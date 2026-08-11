Delhi Sees Sixfold Rise In Swine Flu Cases: Why H1N1 Shouldn't Be Dismissed As ‘Just Another Flu’
While most otherwise healthy people recover from influenza, the infection can become serious and potentially life-threatening in certain people.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Delhi is seeing a sharp rise in H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu. The number of reported cases has climbed from 229 during the corresponding period last year to 1,344 this year; nearly a sixfold increase. That number is enough to make anyone sit up. But should we be worried about H1N1 itself, or about our tendency to dismiss flu-like symptoms as something that will simply go away?
Dr Ankita Baidya, Consultant and Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, says the latter deserves attention. While most otherwise healthy people recover from influenza, the infection can become serious and potentially life-threatening in people with weaker immunity or certain underlying conditions.
Why You Shouldn't Treat H1N1 Like ‘Just Another Flu’
For a healthy person, influenza may look familiar: fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and fatigue. The problem is that the same infection can behave differently in someone who is already medically vulnerable. Older adults, pregnant women, young children, people with diabetes, and those living with chronic heart or lung diseases have a higher risk of complications. People with weakened immune systems are also more vulnerable. So, while a case of flu may be an inconvenience for one person, it can become a much bigger medical problem for another. This is why doctors advise people not to casually dismiss worsening flu symptoms simply because influenza is a common infection.
Why Are H1N1 Cases Rising So Quickly?
Viruses are not particularly good at sitting still. According to Dr Baidya, influenza viruses such as H1N1 continually undergo genetic changes. Processes such as antigenic drift, and occasionally antigenic shift, can result in new strains or sub-clades. These changes may affect how easily a virus spreads and how effectively it can evade existing immunity. Changes in population immunity can therefore contribute to increased transmission, particularly when a large proportion of people have limited protection against a circulating strain.
There is another piece of the puzzle: the environment. During periods of high humidity, people may spend more time indoors and in crowded, enclosed spaces. Such environments can make it easier for respiratory viruses, including influenza and coronavirus, to spread. Think about the places you visit every day: offices, classrooms, public transport, lifts and crowded shops. The more people share a confined space, the more opportunities respiratory infections have to move from one person to another. Poor ventilation can make the situation worse. People with weaker immune systems are particularly vulnerable and should take extra precautions during periods of high transmission.
What Are the Symptoms of H1N1?
H1N1 influenza can look very similar to other types of seasonal flu. Symptoms generally begin relatively quickly and may include:
- Fever, although not everyone develops one
- Muscle aches
- Chills and sweating
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or blocked nose
- Watery or red eyes
- Eye pain
- Body aches
- Headache
- Fatigue and weakness
- Diarrhoea
- Nausea and vomiting, particularly in children
Symptoms generally appear one to four days after exposure to the virus. The tricky part is that these symptoms overlap with several other respiratory infections. So symptoms alone cannot always tell you whether you have H1N1 or another viral illness.
Who Should Speak to a Doctor?
If you are generally healthy and develop mild flu symptoms, you may recover without needing medical attention. But some people should contact their doctor sooner. This includes people who are pregnant or living with chronic conditions such as asthma, emphysema, diabetes or heart disease. The same applies if symptoms are becoming worse rather than gradually improving.
Watch Out For These Serious Symptoms
Flu isn't something to panic about, but certain symptoms should never be ignored. In adults, seek urgent medical attention for:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Signs of dehydration, such as not passing urine
- Persistent dizziness
- Seizures
- Worsening of an existing medical condition
- Severe weakness or muscle pain
- Children may show serious symptoms such as:
- Difficulty breathing
- Skin, lips or nails becoming pale, grey or blue
- Chest pain
- Signs of dehydration
- Severe muscle pain
- Seizures
- Worsening of an existing medical condition
How Can You Protect Yourself?
The good news is that some of the most useful precautions are also the least complicated. Dr Baidya recommends maintaining good hand hygiene, following respiratory etiquette, avoiding crowded places when you are ill, and taking the influenza vaccine when recommended. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands regularly and avoid unnecessary close contact with others when you are sick. And if you belong to a higher-risk group, don't wait for symptoms to become severe before seeking medical advice.
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