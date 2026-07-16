ETV Bharat / health

Century-Old TB Vaccine Shows Promise In Preventing Alzheimer's In Landmark Study

A vaccine developed more than 100 years ago to fight tuberculosis could have surprising new potential to slow or even prevent Alzheimer's disease, according to a landmark study from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

The research, published in Communications Medicine (from the Nature portfolio), found that the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine that was long used worldwide as a tuberculosis immunization and cancer therapy, can train the body’s immune system in ways that affect processes linked to Alzheimer’s. The findings offer hope for a safer, more accessible approach to brain health, especially in countries where expensive Alzheimer’s drugs are out of reach.

Immune Training and Brain Biomarkers

Older adults over 55 years of age received two doses of the BCG vaccine and were monitored for a year. In adults without Alzheimer’s pathology, BCG led to:

Improved Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers: Levels of amyloid-beta proteins (which accumulate in Alzheimer’s) decreased in the fluid around the brain and increased in the blood, a pattern suggesting more effective clearance from the brain.

Levels of amyloid-beta proteins (which accumulate in Alzheimer’s) decreased in the fluid around the brain and increased in the blood, a pattern suggesting more effective clearance from the brain. Reprogrammed brain immune cells: Immune cells in the cerebrospinal fluid became more responsive and showed signs of “trained immunity,” an enhanced readiness to fight disease.

These effects were not seen in participants who already had Alzheimer’s pathology.

Current Alzheimer’s treatments are costly, require ongoing hospital visits, and can cause serious side effects such as brain swelling or bleeding. By contrast, BCG is inexpensive, well-studied, and globally available, making it an attractive candidate for large-scale prevention especially in low- and middle-income countries.