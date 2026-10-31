ETV Bharat / health

Swiss Research Says Cold Showers Are Not Only Good For Your Health But For Your Wallet And The Environment Too

Over the 12-week study, those who took cold showers reduced their CO2 emissions by 15 kg per person ( Getty Images )

In her recently completed doctoral dissertation at the Faculty of Psychology , psychologist Dr. Lena Glaser explored whether people are more willing to adopt habits that benefit both the climate and their health if those habits are easy to incorporate into everyday life and offer personal rewards. She investigated this question by studying the effects of regular cold showers.

“When people talk about changing their behaviour to protect the climate, the discussion usually centres on transportation, diet or recycling,” Glaser says. But in these areas, sweeping measures such as banning flights or serving only vegetarian meals in workplace cafeterias often meet with resistance. For some, it even feels like their lifestyle choices are being policed, despite knowing that flying contributes to climate change and that eating meat has negative consequences for both the environment and their health.

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“We need a more empathetic approach if we want people to change their behaviour,” Glaser believes. She points out that water temperature and water consumption rarely come up in climate-action discussions, even though changing shower habits has an environmental impact comparable to recycling. “Taking a cold shower isn't exactly pleasant, but it's a small change to make. After all, we shower anyway.” It's also a relatively easy step that can save money.

Fewer Sick Days

The study included 719 participants aged 18 to 65 who were asked to take showers as cold as their shower would allow for 12 weeks. To qualify, they had to be in good health and not already take cold showers. Many participants dropped out during the first two weeks, but the dropout rate declined afterward. “That suggests people gradually get used to it,” Glaser concludes. As the study progressed, the remaining participants reported feeling increasingly better, both mentally and physically. According to Glaser, these subjective improvements also showed up in their sick leave: On average, participants took 31% fewer sick days than the control group.

For a 45-liter shower, lowering the water temperature from 40°C to 15°C saves 1.3 kWh of energy (electricity) (Getty Images)

Good For The Environment And Your Wallet

When asked about the immediate benefits of a cold shower, participants said they felt more awake and refreshed. They also took pride in having pushed themselves to do something uncomfortable. “Experiences like these can be motivating,” Glaser says.

Over time, taking cold showers also saves you money. People tend to spend less time in the shower, reducing their water consumption. They also use less energy because the water doesn't need to be heated. For a 45-liter shower, lowering the water temperature from 40°C to 15°C saves 1.3 kWh of energy. That means lower utility bills and a measurable reduction in CO2 emissions. Over the 12-week study, participants reduced their CO2 emissions by 15 kg per person, roughly equivalent to the emissions from driving 100 kilometers. In other words, cold showers make sense both environmentally and financially.