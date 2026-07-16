Century-Old TB Vaccine Shows Promise In Preventing Alzheimer's In Landmark Study
The findings offer hope for a more accessible approach to brain health, especially in nations like India where expensive Alzheimer’s drugs are out of reach.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
A vaccine developed more than 100 years ago to fight tuberculosis could have surprising new potential to slow or even prevent Alzheimer's disease, according to a landmark study from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.
The research, published in Communications Medicine (from the Nature portfolio), found that the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine that was long used worldwide as a tuberculosis immunization and cancer therapy, can train the body’s immune system in ways that affect processes linked to Alzheimer’s. The findings offer hope for a safer, more accessible approach to brain health, especially in countries where expensive Alzheimer’s drugs are out of reach.
Immune Training and Brain Biomarkers
Older adults over 55 years of age received two doses of the BCG vaccine and were monitored for a year. In adults without Alzheimer’s pathology, BCG led to:
- Improved Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers: Levels of amyloid-beta proteins (which accumulate in Alzheimer’s) decreased in the fluid around the brain and increased in the blood, a pattern suggesting more effective clearance from the brain.
- Reprogrammed brain immune cells: Immune cells in the cerebrospinal fluid became more responsive and showed signs of “trained immunity,” an enhanced readiness to fight disease.
These effects were not seen in participants who already had Alzheimer’s pathology.
Current Alzheimer’s treatments are costly, require ongoing hospital visits, and can cause serious side effects such as brain swelling or bleeding. By contrast, BCG is inexpensive, well-studied, and globally available, making it an attractive candidate for large-scale prevention especially in low- and middle-income countries.
“Our study provides encouraging evidence that a vaccine used for more than 100 years may also influence biological processes related to Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Mahesh Chandra Kodali, senior research fellow and study co-lead told ETV Bharat. “If future trials confirm these findings, BCG could represent a scalable, affordable strategy to promote healthy brain ageing.”
How BCG Works
Unlike traditional vaccines that target one disease, BCG is known to broadly train the immune system, enhancing its response to various infections and even reducing overall childhood mortality. This study is among the first to show that such immune “training” can also occur in the brain’s immune cells, potentially shifting the balance away from Alzheimer’s-related damage.
Researchers observed that after BCG vaccination:
- Amyloid-beta clearance improved in those without Alzheimer’s, with biomarkers suggesting the brain was removing harmful proteins more efficiently.
- Brain-supporting immune cells became more active and responsive.
Next Steps
The study was small (23 participants), open-label, and exploratory. The findings do not prove BCG prevents Alzheimer’s, but they offer strong biological evidence to support much larger, randomized clinical trials. Crucial questions remain: Does BCG work as a booster in older age? Is vaccination in childhood also protective? Who benefits the most?
A major $300 million multicentre trial is now being planned in the United States to determine whether BCG can truly prevent or delay Alzheimer’s onset in a much larger population.
“Alzheimer’s begins silently, years before memory loss,” noted Dr. Mahesh Chandra Kodali, who is Senior Research Fellow, Dept. of Neurology, Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA. “Our findings suggest that safely training the immune system may influence biological processes at a very early stage, before significant brain damage occurs. This could open an entirely new direction for Alzheimer’s prevention research.”
Because BCG has an established safety record and is already widely distributed, it could rapidly become a powerful tool for brain health if future research confirms its benefits. While BCG is not yet proven as an Alzheimer’s preventive, these results mark a significant step toward immune-based strategies for healthy brain ageing, offering hope for millions at risk of dementia worldwide.
Reference:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-026-01691-7
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