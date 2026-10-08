ETV Bharat / health

World Sight Day 2026: Can Technology Help Find Eye Disease Before We Notice It?

Technology has made it easier to look closely at the retina ( Getty Images )

We tend to think of an eye problem in fairly simple terms. If you can see clearly, your eyes must be fine. If your vision becomes blurry, you make an appointment with an eye doctor. But some of the most important eye diseases do not work that way. Conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration can develop gradually, sometimes without noticeable symptoms in the early stages. By the time a person realises that their vision has changed, damage may already have occurred.

This is where technology is changing the equation. Instead of waiting for a person to notice something is wrong, doctors can now use detailed images and scans of the eye to look for structural changes much earlier.

Your retina can show problems before your vision does The retina is the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye. It plays a central role in vision, but it can also provide doctors with important clues about changes taking place inside the eye. Dr. Mahesh G, Sr Consultant & Head, Vitreo Retina, Giridhar Eye Institute, Kochi, and General Secretary of the Vitreo Retina Society of India (VRSI), says many sight-threatening eye diseases can progress silently, with structural changes occurring in the retina before patients notice any change in their vision. Also read: OCT To UBM, The Machines Helping Eye Doctors Protect Your Vision | World Sight Day 2026 This is why regular eye examinations matter, particularly for people at higher risk of retinal disease. Technology has made it easier to look closely at the retina. Digital fundus imaging and optical coherence tomography (OCT) can produce detailed views of retinal structures, helping doctors identify subtle changes earlier and with greater precision. AI can help doctors screen retinal images Artificial intelligence is now being used to analyse retinal images and identify people who may need a more detailed clinical assessment. This is especially useful when large numbers of people need to be screened. Dr. Vishali Gupta, President of VRSI and Head – Retina, PGIMER, Chandigarh, points to diabetic retinopathy as an important example. The condition can develop without obvious symptoms, allowing retinal damage to progress while a person's vision may still seem normal. She says advances in AI and portable digital fundus imaging can help take retinal screening beyond large specialist hospitals and into community settings, diabetes centres, neighbourhood clinics and primary healthcare facilities. The idea is not that a machine replaces the eye specialist but that technology can help identify people who need the specialist's attention. Why diabetes makes early eye screening particularly important Diabetes is one of the major reasons retinal screening matters. High blood sugar can affect the small blood vessels supplying the retina and may eventually lead to diabetic retinopathy. The condition can progress without obvious symptoms, which means waiting for vision problems to appear is not a reliable screening strategy.