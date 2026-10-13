ETV Bharat / health

The Suffocating Cost Of Breath: Fresh Data Reveals India’s Public Health Emergency With Over 2 Million Deaths Linked To Pollution In One Year

New Delhi: India’s air pollution crisis continues to pose a serious public health and economic challenge, with more than two million deaths linked to air pollution in 2023 and average life expectancy reduced by 3.5 years, according to independent research cited in an Earth5R Environmental Research report published on October 9, 2026.

The report highlights the scale of India’s pollution problem, with the country recording an average PM2.5 concentration of 48.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2025, almost 10 times the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual guideline of 5 µg/m³.

According to IQAir’s 2025 World Air Quality Report, India ranked sixth among 143 countries for pollution levels. Although the average PM2.5 concentration declined from 50.6 µg/m³ in 2024 to 48.9 µg/m³ in 2025, the report said the reduction was not statistically significant.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, increasing the risk of serious health conditions.

Dr Shailender Kumar, environmentalist and academic councillor at IGNOU, Delhi, told ETV Bharat that air pollution has become a structural, year-round public health problem. “India’s air pollution is a structural, year-round public health problem, and the evidence now points the same way across independent datasets,” he said.

Kumar cited the State of Global Air 2025 report, which attributed more than two million deaths in India in 2023 to air pollution, and the Air Quality Life Index, which estimated that an average Indian could gain around 3.5 years of life expectancy if PM2.5 levels met WHO guidelines.

Five Indian Cities Among World's 10 Most Polluted

India's pollution burden is particularly severe in urban areas, with five of the world's 10 most polluted cities located in the country in 2025.

Loni in Ghaziabad district ranked as the world's most polluted city, recording an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 112.5 µg/m³, more than 22 times the WHO guideline. Delhi ranked fourth, Ghaziabad seventh and Ula tenth, while Byrnihat on the Assam-Meghalaya border ranked third.

Overall, 66 of the world's 100 most polluted cities were in India. New Delhi also retained its position as the world's most polluted capital for the eighth consecutive year, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 82.2 µg/m³.

Data analysed by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), using official monitoring records from October 2025 to February 2026, showed that Ghaziabad recorded average winter PM2.5 levels of 172 µg/m³, followed by Noida at 166 µg/m³ and Delhi at 163 µg/m³. In comparison, Kolkata recorded 78 µg/m³, Mumbai 48 µg/m³, Chennai 44 µg/m³ and Bengaluru 39 µg/m³.

Kumar said winter inversions and low wind speeds trap pollutants near the ground, but do not create them. He added that fossil fuels, biomass burning, waste burning and dust remain important contributors to the country's pollution burden.

Environmental activist and clean-tech entrepreneur Jai Dhar Gupta said India needed short-, medium- and long-term measures to address the problem. “Calling air pollution a Public Health Emergency and driving behavioural change, through policy change is the need of the hour,” Gupta told ETV Bharat.

Pollution Cuts Life Expectancy By 3.5 Years

The health impact extends beyond respiratory illnesses, with research linking air pollution to cardiovascular disease, stroke, lung disease and other non-communicable diseases. The Air Quality Life Index estimates that the average Indian could live 3.5 years longer if PM2.5 concentrations met the WHO guideline. The potential gain is even greater in northern India.

Delhi residents could gain 8.2 years of life expectancy, while the corresponding estimates are 5.6 years for Bihar, 5.3 years for Haryana and five years for Uttar Pradesh.

The State of Global Air 2025 report attributed more than two million deaths in India in 2023 to air pollution, while the Lancet Countdown estimated 1.72 million deaths linked specifically to human-made PM2.5 in 2022. The report also highlighted the effects on children, noting that 169,400 deaths among children under five were linked to air pollution in 2021.

Fossil Fuels, Transport And Waste Burning Among Major Sources

The Lancet Countdown estimated that fossil fuels accounted for 44 per cent of deaths linked to human-made PM2.5 in India in 2022. Coal-fired power plants were associated with 298,000 deaths, while petrol used in road transport was linked to 269,000 deaths. Other sources include biomass burning in households and agricultural fields, open waste burning, industrial emissions and dust.