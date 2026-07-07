ETV Bharat / health

Telangana Hospital Gives New Lease Of Life To 500 Children With Free Heart Surgeries

Four-year-old Gyandeep, son of Sravani and Ramakrishna from the Ramachandrapuram area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was born with a congenital hole in his heart. His father, a school teacher, consulted several hospitals across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh before being informed that the surgery would cost around Rs 5 lakh. The family eventually approached the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, where the child underwent successful surgery free of cost.

Siddipet: A children's cardiac hospital in Telangana has performed 500 free heart surgeries on children in nearly 20 months. The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Care Research Centre, located in Kondapaka village of Siddipet district, has been providing advanced paediatric cardiac surgeries completely free of cost. Equipped with modern cardiac care facilities and a specialised medical team, the hospital has treated children from several states.

Another child, Khushi Patil, 5, a daughter of Arun Patil and Aruna, was born with a heart defect. After consulting several private hospitals, the family was told that corrective surgery would cost nearly Rs 10 lakh. Having already exhausted much of their savings on treatment, Khushi underwent her first surgery six months ago and recently had a follow-up procedure, both provided free of charge.

Nagalakshmi and Prasad, residents of Gundal Colony in Polavaram, struggled for two years after doctors diagnosed their five-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Shivanagaritvika, with a heart condition. Prasad, who works as a clerk, said the family visited several private hospitals in Vijayawada and Khammam but could not afford the surgery. The child was later admitted to the Kondapaka hospital, where she underwent successful surgery free of cost.

Telangana Hospital Gives New Lease of Life to 500 Children with Free Heart Surgeries (ETV Bharat)

Six-year-old Piyush Yadav, from a financially disadvantaged family in Jharkhand, was diagnosed with a heart defect when he was just three months old. His parents, Hemanti Devi and Mukesh Yadav, earn a living by running a small juice stall. The family came to know about the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital through social media. Piyush underwent successful surgery at the facility. Over the past 20 months, the institution has transformed the lives of hundreds of children suffering from congenital heart defects, while sparing their families the burden of prohibitively expensive treatment.