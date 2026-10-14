Is Festive Fatigue More Than Just Tiredness? Understanding Anemia in Women
Watch out for persistent tiredness, weakness, headaches, dizziness or difficulty concentrating, says fertility specialist Dr. Shilpi Sweta.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
The festive season can bring long days, late nights and meals that are rich but heavy. You may think that feeling tired is a fact of life but if you are always exhausted, get dizzy easily or struggle through your periods, it could be worth looking beyond a busy schedule.
“Another reason might be low iron levels, which are important for women’s health, whether pregnancy is in the offing or not,” says Dr. Shilpi Sweta, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Bhopal.
When Fatigue Signals An Underlying Deficiency
- Possible signs: Persistent tiredness, weakness, headaches, dizziness or difficulty concentrating.
- Common causes: Heavy periods, insufficient iron in the diet or problems absorbing iron.
- Tests to ask about: A complete blood count (CBC) and, where appropriate, a ferritin test to assess iron stores.
- If you're planning for a baby: Discuss a history of anemia or ongoing symptoms with your doctor.
Iron helps make hemoglobin in the body. Hemoglobin carries oxygen in the blood. Iron deficiency anemia occurs when iron stores run out and the body cannot produce enough red blood cells. Heavy periods are a common way for women to lose iron over time. If you get heavy periods all the time, then treating the deficiency may not be enough and the cause of the bleeding may need to be addressed too.
The relation of anemia with fertility has to be understood carefully. Just because you have low iron doesn’t mean you’ll have trouble getting pregnant. However, anemia can affect your overall health and it is particularly important to diagnose and treat it before and during pregnancy. Get a blood test to see if you have anemia. The CBC checks hemoglobin levels. A Ferritin test measures the amount of iron in the body.
Get Your Iron Levels Back Up
Dr. Sweta advises, “Legumes, leafy green vegetables and cereals and iron-rich food can help. You can increase your iron intake by combining plant-based iron sources with foods that are high in Vitamin C such as lemons, oranges and tomatoes. Some women need supplements but the dose and length of time should be guided by a doctor.”
This festive season, pay close attention if tiredness is persistent or heavy periods are impacting on your daily life. You don't have to be trying to get pregnant to take these signs seriously. Good healthcare should start long before you plan to get pregnant.
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- Navratri 2026: Festive Habits That Put A Strain On Your Heart