ETV Bharat / health

The Ayurvedic Way To Control, Cure Diabetes: Here's How Rigorous Studies Are Being Carried Out To Test, Apply Natural Cures To The Exploding Crisis

Jodhpur & Dehradun: Human longevity may have gone up significantly due to pharmaceutical medications, but so has the prevalence of diseases risen in the modern era. However, if there is one non-communicable disease that is surging more than any other, it is diabetes (madhumeh). While it is currently possible to manage this condition, a complete cure remains beyond the scope of the Allopathic medicines.

In contrast, such a cure is indeed possible within Ayurveda. This is because the fundamental principle of Ayurvedic treatment is nidan parivarjan, ie., the identification and elimination of the root cause responsible for the disease. It is precisely for this reason that people’s faith in Ayurveda remains steadfast. Through adherence to Ayurvedic principles, alongside management of blood sugar levels, diabetes — which Ayurveda classifies as a lifestyle disorder — can potentially be eradicated entirely.

Bitter/Sweet: Boon/Bane For Diabetes Control

Dr Ashok Mittal, a senior Ayurvedic physician (ayurvedacharya) at the Government Khanda Phalsa Ayurvedic Hospital in Jodhpur, explains that in Ayurveda, tikta rasa refers to the bitter taste found in medicinal herbs and foods like neem, giloy, kutki, chirata, bitter gourd (karela), fenugreek (methi), etc, all of which are a veritable boon for patients suffering from diabetes.

According to Ayurveda, tikta rasa is beneficial for the body. It is composed of the elements vayu (air) and akasa (space), which pacify and balance the pitta and kapha doshas in a human body. Dr Mittal emphasises that by aligning one's lifestyle with Ayurvedic principles, one can effectively safeguard oneself against such diseases.

According to Ayurveda, sweet substances (madhura rasa) are classified as guru — meaning, they fall under the category of substances that are "heavy" on the digestive system, as they are difficult to digest, particularly at night. Since items like desserts and ice creams after dinner are not easily digested, they create metabolic imbalances and lead to complications. Instead, we should revert to our traditional practices of eating dinners early and going to bed at a consistent, appropriate hour. To complete the cycle, we should drink fresh, room temperature water in the morning, instead of warm water.

Dr Mittal explained that in ancient times, when Ayurveda was the prevailing system, the entire rhythm of life followed Ayurvedic principles, whose guidelines for diet and lifestyle are tailored for each of the six seasons in the Indian calendar. Adhering to these guidelines is not only simple, it also keeps one free from various ailments, including diabetes. This is known as ritucharya (seasonal regimen).

Treating Diabetes in Ayurveda

Dr Mittal noted that Ayurveda offers a wide range of herbal remedies for diabetes. Administering the correct combination of these, when taken punctually, in conjunction with the dietary restrictions advised by an ayurvedacharya, can lead to complete cure.