ETV Bharat / health

Matching Kundlis Before Marriage Is Common, But Thalassemia Testing Is Just As Important

Consider testing for thalassemia before tying the knot ( ETV Bharat )

In India, kundli matching before shaadi is a common practice that's been carried out for ages to check for compatibility and destiny. In the same way, thalassemia carrier screening before pregnancy can help couples understand hidden genetic risks and protect the health of their future child. Dr Parul Gupta Khanna, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Vasant Vihar, Delhi advises couples to go for thalassemia screening before marriage. What Is Thalassemia? India bears a massive thalassemia burden, with over 150,000 patients living with the condition and nearly 10,000-12,000 new affected children born every year. Thalassemia is a genetically inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have less haemoglobin than normal. Haemoglobin is found in red blood cells and carries oxygen to all parts of the body. Those detected with thalassemia may fail to produce sufficient healthy haemoglobin and can also suffer from severe anaemia, which will also need timely attention by a doctor. There is still a lack of awareness regarding thalassemia. “Carriers tend to remain healthy and symptom-free, but children born with thalassemia major tend to experience weakness, delayed growth, enlarged spleen, bone deformities, and frequent infections. Lifelong blood transfusions and medications are often required, placing emotional and financial stress on families,” informs Gynaecologist-Obstetrician Dr Khanna. Thalassemia screening involves a simple blood test (Getty Images)