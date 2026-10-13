ETV Bharat / health

The PMOS Medication Trap: Why Treating One Symptom Without Addressing the Bigger Picture May Not Be Enough

Medicines can regularise periods or protect the lining of the uterus, but menstrual changes are only one part of PMOS ( Getty Images )

PMOS or Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome is often discovered because of one noticeable problem which could be either irregular periods, adult acne, unwanted facial hair, weight changes or difficulty getting pregnant.

Says Dr. Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, “It can be tempting to focus only on the symptom that is most bothersome and assume that treating it means the PMOS is under control. However, PMOS is a complex hormonal and metabolic condition, and its effects can extend well beyond the symptom that first brings a woman to the doctor.”

This is why treating one symptom may not be enough. Here's why the condition should be looked at in totality.

PMOS treatment should be personalised according to a woman’s symptoms, health goals and risk factors. This involves lifestyle changes, medicines, and monitoring of metabolic health. Women of all body sizes can have PMOS. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, balanced meals and maintaining a healthy weight are important for women. Even modest, sustainable changes can be beneficial.

“Check blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels. Mental health should be prioritised as anxiety, depression and concerns about body image can affect women living with PMOS,” advises Dr. Preethika Shetty. The goal should not be only to make one symptom disappear, but to create a long-term plan which will support hormonal, metabolic, reproductive and emotional health.