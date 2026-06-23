Swimming vs Running: Which Workout Builds A Stronger Heart?
New research published in 'Scientific Reports' reveals different paths to heart fitness.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
If you asked fitness enthusiasts to name the gold standard of cardio, most would probably say running. It's simple, accessible, and requires little more than a decent pair of sports shoes and the willingness to keep moving. Swimming, meanwhile, has always been the quieter overachiever. Less glamorous, harder to access, and often overlooked unless you're training for a triathlon or trying to survive summer. But new research from Brazil suggests that when it comes to strengthening the heart, swimming may deserve a closer look.
Researchers at the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) set out to answer a deceptively simple question: do swimming and running improve the heart in the same way? The answer appears to be no. Both activities improved cardiorespiratory fitness. Both increased the body's ability to use oxygen efficiently but swimming appeared to trigger deeper structural and molecular changes within the heart itself.
What Was The Study About?
The study used an animal model in which mice followed an eight-week training programme. One group remained sedentary, another trained through running, and a third trained through swimming. To keep the comparison fair, researchers matched the workouts according to relative exercise intensity using VO₂ max.
“Swimming and running are two excellent ways to improve cardiorespiratory health and protect the heart muscle, but we wanted to know if one could be even more beneficial than the other. We found that, although both increase respiratory capacity, swimming goes a step further by combining functional and molecular adaptations that make the heart stronger and more efficient,” says Andrey Jorge Serra, a professor at UNIFESP and coordinator of the study supported by FAPESP.
At the end of the experiment, both exercise groups showed improvements in fitness. The interesting part came when scientists examined the heart. Only the swimming group demonstrated significant increases in total heart mass and left ventricular mass (responsible for pumping oxygen-rich blood).
Molecular Changes
The researchers also looked at what was happening at the molecular level. Swimming triggered stronger changes in tiny biological regulators called microRNAs (they help control how genes are expressed and how proteins are produced throughout the body). The microRNAs activated by swimming were associated with several important processes: healthy heart-cell growth, development of new blood vessels, protection against cell death, improved contractile function, and better management of oxidative stress.
“People’s choice of sport depends largely on personal preference, aptitude, and enjoyment. But our results show that swimming may have a special impact in situations involving myocardial recovery, cardiac rehabilitation, and above all, scientific research. This is also relevant because studies on aerobic exercise often use running and swimming interchangeably, and we now know that the effects aren’t the same,” Serra explains.
The finding challenges a common assumption in exercise science. Researchers often use swimming and running interchangeably when studying aerobic training. After all, both improve endurance and cardiovascular fitness. This study suggests that assumption may be too simplistic.
Different forms of exercise create different biological signatures within the body. If future human studies confirm these findings, swimming could become particularly valuable in settings such as cardiac rehabilitation, recovery after heart disease, and programmes designed to improve long-term heart function. However, this study does not suggest that running is bad for the heart. Running remains one of the most effective tools for improving aerobic fitness, metabolic health, blood pressure, and longevity. The research simply indicates that swimming may stimulate additional adaptations that running does not produce to the same degree.
Source:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-36818-2
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