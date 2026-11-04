ETV Bharat / health

Teaching Seniors Judo To Master The Art Of Falling Safely

Judo and aged care may seem like an unlikely match up, but allied health professionals are learning how to help senior citizens fall more safely by using techniques adapted from the martial art. Adelaide University researchers have been involved in developing a targeted instructor program to upskill allied health professionals and judo coaches so they can teach seniors safe falling skills.

“Falls are a leading cause of injury and loss of independence among older adults, but there’s strong evidence to suggest that judo-based safe falling programs can help minimise harm by reducing fear and improving balance, mobility, strength, and safe falling skills,” said Dr. Agathe Daria Jadczak, an exercise scientist and researcher from Adelaide University’s School of Medicine in Australia.

“In this study, we tested a specially developed instructor program designed to upskill allied health professionals with no judo experience, and judo coaches who hadn’t worked with seniors before, with the aim of helping them to deliver safe falling training to older Australians. We found that instructors’ knowledge, their perceived competence in teaching safe falling to older adults, and their own safe falling skills improved significantly following the training. These findings support our push to have this instructor program rolled out broadly across community and clinical settings,” she said.

Representational image (Getty Images)

Around 16 allied health professionals from the aged care sector and judo coaches participated in the instructor training. It incorporated safe falling techniques from the evidence-based Dynamic Balance for Life® (DBfL) Safe Falling program developed by Adelaide University researchers and the Adelaide University Judo Club. During the two-day workshop and eight practical sessions, instructors learned about the physics of falling, how to exercise safely with older adults, and how to teach judo-based safe falling techniques for various fall scenarios, including modified backwards, forwards and sideways falls. Their teaching abilities were then assessed by researchers.