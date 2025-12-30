ETV Bharat / health

TB Still A Major Challenge In The Northeast, Rural, Tribal Regions: ICMR-NIRT Report

Artist's view of lung infection and (inset) socially ostracised TB patients in Manipur protesting in September (IANS)

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Even as India aims to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, a report on “India’s Progress in Addressing the Challenges of Tuberculosis” has highlighted that higher numbers of TB cases are still recorded in India’s Northeast, rural and tribal regions. The report, jointly prepared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), highlights major challenges in India’s TB elimination initiative.

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the prevalence of all forms of TB in Northeastern states is 274 cases per 1 lakh people, against the national average of 195 per 1 lakh population. Meanwhile, the prevalence of TB among tribal populations is 432 per 1 lakh population.

Challenges Faced By Northeastern States

Tuberculosis elimination in Northeast India faces unique and multifaceted challenges shaped by difficult terrain, poor connectivity, ethnic and linguistic diversity and fragile health infrastructure. With nearly 750 ethnic groups spread across a mountainous region, cultural and language barriers often hinder communication between health workers and communities, limiting access to timely diagnosis and care.

“Dependance on traditional healers, population mobility among tea gardens, presence of cross-border workers, and rising substance abuse, further exacerbates treatment delays and discontinuation,” the report said.

Six Major Problems In Northeast

The report has highlighted six major issues that the TB elimination programme in Northeast is facing. The challenges include migration, ethnicity and topography; weak public health indicators and health system constraints; bureaucracy and resource bottlenecks, substance abuse, co-morbidities and rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs); stigma, non-disclosure and private treatment; human displacement and service disruption.

TB And Co-Morbidity In Northeast

“Managing TB and its co-morbidities in Northeast India remains a serious challenge due to diverse health system gaps, demographic disparities, and uneven resource distribution,” the report stated.

States like Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh display high prevalence of TB, alongside rising rates of HIV, diabetes and low Body Mass Index (BMI) which significantly worsen treatment outcomes,” the report added.

Co-Morbidity Burden Across States

In Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, according to the report, widespread malnutrition contributes to a high prevalence of low BMI among TB patients. Approximately 60 per cent of patients in Arunachal have low BMI, often at an advanced disease stage, underlining the need for energy-dense nutritional supplements (EDNS).

“In Assam, there is a high burden of TB-diabetes co-morbidity, yet only 21-24 per cent patients receive anti-diabetic therapy (ADT), highlighting a substantial treatment gap. Similarly, while 85 per cent of TB patients in Arunachal are screened for diabetes, ADT coverage dropped from 36 per cent in 2023 to 23 per cent in 2024,” the report stated.

In Manipur, TB-HIV co-infection stands at 5-7 per cent with low Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) coverage, while ADT availability remains limited (15-17 per cent) despite 82 per cent diabetes screening coverage.

“Mizoram demonstrates higher HIV positivity, with co-infection rates around 11 per cent and moderate ADT coverage, but TB-diabetes co-morbidity treatment lags below 50 per cent. Nagaland shows a 9-10 per cent TB-HIV prevalence. Sikkim and Tripura fare comparatively better, with less than 1-2 per cent HIV-TB rates and higher ART and ADT accessibility,” the report says.

Technology Limitations in Northeast India

Technology-enabled TB service delivery in the Northeast faces persistent limitations due to the region’s geography, poor connectivity, and underdeveloped digital infrastructure.

Despite substantial investments in mobile diagnostics, like handheld X-ray machines and TrueNAAT devices, these tools have achieved only partial population coverage. For example, in Mizoram (population 1.1 million), screening reached just 40-50 per cent of the people, despite full deployment of equipment. Limited internet access, network instability, and weak data storage capacity continue to impede the functioning of surveillance and reporting systems.

Challenges Related to ACF, Diagnosis, and Sample Transportation in Northeast

TB control in the Northeast continues to face significant operational challenges. “Despite expanded coverage under the 100-day campaign, long-standing issues related to active case findings (ACF), diagnosis, sample transport, and laboratory efficiency remain unresolved. While diagnosis capacity in the Northeast has expanded, its impact hindered by logistical, environmental, and quality related constraints,” the report stated.

Service Delivery During Disasters

Frequent disruptions caused by floods, landslides, cyclones, and ethnic unrest often halt TB treatment adherence.

“While emergency efforts by NGOs, churches, tribal associations, and youth groups provide short-term humanitarian aid, structured protocols for medication continuity remain inadequate,” the report highlighted.

Recommendations To Improve Situation in NE

The report has recommended the adoption of innovative and localised strategies to address hidden barriers unique to the Northeast’s terrain, culture and demography. It emphasised cross-border TB elimination efforts with Southeast Asian countries, to address international migrant-related transmission. It also recommended developing a “last-mile community support model”, assigning TB champions in each remote village to provide psychological care and treatment follow-up.

The report has also suggested establishing TB-NCD co-morbidities coordination committees in all Northeastern states to institutionalise joint planning and resource sharing medicines. It has also suggested a centralised artificial intelligence (AI) portal to streamline the uploading of field X-rays, automate report generation, and build real time analytic dashboards for the region.

The report suggested strengthening collaboration between district TB officers (DTOs) and grassroots community workers to design localised, context-driven solutions for sample collection and transportation.

Prevailing Challenges In Rural & Tribal Regions

Tuberculosis remains deeply intertwined with social inequality and limited access to healthcare in India’s tribal and rural communities, where poverty, weak health system, cultural barriers, and stigma continue to affect care-seeking and treatment adherence.