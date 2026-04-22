The Ayurvedic Way To Control, Cure Diabetes: Here's How Rigorous Studies Are Being Carried Out To Test, Apply Natural Cures To The Exploding Crisis
While it is possible to manage diabetes using Western medicine, a complete cure remains beyond its scope. Here's what ayurvedacharyas recommend.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Jodhpur & Dehradun: Human longevity may have gone up significantly due to pharmaceutical medications, but so has the prevalence of diseases risen in the modern era. However, if there is one non-communicable disease that is surging more than any other, it is diabetes (madhumeh). While it is currently possible to manage this condition, a complete cure remains beyond the scope of the Allopathic medicines.
In contrast, such a cure is indeed possible within Ayurveda. This is because the fundamental principle of Ayurvedic treatment is nidan parivarjan, ie., the identification and elimination of the root cause responsible for the disease. It is precisely for this reason that people’s faith in Ayurveda remains steadfast. Through adherence to Ayurvedic principles, alongside management of blood sugar levels, diabetes — which Ayurveda classifies as a lifestyle disorder — can potentially be eradicated entirely.
Bitter/Sweet: Boon/Bane For Diabetes Control
Dr Ashok Mittal, a senior Ayurvedic physician (ayurvedacharya) at the Government Khanda Phalsa Ayurvedic Hospital in Jodhpur, explains that in Ayurveda, tikta rasa refers to the bitter taste found in medicinal herbs and foods like neem, giloy, kutki, chirata, bitter gourd (karela), fenugreek (methi), etc, all of which are a veritable boon for patients suffering from diabetes.
According to Ayurveda, tikta rasa is beneficial for the body. It is composed of the elements vayu (air) and akasa (space), which pacify and balance the pitta and kapha doshas in a human body. Dr Mittal emphasises that by aligning one's lifestyle with Ayurvedic principles, one can effectively safeguard oneself against such diseases.
According to Ayurveda, sweet substances (madhura rasa) are classified as guru — meaning, they fall under the category of substances that are "heavy" on the digestive system, as they are difficult to digest, particularly at night. Since items like desserts and ice creams after dinner are not easily digested, they create metabolic imbalances and lead to complications. Instead, we should revert to our traditional practices of eating dinners early and going to bed at a consistent, appropriate hour. To complete the cycle, we should drink fresh, room temperature water in the morning, instead of warm water.
Dr Mittal explained that in ancient times, when Ayurveda was the prevailing system, the entire rhythm of life followed Ayurvedic principles, whose guidelines for diet and lifestyle are tailored for each of the six seasons in the Indian calendar. Adhering to these guidelines is not only simple, it also keeps one free from various ailments, including diabetes. This is known as ritucharya (seasonal regimen).
Treating Diabetes in Ayurveda
Dr Mittal noted that Ayurveda offers a wide range of herbal remedies for diabetes. Administering the correct combination of these, when taken punctually, in conjunction with the dietary restrictions advised by an ayurvedacharya, can lead to complete cure.
Dilip Vaishnav, a 46-year-old patient currently undergoing treatment with Dr Mittal, said he was diagnosed with diabetes a year ago. His blood sugar levels consistently hovered around 550. He initially began treatment using Western medicines, but when his sugar levels never dropped below 250, he switched to Ayurvedic treatment. He has now been undergoing this treatment for eight months, and his post-prandial blood sugar levels consistently range between 140 and 150. Vaishnav added that in addition to taking the Ayurvedic medication, he strictly avoids sweets and walks 4-5 km daily, as advised by Dr Mittal.
Integrating AYUSH and Modern Medicine
The Union government has, over the years, taken significant steps to integrate AYUSH and modern medicine. This includes research into medicines for the control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Under this pilot project, patients received treatment involving Ayurvedic medicines, yoga, and dietary modifications. This experimental approach was implemented across several government health centres, where outcomes were subsequently evaluated based on patient data.
The government is also working toward developing AYUSH hospitals into dedicated research centres. The objective is to subject traditional medical systems to rigorous scientific scrutiny, thereby facilitating the development of evidence-based treatment protocols. Numerous studies have been conducted to assess the efficacy of Ayurveda in managing diabetes. One comprehensive review, for instance, involved the analysis of dozens of research papers and clinical trials. These studies examined the effects of Ayurvedic herbs, dietary modifications, and lifestyle improvements.
Scientific Studies To Verify Ayurvedic Cures
Several studies have indicated that certain Ayurvedic remedies, like gurmar, bitter gourd (karela), and fenugreek (methi), can be helpful in regulating blood sugar levels. Their impact has been observed on the body's metabolism and insulin sensitivity. However, these studies were based on diverse methodologies and limited sample sizes, making it difficult to apply their findings universally.
Arun Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Ayurvedic University in Dehradun, said the available Ayurvedic diabetes medicines work to normalise blood sugar levels. They not only regulate sugar, but also naturally alleviate other associated health issues.
Ayurvedic practitioners emphasise that the most critical aspects of managing diabetes are regular yoga practice, dietary discipline, and lifestyle modifications. When these measures are adopted, patients exhibiting early symptoms of diabetes experience rapid improvement; meanwhile, for patients with Type 2 diabetes, a healthy lifestyle, combined with Ayurvedic medicines and exercise, leads to significant improvement in their condition.
Harsh Sehgal, a senior physician at the university, who has been practicing Ayurveda for nearly 20 years, noted that the most distinctive feature of Ayurveda is its lack of side effects. It has been observed that in the quest to cure diabetes, patients often fall victim to other serious ailments due to excessive medication. Regarding the Ayurvedic approach, it is essential to recognise that each individual requires a personalised treatment. A single medication or dietary regimen is not applicable uniformly for all patients. Just as diabetic patients present with varying stages of the disease, their treatment protocols are also formulated only after a meticulous and thorough assessment of their specific condition.
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