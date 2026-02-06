60% Of Urban Indians Are Protein Deficient, Is Price the Real Culprit? A Study Says Yes
The survey collected over 2.07 lakh responses from residents across 25 major Indian metros and urban districts.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
We like to believe that urban India has figured out food. Smoothie bowls on Instagram. Protein bars at the checkout counter. Gym conversations that casually drop words like “macros” and “whey.” But scratch that surface, and the reality is uncomfortable. A recent large-scale study conducted jointly by LocalCircles and Country Delight reveals a nutritional crisis unfolding in India’s cities. The headline number is hard to ignore: 60% of urban Indians are not getting enough protein in their daily diet. And while there are many reasons for this gap, one factor stands out clearly: affordability.
The Protein Problem We’re Not Talking About
Protein isn’t a fancy gym supplement. It’s not only the building block of muscles, but also of immunity, metabolism, hormones, enzymes, and overall body function. Without adequate protein, the body starts running on compromise mode. Yet, according to this survey, 6 out of 10 people living in urban India fail to meet their daily protein requirement. This isn’t happening in remote villages or disaster zones. This is happening in metros, gated communities, tech parks, and housing societies: places where food is abundant but nutrition is oddly absent.
The study collected over 2.07 lakh responses from residents across 25 major Indian metros and urban districts. Of the respondents, 61% were men and 39% women, giving the findings a fairly broad urban snapshot.
What’s Missing From The Plate?
- 60% of respondents said they do not regularly include protein-rich foods in their daily diet.
- Only 40% reported eating common protein sources like dals, eggs, milk, paneer, fish, or nuts with consistency.
- Meals are heavy on carbs, light on balance. Rice, roti, bread, snacks, packaged foods. Protein is often treated like an add-on, not a necessity.
- 74% of respondents had no idea how much protein an average adult needs per day.
- 85% said they’ve never calculated (or even roughly estimated) the protein content of their meals.
This means most people aren’t making an informed choice. They’re just eating what they’ve always eaten, assuming it’s “normal” and therefore “fine.” It’s like driving a car without knowing whether there’s fuel in the tank.
Protein deficiency doesn’t announce itself loudly. It shows through fatigue, muscle weakness, hair loss, getting sick often, slower recovery. These are common complaints in urban life, and often blamed on stress, long hours, age, or “city lifestyle.” But the study found that 50% of urban respondents did not know these symptoms could be linked to low protein intake. So the body sends signals. We ignore them. Then we normalize feeling tired all the time.
Is Price The Villain?
Among all the reasons cited (lack of awareness, taste preferences, cultural habits) affordability emerged as a major barrier. 71% of consumers said they would increase their protein intake if affordable options were available. While protein-rich foods exist in the market, their prices remain a challenge for middle- and lower-income urban households. Eggs, paneer, nuts, quality dairy, fish, and good plant-based protein options aren’t cheap, especially if you’re feeding a family. Protein is just not comfortably affordable for everyone, every day.
Cultural food habits also play a role, particularly for vegetarians. The study notes that protein deficiency is more pronounced among those following vegetarian diets. With limited reliance on eggs, fish, or meat, many vegetarians depend heavily on milk and pulses. That increases pressure on a narrow set of protein sources, and when prices rise or consumption drops, deficiency becomes inevitable.
This isn’t about vegetarian versus non-vegetarian. It’s about variety, planning, and access: three things missing from many urban kitchens. Medical professionals responding to the study stress one key point: protein deficiency should not be treated as a fitness issue.
How Much Protein Do We Actually Need?
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a healthy Indian adult should consume:
0.66 to 0.83 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Yet most people aren’t even close. And because nobody is measuring, the gap continues until health problems show up years later.
What’s the solution?
- Affordable protein options
- Clear communication, not confusing nutrition labels
- Joint efforts by government and private players to run awareness campaigns
- Making natural, accessible protein sources part of everyday food conversations
Until protein becomes affordable, understandable, and culturally integrated into daily meals, this crisis will continue to grow. Making affordable, natural protein accessible to the masses is the sustainable solution.
References:
- https://www.nature.com/articles/srep25145
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916523274304
Read more:
- Does Too Much Sugar Lead To Cancer? Radiation Oncologist Responds, And Explains The Sugar-Cancer Connection
- Are You Gaining Weight Even After Eating Very Little? Do You Know What To Eat And How Much?
- Can Milk and Wheat Help Beat Cholera? A New Study Says Diet Could Be A Powerful Defence
- Can't Eat Eggs? 5 Protein-Packed Foods To Add To Your Breakfast