World Sight Day 2026: Can Technology Help Find Eye Disease Before We Notice It?
Retinal imaging and AI-assisted screening can help identify diabetic retinopathy before noticeable vision changes occur, eye specialists tell ETV Bharat.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
We tend to think of an eye problem in fairly simple terms. If you can see clearly, your eyes must be fine. If your vision becomes blurry, you make an appointment with an eye doctor. But some of the most important eye diseases do not work that way. Conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration can develop gradually, sometimes without noticeable symptoms in the early stages. By the time a person realises that their vision has changed, damage may already have occurred.
This is where technology is changing the equation. Instead of waiting for a person to notice something is wrong, doctors can now use detailed images and scans of the eye to look for structural changes much earlier.
Your retina can show problems before your vision does
The retina is the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye. It plays a central role in vision, but it can also provide doctors with important clues about changes taking place inside the eye. Dr. Mahesh G, Sr Consultant & Head, Vitreo Retina, Giridhar Eye Institute, Kochi, and General Secretary of the Vitreo Retina Society of India (VRSI), says many sight-threatening eye diseases can progress silently, with structural changes occurring in the retina before patients notice any change in their vision.
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This is why regular eye examinations matter, particularly for people at higher risk of retinal disease. Technology has made it easier to look closely at the retina. Digital fundus imaging and optical coherence tomography (OCT) can produce detailed views of retinal structures, helping doctors identify subtle changes earlier and with greater precision.
AI can help doctors screen retinal images
Artificial intelligence is now being used to analyse retinal images and identify people who may need a more detailed clinical assessment. This is especially useful when large numbers of people need to be screened. Dr. Vishali Gupta, President of VRSI and Head – Retina, PGIMER, Chandigarh, points to diabetic retinopathy as an important example. The condition can develop without obvious symptoms, allowing retinal damage to progress while a person's vision may still seem normal.
She says advances in AI and portable digital fundus imaging can help take retinal screening beyond large specialist hospitals and into community settings, diabetes centres, neighbourhood clinics and primary healthcare facilities. The idea is not that a machine replaces the eye specialist but that technology can help identify people who need the specialist's attention.
Why diabetes makes early eye screening particularly important
Diabetes is one of the major reasons retinal screening matters. High blood sugar can affect the small blood vessels supplying the retina and may eventually lead to diabetic retinopathy. The condition can progress without obvious symptoms, which means waiting for vision problems to appear is not a reliable screening strategy.
Dr. Gupta says an annual retinal examination is important for people living with diabetes. Dr. Kamal Babu, Chief Operating Officer – South, ASG Hospital Limited & Vasan Eye Care, similarly notes that retinal imaging and AI-assisted screening can help identify diabetic retinopathy before noticeable vision changes occur. Regular eye exams can help doctors catch changes earlier and decide if people with diabetes need further monitoring or treatment.
Technology can bring screening closer to patients
One of the biggest challenges in eye care is not necessarily the absence of technology. It is getting people to the technology and specialists who can use it. For someone living far from a tertiary eye hospital, travelling for every screening visit can be difficult. Portable retinal imaging and telemedicine can help extend screening and monitoring to patients in remote areas, according to the specialists.
This could be particularly useful for chronic conditions that require regular monitoring. Instead of making every patient travel long distances to see a retinal specialist, an initial retinal image could potentially be captured closer to home and assessed to determine whether specialist evaluation is needed. That does not eliminate the need for an ophthalmologist. It can help decide who needs to see one, and how soon.
A normal-looking world does not always mean healthy eyes
Preventable vision loss remains a significant concern in India. Dr. Mahesh points to national survey data showing that avoidable causes accounted for 92.9% of blindness and 97.4% of visual impairment among people aged 50 and above.
The figures underline the importance of early detection and access to appropriate care. Technology cannot solve every problem. A retinal scan does not automatically prevent vision loss, and AI cannot replace a complete eye examination or clinical judgement. But technology can make it easier to detect problems earlier, screen larger populations and monitor people who need regular follow-up.
AI is an assistant, not the eye doctor
Dr. Babu stresses that technology should assist the ophthalmologist rather than replace one. AI can analyse retinal scans and help identify potential abnormalities, but the specialist makes the final clinical assessment.
An image is only one part of a patient's health picture. Doctors also need to consider symptoms, medical history, diabetes status, family history, examination findings and other investigations. The best use of technology, therefore, may not be to remove the doctor from the process but to give the doctor better information, earlier.
The best time to check your eyes is before your vision changes
- A person does not have to wait until they notice blurred vision to start taking eye health seriously.
- People with diabetes should follow recommended retinal screening.
- Those with a family history of glaucoma may need particular attention to regular eye examinations.
- Older adults may also require screening for age-related eye conditions based on their individual risk.
- For everyone else, the appropriate frequency of eye examinations depends on age, symptoms, medical history and risk factors.
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