ETV Bharat / health

Is Festive Fatigue More Than Just Tiredness? Understanding Anemia in Women

Persistent tiredness could be more than just Navratri fatigue ( Getty Images )

The festive season can bring long days, late nights and meals that are rich but heavy. You may think that feeling tired is a fact of life but if you are always exhausted, get dizzy easily or struggle through your periods, it could be worth looking beyond a busy schedule.

“Another reason might be low iron levels, which are important for women’s health, whether pregnancy is in the offing or not,” says Dr. Shilpi Sweta, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Bhopal.