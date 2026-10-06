ETV Bharat / health

Taking Gas Medication Without Medical Advice Can Be Risky, Doctor Warns

Shahdol: A minor stomach problem is often dismissed as gas or acidity, and most of us rely on over-the-counter medication without consulting a doctor. However, self-medication and prolonged use of medicines for gas-related symptoms can be risky, according to a gastroenterologist.

In this interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Mahesh Sharma, senior gastroenterologist and liver specialist at SV Super Specialty Hospital in Shahdol, said symptoms commonly mistaken for gas may sometimes be linked to other health conditions.

Dr Sharma said symptoms like bloating, heaviness in the stomach and acidity should not automatically be attributed to gas. "Such symptoms may not always be caused by gas and can also occur with other diseases. Everything should not be considered gas," he said.

According to Sharma, some symptoms associated with gas may also be seen in conditions like fatty liver disease and heart-related disorders. Treating potentially serious conditions as simple gas and taking medication without proper diagnosis could therefore be risky.

"Patients can easily get these medicines and may continue taking them for a long time. Prolonged use can lead to calcium deficiency, joint pain and other health problems," Sharma said.

"Gas medication should be taken only on a doctor's prescription or advice. A person should know why the medicine is being taken and for how long it should be used," he added.