60% Of Urban Indians Are Protein Deficient, Is Price the Real Culprit? A Study Says Yes

6 out of 10 Indians in the cities have a protein deficiency, says a new survey ( Getty Images )

We like to believe that urban India has figured out food. Smoothie bowls on Instagram. Protein bars at the checkout counter. Gym conversations that casually drop words like “macros” and “whey.” But scratch that surface, and the reality is uncomfortable. A recent large-scale study conducted jointly by LocalCircles and Country Delight reveals a nutritional crisis unfolding in India’s cities. The headline number is hard to ignore: 60% of urban Indians are not getting enough protein in their daily diet. And while there are many reasons for this gap, one factor stands out clearly: affordability.

The Protein Problem We’re Not Talking About

Protein isn’t a fancy gym supplement. It’s not only the building block of muscles, but also of immunity, metabolism, hormones, enzymes, and overall body function. Without adequate protein, the body starts running on compromise mode. Yet, according to this survey, 6 out of 10 people living in urban India fail to meet their daily protein requirement. This isn’t happening in remote villages or disaster zones. This is happening in metros, gated communities, tech parks, and housing societies: places where food is abundant but nutrition is oddly absent.

Protein is essential for immunity, metabolism, hormones, enzymes, and overall body function (Getty Images)

The study collected over 2.07 lakh responses from residents across 25 major Indian metros and urban districts. Of the respondents, 61% were men and 39% women, giving the findings a fairly broad urban snapshot.

What’s Missing From The Plate?

60% of respondents said they do not regularly include protein-rich foods in their daily diet. Only 40% reported eating common protein sources like dals, eggs, milk, paneer, fish, or nuts with consistency. Meals are heavy on carbs, light on balance. Rice, roti, bread, snacks, packaged foods. Protein is often treated like an add-on, not a necessity. 74% of respondents had no idea how much protein an average adult needs per day. 85% said they’ve never calculated (or even roughly estimated) the protein content of their meals.

This means most people aren’t making an informed choice. They’re just eating what they’ve always eaten, assuming it’s “normal” and therefore “fine.” It’s like driving a car without knowing whether there’s fuel in the tank.