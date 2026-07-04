ETV Bharat / health

Tata Memorial Centre Researchers Find Low-Cost Papaya Leaf Extract Offers Relief To Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy

A common and dangerous side effect of cancer treatment is chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT), which can lead to bleeding, missed chemotherapy doses, and higher medical costs. In a major advance for supportive cancer care, researchers from the GI Medical Oncology Department at Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Mumbai, have shown that Carica Papaya Leaf Extract (CPLE) significantly improves recovery from chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia. For the uninitiated, thrombocytopenia is a common side effect of cancer treatment that causes low platelet counts and often leads to treatment delays.

The findings are published in JCO Global Oncology, the international journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). They provide the strongest clinical evidence to date supporting the use of papaya leaf extract in cancer patients. The study is the first Phase III randomized clinical trial to demonstrate the benefit of papaya leaf extract in patients experiencing chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia. According to this experiment, adding CPLE causes an additional 30% of patients to recover their platelets within 4 days, possibly preventing the need for costly or hazardous medications or delaying or lowering the dosage of their subsequent chemotherapy rounds.

A 10-day course of CPLE costs around $10 (approx. Rs. 955), making it a cost-effective option for treating thrombocytopenia, especially in resource-limited settings. The study involved diverse cancer patients and found CPLE significantly improved thrombocytopenia, particularly in patients aged 60 and older, those on palliative chemotherapy, and those with more than two prior cycles. Lower body surface area (BSA) correlated with better responses, suggesting potential benefits from higher doses for patients with higher BSA, although the study did not assess dose-response.

Papaya leaves (Getty Images)

Numerous studies indicate that Carica papaya leaf extract (CPLE) may prevent thrombocytopenia, especially in dengue fever and chemotherapy cases. Key compounds like carpaine and quercetin boost platelet production and stabilize membranes. Despite some research flaws, a randomized study showed significant platelet increases in 228 dengue patients, supported by a meta-analysis of 377 subjects.