thinking about their liver. It’s the ultimate worker, running over 500 tasks a day, from clearing out toxins, managing your metabolism to keeping your energy steady. Since it’s incredibly good at repairing itself, we tend to take it for granted. But your liver won't complain until things are already going sideways. Once you hit 30, you simply can't afford to leave liver health to chance anymore.

Our current way of living isn’t exactly doing our bodies any favours. “Between desk jobs, constant stress, and quick-fix meals, liver issues are skyrocketing. Conditions like fatty liver, viral infections, and chronic scarring are becoming incredibly common. You can walk around feeling completely fine while your liver is actively struggling behind the scenes,” says Dr. Vibhu Mittal, Senior Director, Gastroenterology, Max Hospital, Patparganj.

'Silent' Fatty Liver

Right now, the biggest threat out there is MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease). You might have heard it called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the past. It now affects roughly one in three adults globally. Think about that for a second—that's a massive portion of the population.

A fatty liver triggers inflammation (Getty Images)

Dr. Mittal says a few things push your risk up significantly:

Carrying extra weight, especially around your belly

Dealing with Type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance

High cholesterol or blood pressure numbers

Spending way too much time sitting down

Living on ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks

If you ignore a fatty liver, it doesn't just stay. Over time, that trapped fat triggers inflammation, which turns into permanent scarring (fibrosis), cirrhosis, and in worst-case scenarios, liver cancer.