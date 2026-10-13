The Suffocating Cost Of Breath: Fresh Data Reveals India’s Public Health Emergency With Over 2 Million Deaths Linked To Pollution In One Year
Expert called current policies “smogwash,” citing political apathy and weak monitoring amid a public health crisis, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s air pollution crisis continues to pose a serious public health and economic challenge, with more than two million deaths linked to air pollution in 2023 and average life expectancy reduced by 3.5 years, according to independent research cited in an Earth5R Environmental Research report published on October 9, 2026.
The report highlights the scale of India’s pollution problem, with the country recording an average PM2.5 concentration of 48.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2025, almost 10 times the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual guideline of 5 µg/m³.
According to IQAir’s 2025 World Air Quality Report, India ranked sixth among 143 countries for pollution levels. Although the average PM2.5 concentration declined from 50.6 µg/m³ in 2024 to 48.9 µg/m³ in 2025, the report said the reduction was not statistically significant.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, increasing the risk of serious health conditions.
Dr Shailender Kumar, environmentalist and academic councillor at IGNOU, Delhi, told ETV Bharat that air pollution has become a structural, year-round public health problem. “India’s air pollution is a structural, year-round public health problem, and the evidence now points the same way across independent datasets,” he said.
Kumar cited the State of Global Air 2025 report, which attributed more than two million deaths in India in 2023 to air pollution, and the Air Quality Life Index, which estimated that an average Indian could gain around 3.5 years of life expectancy if PM2.5 levels met WHO guidelines.
Five Indian Cities Among World's 10 Most Polluted
India's pollution burden is particularly severe in urban areas, with five of the world's 10 most polluted cities located in the country in 2025.
Loni in Ghaziabad district ranked as the world's most polluted city, recording an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 112.5 µg/m³, more than 22 times the WHO guideline. Delhi ranked fourth, Ghaziabad seventh and Ula tenth, while Byrnihat on the Assam-Meghalaya border ranked third.
Overall, 66 of the world's 100 most polluted cities were in India. New Delhi also retained its position as the world's most polluted capital for the eighth consecutive year, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 82.2 µg/m³.
Data analysed by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), using official monitoring records from October 2025 to February 2026, showed that Ghaziabad recorded average winter PM2.5 levels of 172 µg/m³, followed by Noida at 166 µg/m³ and Delhi at 163 µg/m³. In comparison, Kolkata recorded 78 µg/m³, Mumbai 48 µg/m³, Chennai 44 µg/m³ and Bengaluru 39 µg/m³.
Kumar said winter inversions and low wind speeds trap pollutants near the ground, but do not create them. He added that fossil fuels, biomass burning, waste burning and dust remain important contributors to the country's pollution burden.
Environmental activist and clean-tech entrepreneur Jai Dhar Gupta said India needed short-, medium- and long-term measures to address the problem. “Calling air pollution a Public Health Emergency and driving behavioural change, through policy change is the need of the hour,” Gupta told ETV Bharat.
Pollution Cuts Life Expectancy By 3.5 Years
The health impact extends beyond respiratory illnesses, with research linking air pollution to cardiovascular disease, stroke, lung disease and other non-communicable diseases. The Air Quality Life Index estimates that the average Indian could live 3.5 years longer if PM2.5 concentrations met the WHO guideline. The potential gain is even greater in northern India.
Delhi residents could gain 8.2 years of life expectancy, while the corresponding estimates are 5.6 years for Bihar, 5.3 years for Haryana and five years for Uttar Pradesh.
The State of Global Air 2025 report attributed more than two million deaths in India in 2023 to air pollution, while the Lancet Countdown estimated 1.72 million deaths linked specifically to human-made PM2.5 in 2022. The report also highlighted the effects on children, noting that 169,400 deaths among children under five were linked to air pollution in 2021.
Fossil Fuels, Transport And Waste Burning Among Major Sources
The Lancet Countdown estimated that fossil fuels accounted for 44 per cent of deaths linked to human-made PM2.5 in India in 2022. Coal-fired power plants were associated with 298,000 deaths, while petrol used in road transport was linked to 269,000 deaths. Other sources include biomass burning in households and agricultural fields, open waste burning, industrial emissions and dust.
Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain, environmental scientist and sustainability and climate strategy expert, said air pollution should be treated as a public health emergency and a development priority. “India needs a science-led, source-specific approach that combines stricter enforcement, cleaner energy and mobility, better waste management, transparent air-quality monitoring and measurable accountability for public spending,” Husain told ETV Bharat.
He said cities needed to move beyond emergency measures during winter and adopt year-round, airshed-level action plans.
“Clean air is not a luxury. It is a basic requirement for public health, economic productivity and environmental justice,” he said. The report also highlighted the role of household fuels and agricultural residue burning. While the household air pollution death rate declined by 64 per cent between 1990 and 2019, affordable access to cooking gas refills remains important to prevent households from returning to solid fuels.
Delhi Recorded Only Seven Good Or Satisfactory Air Quality Days
Delhi's winter pollution remained particularly severe between October 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. According to CREA's analysis of Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi recorded an average winter PM2.5 concentration of 163 µg/m³. Of the 151 days analysed, 105 were classified as Very Poor or Severe, while only seven were categorised as Good or Satisfactory.
Across India, 204 of the 238 cities analysed exceeded the national PM2.5 standard during winter 2025-26, compared with 173 cities in the previous winter.
Farm Fires Decline, But Questions Remain
Punjab recorded 5,114 farm fires between September 15 and November 30, 2025, a decline of 53 per cent from 2024 and 93 per cent from 2021. Haryana recorded 662 farm fires during the season. The report said 7.06 million tonnes of paddy straw were put to productive use in Punjab in 2025, up from 5.96 million tonnes in 2024.
However, satellite analysis cited in the report suggested that some crop-burning activity may have shifted to later hours, potentially affecting official counts. The report called for stronger markets for agricultural residue, including its use in biomass power generation, packaging and brick kilns.
Air Pollution Costs Equivalent Of 9.5 Per Cent Of GDP
The economic consequences are also significant. The Lancet Countdown valued premature deaths from outdoor air pollution in India at $339.4 billion in 2022, equivalent to 9.5 per cent of the country's GDP. A separate estimate of productivity losses from premature deaths and illness put the economic loss at $36.8 billion, or 1.36 per cent of GDP, in 2019.
Grassroots environmentalist Diwan Singh said pollution in the northern plains was largely driven by human activity and urban planning challenges. “When we talk about the spike during winters we are actually working on the latter strategy. Otherwise, we should have been working on mitigating air pollution throughout the year,” he told ETV Bharat, referring to the emphasis on dispersing pollution rather than reducing it at source.
Clean Air Spending Focuses Heavily On Road Dust
The report raised questions about how government clean-air funds are being spent. Since 2019, Rs 13,415 crore has been released under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission's air-quality grants, of which Rs 9,929 crore had been utilised.
According to CREA's analysis, around 68 per cent of spending went towards road dust, while transport received 14 per cent and waste and biomass burning received 12 per cent. Monitoring and capacity-building accounted for three per cent, with another three per cent allocated to other uses.
Environmental activist Manu Singh said road dust control alone could not address India's pollution crisis. “Air pollution cannot be addressed through emergency measures in winter alone; it demands sustained, year-round action, stronger enforcement, scientific monitoring and greater accountability across states and urban local bodies,” he told ETV Bharat.
Experts said India's clean-air response needs to focus on pollution sources throughout the year, backed by stronger enforcement, transparent monitoring and accountability for public spending. The challenge, they argued, is to measure success not only through funds spent or emergency restrictions imposed, but also through reductions in pollution exposure and improvements in public health.
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