ETV Bharat / health

Swimming vs Running: Which Workout Builds A Stronger Heart?

If you asked fitness enthusiasts to name the gold standard of cardio, most would probably say running. It's simple, accessible, and requires little more than a decent pair of sports shoes and the willingness to keep moving. Swimming, meanwhile, has always been the quieter overachiever. Less glamorous, harder to access, and often overlooked unless you're training for a triathlon or trying to survive summer. But new research from Brazil suggests that when it comes to strengthening the heart, swimming may deserve a closer look.

Researchers at the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) set out to answer a deceptively simple question: do swimming and running improve the heart in the same way? The answer appears to be no. Both activities improved cardiorespiratory fitness. Both increased the body's ability to use oxygen efficiently but swimming appeared to trigger deeper structural and molecular changes within the heart itself.

What Was The Study About?

The study used an animal model in which mice followed an eight-week training programme. One group remained sedentary, another trained through running, and a third trained through swimming. To keep the comparison fair, researchers matched the workouts according to relative exercise intensity using VO₂ max.

The microRNAs activated by swimming were associated with several important processes (Getty Images)