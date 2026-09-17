ETV Bharat / health

Sexual Recovery After Breast Cancer Is Overlooked: Survey

For women surviving breast cancer, recovery is only part of the challenge of life adjustment. Sexual wellbeing is another. Griffith University researchers interviewed 31 breast cancer survivors aged between 32-72 years and developed a three-layer model of post-treatment sexual adjustment.

Lead author, Mina Esmkhani from Griffith’s School of Medicine and Dentistry in Australia, said sexual recovery was shaped by embodied disruptions, relational dynamics, and cultural and healthcare influences. “Embodied disruptions are where a woman can feel pain, vaginal dryness, reduced desire, scarring and altered body image,” Esmkhani said. “Relational dynamics focuses on partner support, communication, and emotional connection. Cultural and healthcare influences look at social expectations, stigma, and whether healthcare professionals discuss sexual health. Sexual recovery is not purely a medical issue, but is also physical, emotional, relational and social.”

Importantly though, women with similar treatment experiences could experience different sexual recovery outcomes and may follow one of three trajectories. Women may feel a sense of disruption including ongoing shame, isolation, and intimacy difficulties. Breast cancer survivors may experience a gradual adjustment through communication and support, or they may reclaim their sexuality through a renewed sense of self.