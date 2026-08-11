ETV Bharat / health

Delhi Sees Sixfold Rise In Swine Flu Cases: Why H1N1 Shouldn't Be Dismissed As ‘Just Another Flu’

Delhi is seeing a sharp rise in H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu. The number of reported cases has climbed from 229 during the corresponding period last year to 1,344 this year; nearly a sixfold increase. That number is enough to make anyone sit up. But should we be worried about H1N1 itself, or about our tendency to dismiss flu-like symptoms as something that will simply go away?

Dr Ankita Baidya, Consultant and Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, says the latter deserves attention. While most otherwise healthy people recover from influenza, the infection can become serious and potentially life-threatening in people with weaker immunity or certain underlying conditions.

Why You Shouldn't Treat H1N1 Like ‘Just Another Flu’

For a healthy person, influenza may look familiar: fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and fatigue. The problem is that the same infection can behave differently in someone who is already medically vulnerable. Older adults, pregnant women, young children, people with diabetes, and those living with chronic heart or lung diseases have a higher risk of complications. People with weakened immune systems are also more vulnerable. So, while a case of flu may be an inconvenience for one person, it can become a much bigger medical problem for another. This is why doctors advise people not to casually dismiss worsening flu symptoms simply because influenza is a common infection.

Why Are H1N1 Cases Rising So Quickly?

Viruses are not particularly good at sitting still. According to Dr Baidya, influenza viruses such as H1N1 continually undergo genetic changes. Processes such as antigenic drift, and occasionally antigenic shift, can result in new strains or sub-clades. These changes may affect how easily a virus spreads and how effectively it can evade existing immunity. Changes in population immunity can therefore contribute to increased transmission, particularly when a large proportion of people have limited protection against a circulating strain.

There is another piece of the puzzle: the environment. During periods of high humidity, people may spend more time indoors and in crowded, enclosed spaces. Such environments can make it easier for respiratory viruses, including influenza and coronavirus, to spread. Think about the places you visit every day: offices, classrooms, public transport, lifts and crowded shops. The more people share a confined space, the more opportunities respiratory infections have to move from one person to another. Poor ventilation can make the situation worse. People with weaker immune systems are particularly vulnerable and should take extra precautions during periods of high transmission.