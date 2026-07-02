Fatty Liver To Hepatitis B, Gastro Doc Explains Things That Could Go Wrong With Your Liver After 30
You could be walking around feeling completely fine while your liver is actively struggling in your 30s, says senior gastroenterologist Dr. Vibhu Mittal.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Nobody wakes up in their 20s thinking about their liver. It’s the ultimate worker, running over 500 tasks a day, from clearing out toxins, managing your metabolism to keeping your energy steady. Since it’s incredibly good at repairing itself, we tend to take it for granted. But your liver won't complain until things are already going sideways. Once you hit 30, you simply can't afford to leave liver health to chance anymore.
Our current way of living isn’t exactly doing our bodies any favours. “Between desk jobs, constant stress, and quick-fix meals, liver issues are skyrocketing. Conditions like fatty liver, viral infections, and chronic scarring are becoming incredibly common. You can walk around feeling completely fine while your liver is actively struggling behind the scenes,” says Dr. Vibhu Mittal, Senior Director, Gastroenterology, Max Hospital, Patparganj.
'Silent' Fatty Liver
Right now, the biggest threat out there is MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease). You might have heard it called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the past. It now affects roughly one in three adults globally. Think about that for a second—that's a massive portion of the population.
Dr. Mittal says a few things push your risk up significantly:
- Carrying extra weight, especially around your belly
- Dealing with Type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance
- High cholesterol or blood pressure numbers
- Spending way too much time sitting down
- Living on ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks
If you ignore a fatty liver, it doesn't just stay. Over time, that trapped fat triggers inflammation, which turns into permanent scarring (fibrosis), cirrhosis, and in worst-case scenarios, liver cancer.
The Truth About Alcohol
Your liver doesn't care if you're drinking expensive wine at a dinner party or doing casual weekend shots. To your cells, alcohol is alcohol. “Regularly drinking heavy, even so-called “social” bingeing on weekends, wears the liver down,” says Dr. Mittal. If you want to give your body a massive advantage, cutting back significantly or taking a total break is a game-changer.
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis B and C are still major players when it comes to long-term liver damage. But here is a massive win: Hepatitis B is preventable with a vaccine. If you never got the shot as a kid, ask your doctor about it at your next check-up. Catching these infections early means you can treat them before they ever get a chance to cause permanent damage.
5 Ways To Protect Your Liver
You don't need a lifestyle overhaul to make a difference. Dr. Mittal recommends small, strategic shifts are what actually stick:
- Lighten the load: Dropping just 7% to 10% of your current body weight can start reversing fat buildup in your liver cells.
- Move more: Try to get around 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week. A brisk daily walk counts.
- Fix your plate: Focus more on whole foods—think veggies, berries, nuts, and lean proteins. Cut back on the stuff that comes out of a box or a drive-thru.
- Watch the supplements: Don’t assume a pill is safe just because it says “all-natural” on the bottle. Plenty of over-the-counter herbs and vitamins can actually stress your liver out.
- Basic blood work: If you have diabetes, high cholesterol, or a family history of liver issues, ask for a simple liver function test during your annual physical.
Red Flags You Shouldn't Ignore
Since liver disease loves to fly under the radar, you should definitely get checked out if you experience:
- Constant, overwhelming fatigue that sleep won't fix
- A weird swelling or dull ache in your upper right abdomen
- A yellowish tint in your eyes or skin (jaundice)
- Losing weight without actually trying to
- High liver enzymes on a routine blood test
Treating your liver right in your 30s is an investment in how good you're going to feel 10, 20, and 30 years down the road.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10029957/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949752325000032
Also read:
- Gastrointestinal, Liver Disorders On The Rise In India, Say Doctors
- The New Face of High Blood Pressure in India: Why Even Healthy-Looking People In Their 30s Are At Risk | World Hypertension Day 2026
- They Look Fit, Young, and Fine. So Why Are More People In Their 30s Landing Up In Hospital ICUs?
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