ETV Bharat / health

The Heart Test That Can Catch What An ECG Misses

A routine ECG is one of the most useful first tests for evaluating the heart but it has one important limitation it captures the heart’s electrical activity only for a short period, usually a few minutes. If a patient’s abnormal rhythm is intermittent, there is a possibility that the ECG will be completely normal because the episode did not occur while the test was being recorded.

The device is particularly useful when a patient reports recurrent palpitations, unexplained dizziness or similar symptoms but has a normal resting ECG (Getty Images)

A holter monitor is a small, wearable machine that continuously records your heart’s electrical activity for 24 to 48 hours or more while you go about your day.

“A Holter continuously records the heart’s rhythm while the person goes about their usual activities, typically for 24-48 hours, and longer monitoring may be recommended in selected patients. This gives us a much better opportunity to capture intermittent abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation, frequent premature beats or episodes of supraventricular tachycardia,” Dr. Anil Mishra, Director of Cardiology, BM Birla Heart Hospital tells ETV Bharat.

It is particularly useful when a patient reports recurrent palpitations, unexplained dizziness, near-fainting or episodes of a racing or irregular heartbeat but has a normal resting ECG. Dr. Mishra says that an important advantage of the Holter is that doctors can correlate the patient’s symptoms with what the heart was doing at that exact time. Sometimes the recording confirms that symptoms were caused by an arrhythmia; in other cases, the heart rhythm is normal during the episode, which can direct them towards other possible causes.

The duration of monitoring should also be individualised. “If symptoms happen several times a day, a 24-hour Holter may be enough. If they occur once every few weeks, a longer event monitor or patch-based system may be more appropriate. Therefore, a normal short ECG should not always be interpreted as proof that there is no rhythm problem,” says the senior cardiologist.

When To Seek Medical Evaluation

Dr. Mishra says that people should particularly seek medical evaluation if:

Palpitations are accompanied by chest pain

There is significant breathlessness, fainting or near-fainting

If they have an underlying heart condition

If they have a family history of sudden cardiac death.

The bottomline, says Dr. Mishra is not that a routine ECG is inadequate (it remains an important diagnostic tool). Rather, when symptoms are intermittent, sometimes we need to monitor the heart for long enough to catch the moment when the abnormal rhythm actually occurs.