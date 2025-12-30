TB Still A Major Challenge In The Northeast, Rural, Tribal Regions: ICMR-NIRT Report
Geographical and cultural barriers, limited internet access, network instability, weak data storage capacity continue to impede the functioning of surveillance and reporting systems.
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Even as India aims to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, a report on “India’s Progress in Addressing the Challenges of Tuberculosis” has highlighted that higher numbers of TB cases are still recorded in India’s Northeast, rural and tribal regions. The report, jointly prepared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), highlights major challenges in India’s TB elimination initiative.
According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the prevalence of all forms of TB in Northeastern states is 274 cases per 1 lakh people, against the national average of 195 per 1 lakh population. Meanwhile, the prevalence of TB among tribal populations is 432 per 1 lakh population.
Challenges Faced By Northeastern States
Tuberculosis elimination in Northeast India faces unique and multifaceted challenges shaped by difficult terrain, poor connectivity, ethnic and linguistic diversity and fragile health infrastructure. With nearly 750 ethnic groups spread across a mountainous region, cultural and language barriers often hinder communication between health workers and communities, limiting access to timely diagnosis and care.
“Dependance on traditional healers, population mobility among tea gardens, presence of cross-border workers, and rising substance abuse, further exacerbates treatment delays and discontinuation,” the report said.
Six Major Problems In Northeast
The report has highlighted six major issues that the TB elimination programme in Northeast is facing. The challenges include migration, ethnicity and topography; weak public health indicators and health system constraints; bureaucracy and resource bottlenecks, substance abuse, co-morbidities and rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs); stigma, non-disclosure and private treatment; human displacement and service disruption.
TB And Co-Morbidity In Northeast
“Managing TB and its co-morbidities in Northeast India remains a serious challenge due to diverse health system gaps, demographic disparities, and uneven resource distribution,” the report stated.
States like Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh display high prevalence of TB, alongside rising rates of HIV, diabetes and low Body Mass Index (BMI) which significantly worsen treatment outcomes,” the report added.
Co-Morbidity Burden Across States
In Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, according to the report, widespread malnutrition contributes to a high prevalence of low BMI among TB patients. Approximately 60 per cent of patients in Arunachal have low BMI, often at an advanced disease stage, underlining the need for energy-dense nutritional supplements (EDNS).
“In Assam, there is a high burden of TB-diabetes co-morbidity, yet only 21-24 per cent patients receive anti-diabetic therapy (ADT), highlighting a substantial treatment gap. Similarly, while 85 per cent of TB patients in Arunachal are screened for diabetes, ADT coverage dropped from 36 per cent in 2023 to 23 per cent in 2024,” the report stated.
In Manipur, TB-HIV co-infection stands at 5-7 per cent with low Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) coverage, while ADT availability remains limited (15-17 per cent) despite 82 per cent diabetes screening coverage.
“Mizoram demonstrates higher HIV positivity, with co-infection rates around 11 per cent and moderate ADT coverage, but TB-diabetes co-morbidity treatment lags below 50 per cent. Nagaland shows a 9-10 per cent TB-HIV prevalence. Sikkim and Tripura fare comparatively better, with less than 1-2 per cent HIV-TB rates and higher ART and ADT accessibility,” the report says.
Technology Limitations in Northeast India
Technology-enabled TB service delivery in the Northeast faces persistent limitations due to the region’s geography, poor connectivity, and underdeveloped digital infrastructure.
Despite substantial investments in mobile diagnostics, like handheld X-ray machines and TrueNAAT devices, these tools have achieved only partial population coverage. For example, in Mizoram (population 1.1 million), screening reached just 40-50 per cent of the people, despite full deployment of equipment. Limited internet access, network instability, and weak data storage capacity continue to impede the functioning of surveillance and reporting systems.
Challenges Related to ACF, Diagnosis, and Sample Transportation in Northeast
TB control in the Northeast continues to face significant operational challenges. “Despite expanded coverage under the 100-day campaign, long-standing issues related to active case findings (ACF), diagnosis, sample transport, and laboratory efficiency remain unresolved. While diagnosis capacity in the Northeast has expanded, its impact hindered by logistical, environmental, and quality related constraints,” the report stated.
Service Delivery During Disasters
Frequent disruptions caused by floods, landslides, cyclones, and ethnic unrest often halt TB treatment adherence.
“While emergency efforts by NGOs, churches, tribal associations, and youth groups provide short-term humanitarian aid, structured protocols for medication continuity remain inadequate,” the report highlighted.
Recommendations To Improve Situation in NE
The report has recommended the adoption of innovative and localised strategies to address hidden barriers unique to the Northeast’s terrain, culture and demography. It emphasised cross-border TB elimination efforts with Southeast Asian countries, to address international migrant-related transmission. It also recommended developing a “last-mile community support model”, assigning TB champions in each remote village to provide psychological care and treatment follow-up.
The report has also suggested establishing TB-NCD co-morbidities coordination committees in all Northeastern states to institutionalise joint planning and resource sharing medicines. It has also suggested a centralised artificial intelligence (AI) portal to streamline the uploading of field X-rays, automate report generation, and build real time analytic dashboards for the region.
The report suggested strengthening collaboration between district TB officers (DTOs) and grassroots community workers to design localised, context-driven solutions for sample collection and transportation.
Prevailing Challenges In Rural & Tribal Regions
Tuberculosis remains deeply intertwined with social inequality and limited access to healthcare in India’s tribal and rural communities, where poverty, weak health system, cultural barriers, and stigma continue to affect care-seeking and treatment adherence.
“Studies across India shows that nearly 75 per cent of tribal individuals with TB-like symptoms do not seek medical care promptly, and those who do, often delay consultation for over a month due to lack of awareness, financial hardship, and poor accessibility,” the report stated.
The report has highlighted as many as eight major issues as challenges in TB eradication programmes from tribal and rural areas.
Barriers To Seeking Healthcare In Tribal And Rural Areas
In underdeveloped tribal areas like Chhattisgarh, residents face hardships due to transportation shortages, irregular drug supply, and economic insecurity.
“People often travel long distances on foot to reach public facilities, as private options are virtually non-existent. Many patients prioritise subsistence work over health. Consequently, numerous deaths occur outside Nikshay monitoring systems, highlighting poor surveillance,” the report added.
Stigma And Awareness Gaps
The report said tribal and rural communities face persistent stigma surrounding TB, often greater than that associated with HIV. “Misconceptions of TB as incurable remain prevalent, and limited outreach in local languages weakens programme reach. Studies indicate that effective community based education, delivered in local dialects, significantly improves treatment uptake and preventive therapy (PT) initiation,” the report says.
Cultural Barriers And Role Of Healers And Leaders
A critical determinant of healthcare choices in tribal areas is the community's high dependence on traditional healers or ‘tribal priests’, who are viewed as the first responders of illness. According to the report, younger individuals may show interest in visiting hospitals, but older generations prefer traditional treatment systems rooted in cultural identity.
“The tribal leaders and healers may engage as allies rather than competitors. Their involvement in referrals, community counselling and alcohol reduction initiatives can significantly improve adherence and case detection,” the report says.
Barriers In Access To Care
In many tribal districts of Chhattisgarh, patients face major obstacles in accessing Nikshay Poshan Yojana (DBT) benefits, due to lack of Aadhaar cards, inactive or mismatched bank accounts, and dependence on poor internet connectivity.
“The 15-day delay in Nikshay ID generation worsens initiation of treatment. Patients and frontline workers are burdened with a bureaucratic verification process, leaving many without support during the critical early treatment phase. Coordination with MGNREGA and daily wage earners can help reach financially vulnerable individuals in these regions,” the report said.
Telemedicine And Digital Inequity
Digital health tools and teleconsultations show great promise, but remain underutilised in rural and tribal areas due to poor infrastructure. “Most patients meet doctors only once that is at the time of notification while follow-up is done by senior treatment supervisors. Expanding telemedicine platforms, while addressing data connectivity and human resource shortages, is essential,” the report highlighted.
Undernutrition And Limited Nikshay Mitra Coverage
Although undernutrition among TB patients is significantly higher in tribal belts of Chhattisgarh, BMI data are often missing from the Nikshay portal, despite available height and weight records.
“Only 29 per cent of patients received food baskets after two months of treatment. Currently, contextualised energy-dense nutritional supplements (EDNS) and regular supervision mechanisms, are needed to ensure consistent food support coverage,” the report said.
System And Inter-Sectoral Gaps
Fragmented coordination among NCD, TB and MCH (Maternal & Child Health) programmes have reduced the efficiency of contact tracing and comorbidity screening.
“ASHAs, drawn more toward better-remunerated programmes like MCH, often deprioritise TB tasks. Integrating TB modules into NCD and HWC village camps could improve coordination,” the report says.
However, tribal language IEC materials, adapted for Odisha and Jharkhand populations, remain scarce, the report pointed out.
Recommendations To Improve Situation In Rural, Tribal Areas
The report has suggested ensuring uninterrupted supply of TB drugs and NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) testing facilities in rural and tribal areas, besides expanding mobile outreach and last mile delivery of drugs through frontline workers to overcome transport barriers and wage loss constraints.
The report has also suggested supporting social and anthropological research to examine tribal health beliefs, alcohol use and gendered health norms affecting TB care. Besides, it suggests appointing link workers to bridge administrative gaps between Nikshay ID and the DBT process, and developing modular clinical training packages for rural medical officers, to ensure timely presumptive diagnosis in low-specialist areas.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr R V Asokan, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), hailed the report, stating that it has highlighted critical components that are required to eliminate TB from regions like the Northeast and remote and tribal areas.
“It is a fact that these regions lack TB elimination initiatives. The recommendations suggested in the report are required to be implemented by the government authorities,” said Dr Asokan.
He admitted that just as TB elimination in Northeast India faces challenges shaped by difficult terrain, poor connectivity and linguistic diversity, so also in rural and tribal communities it is deeply linked to poverty, weak health system, cultural barriers and stigma.
The Overall Scenario
India contributes about one-fourth of the world’s tuberculosis burden, with around 2.5 million new cases and nearly 3,00,000 deaths annually.
“Over the past decade, the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) has introduced a range of initiatives aimed at achieving the country’s goal of TB elimination by 2030. However, despite significant advances in detection and reporting, marked by closing the notification gap by 1,00,000 cases, India continues to bear a major portion of the global TB burden,” the report said.
