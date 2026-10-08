ETV Bharat / health

Teenager Undergoes Rare Scar-Sparing Fontan Surgery After 16-Year Delay

Kolkata: A 16-year-old girl with a complex congenital heart defect underwent successful Fontan surgery after her parents had delayed treatment for nearly 16 years.

The girl was diagnosed with the congenital heart condition when she was just two months old. Doctors had warned her parents that she might eventually require surgery, but the family struggled to make a decision because of financial concerns, the risks associated with open-heart surgery in an infant and fears about a visible scar on their daughter's chest.

As the girl grew older, however, her condition affected her daily life. She became breathless after walking short distances and had difficulty breathing even with moderate physical activity. She was unable to participate in strenuous games and activities with other children and also struggled to tolerate heavy meals.

When she was nearly 16, her family sought medical help again. Tests revealed a complex structural abnormality in her heart. Her oxygen saturation on admission was only 60–65%, far below the normal range of about 95–100%.

According to cardiologist Dr Kuntal Roy Chowdhury, the girl's condition was congenital and had been present since birth. Dr Roy Chowdhury said doctors determined that simply closing the large opening between the heart chambers would not be enough and could place excessive strain on the heart.

Instead, the medical team needed to establish a circulation that could deliver sufficient oxygen to the body while accommodating the existing heart defect. After detailed investigations, including CT scans and cardiac catheterisation, specialists decided that a Fontan procedure was the most appropriate option.

The parents told doctors that they had been worried that a large scar from surgery could create uncomfortable questions or social difficulties for their daughter later in life, including when she gets married.

While the doctors did not consider avoiding a scar a medical reason to delay essential treatment, they took the family's concerns into account while exploring whether the scar could be minimised without compromising the safety or effectiveness of the operation.