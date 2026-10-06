Taking Gas Medication Without Medical Advice Can Be Risky, Doctor Warns
In this interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Mahesh Sharma, senior gastroenterologist and liver specialist, said symptoms for gas may be linked to other health conditions.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Shahdol: A minor stomach problem is often dismissed as gas or acidity, and most of us rely on over-the-counter medication without consulting a doctor. However, self-medication and prolonged use of medicines for gas-related symptoms can be risky, according to a gastroenterologist.
In this interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Mahesh Sharma, senior gastroenterologist and liver specialist at SV Super Specialty Hospital in Shahdol, said symptoms commonly mistaken for gas may sometimes be linked to other health conditions.
Dr Sharma said symptoms like bloating, heaviness in the stomach and acidity should not automatically be attributed to gas. "Such symptoms may not always be caused by gas and can also occur with other diseases. Everything should not be considered gas," he said.
According to Sharma, some symptoms associated with gas may also be seen in conditions like fatty liver disease and heart-related disorders. Treating potentially serious conditions as simple gas and taking medication without proper diagnosis could therefore be risky.
"Patients can easily get these medicines and may continue taking them for a long time. Prolonged use can lead to calcium deficiency, joint pain and other health problems," Sharma said.
"Gas medication should be taken only on a doctor's prescription or advice. A person should know why the medicine is being taken and for how long it should be used," he added.
According to Sharma, patients may initially experience relief after taking medication for gas-related symptoms. However, continued use without medical supervision may lead to problems.
He said prolonged use could be associated with joint and limb pain, osteopenia and osteoporosis. Excessive use of some gas medications may also affect the absorption of haemoglobin-related nutrients and potentially contribute to anaemia, he added.
Sharma said determining the cause of symptoms requires medical evaluation. "Only a doctor can diagnose why gas is forming in the body and what is causing it," he said.
Symptoms such as bloating after meals, a feeling of heaviness in the abdomen, acidity and abdominal discomfort are commonly associated with digestive problems. However, Sharma advised people not to self-medicate based solely on these symptoms.
Sharma recommended regular physical activity and dietary changes to reduce digestive problems. He advised people to walk for at least 60 minutes a day, while older adults could aim for around 30 minutes of walking, depending on their health and doctor's advice. He also recommended aiming for around 10,000 steps a day and paying attention to diet.
People should avoid foods that trigger gas and avoid eating dinner very late at night, he said.
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