Sexual Recovery After Breast Cancer Is Overlooked: Survey
Sexual wellbeing can often be overlooked during a woman’s recovery from breast cancer, with many experiencing sexual and intimacy challenges long after treatment ends.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
For women surviving breast cancer, recovery is only part of the challenge of life adjustment. Sexual wellbeing is another. Griffith University researchers interviewed 31 breast cancer survivors aged between 32-72 years and developed a three-layer model of post-treatment sexual adjustment.
Lead author, Mina Esmkhani from Griffith’s School of Medicine and Dentistry in Australia, said sexual recovery was shaped by embodied disruptions, relational dynamics, and cultural and healthcare influences. “Embodied disruptions are where a woman can feel pain, vaginal dryness, reduced desire, scarring and altered body image,” Esmkhani said. “Relational dynamics focuses on partner support, communication, and emotional connection. Cultural and healthcare influences look at social expectations, stigma, and whether healthcare professionals discuss sexual health. Sexual recovery is not purely a medical issue, but is also physical, emotional, relational and social.”
Importantly though, women with similar treatment experiences could experience different sexual recovery outcomes and may follow one of three trajectories. Women may feel a sense of disruption including ongoing shame, isolation, and intimacy difficulties. Breast cancer survivors may experience a gradual adjustment through communication and support, or they may reclaim their sexuality through a renewed sense of self.
Co-author and associate supervisor Dr Charrlotte Seib from Griffith’s School of Nursing and Midwifery said a partner’s response emerged as one of the strongest influences. “Women who reported empathy, reassurance and emotional support were more likely to adapt positively,” she said. “This shows that partners are not passive observers and can act either as a buffer against distress or can intensify it through avoidance, silence or discomfort. A supportive partner helped women to feel desired, rebuild their confidence, develop new forms of intimacy, and maintain emotional connection.”
Healthcare silence was a consistent response and could contribute towards feelings of shame. Senior author and project lead, Associate Professor Armin Ariana, said sexual health remained a major gap in breast cancer care.
“Participants consistently reported that clinicians focused on treatment and survival but rarely discussed sexuality, intimacy or sexual side effects,” Associate Professor Ariana said.
“Many women felt they had nowhere to seek advice about painful sex, loss of desire, body image concerns or relationship challenges. The findings point to a clear need for change in how clinicians are trained. Sexual health needs to be built into standard cancer care conversations, not treated as an optional extra raised only if the patient brings it up first. This is exactly what we need to be teaching the next generation of doctors, to ask the question before the patient has to.” (Griffith University)
Sexual Recovery Tips For Breast Cancer Survivors
- Talk to your doctor about sexual side effects: Pain during sex, vaginal dryness, reduced desire, scarring and changes in body image are real concerns after breast cancer treatment. Ask your oncologist, gynaecologist or another appropriate healthcare professional about symptoms that are affecting intimacy.
- Give yourself time to adjust to changes in your body: Treatment can change how you see and feel about your body. Be patient with yourself and recognise that rebuilding sexual confidence can be gradual.
- Keep communication open with your partner: Talk honestly about what feels comfortable, what hurts and what you need emotionally. The survey found that empathy, reassurance and emotional support from partners could help women rebuild confidence and develop new forms of intimacy.
- Remember that intimacy doesn't have to mean intercourse: Affection, touching, kissing, cuddling and other forms of intimacy can help couples reconnect while a woman adjusts to changes after treatment.
- Don't compare your recovery with someone else's: The survey found that women with similar breast cancer treatment experiences could have very different sexual recovery journeys.
Source:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00224499.2026.2701233
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