Matching Kundlis Before Marriage Is Common, But Thalassemia Testing Is Just As Important
Ob-gyn and fertility specialist Dr Parul Gupta Khanna says that carrier parents tend to be healthy and symptom-free, but can bear children with thalassemia major.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
In India, kundli matching before shaadi is a common practice that's been carried out for ages to check for compatibility and destiny. In the same way, thalassemia carrier screening before pregnancy can help couples understand hidden genetic risks and protect the health of their future child. Dr Parul Gupta Khanna, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Vasant Vihar, Delhi advises couples to go for thalassemia screening before marriage.
What Is Thalassemia?
India bears a massive thalassemia burden, with over 150,000 patients living with the condition and nearly 10,000-12,000 new affected children born every year. Thalassemia is a genetically inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have less haemoglobin than normal. Haemoglobin is found in red blood cells and carries oxygen to all parts of the body.
Those detected with thalassemia may fail to produce sufficient healthy haemoglobin and can also suffer from severe anaemia, which will also need timely attention by a doctor. There is still a lack of awareness regarding thalassemia. “Carriers tend to remain healthy and symptom-free, but children born with thalassemia major tend to experience weakness, delayed growth, enlarged spleen, bone deformities, and frequent infections. Lifelong blood transfusions and medications are often required, placing emotional and financial stress on families,” informs Gynaecologist-Obstetrician Dr Khanna.
The concern becomes serious when both partners are carriers. In such cases, every pregnancy carries:
- 25% chance of a child with thalassemia major
- 50% chance of a child being a carrier
- 25% chance of a completely unaffected child
So, if only one partner is a carrier, the child usually does not develop severe disease. Cautions Dr. Khanna, “However, because carriers may not show any symptoms, screening before marriage or before planning pregnancy should not be missed at all. Earlier, carrier couples didn’t have any options, and they lived with fear and uncertainty during pregnancy. Currently, advanced technology is offering hope to couples.”
Through IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) combined with PGT-M (Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic Disorders), it is possible to screen the embryo for thalassemia before being transferred into the uterus. So, the expert will be able to choose embryos unaffected by thalassemia major and transfer only healthy embryos, reducing the risk of passing on the disorder. For many families, PGT-M offers testing that helps to protect against severe genetic disease, offering hope for a healthier next generation.
“Just as kundli matching is considered important by families for marital compatibility, thalassemia screening also helps couples to make informed health choices and ensure a healthy future for their child,” says Dr Khanna.
If a couple already has a child with thalassemia major -l, fertility specialists can still help. She explains, “Along with PGT-M to identify a disease-free embryo, we can also do HLA (human leukocyte antigen) gene matching for the diseased child and the embryo. The baby born through that embryo can serve as an HLA-matched bone marrow donor for the sibling in the future.”
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468124517300748
- https://www.gimjournal.org/article/S1098-3600(21)03683-2/fulltext
- https://mansapublishers.com/index.php/ijch/article/view/4730
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