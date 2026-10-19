ETV Bharat / health

Sunlight, Nutrition And Outdoor Play Key To Building Strong Bones In Children: KIMS Doctors

Hyderabad: Adequate sunlight, balanced nutrition and regular physical activity are essential for healthy bone development in children, doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, said on Monday on the occasion of World Paediatric Bone and Joint Day 2026.

The hospital’s Department of Orthopaedics highlighted the importance of preventing vitamin D deficiency and encouraging healthy childhood habits at a time when children are increasingly spending long hours indoors using mobile phones, tablets and television screens.

Dr Roshan Kumar Jaiswal, consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgeon and complex trauma specialist at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, said vitamin D plays a vital role in calcium absorption, bone mineralisation and muscle function. Inadequate vitamin D levels can affect skeletal development and, in severe cases, lead to rickets, a condition characterised by soft and weak bones.

Children with vitamin D deficiency may experience bone pain, muscle weakness, delayed growth or motor development, and difficulty keeping up with physical activities. However, these symptoms can have several causes and require appropriate medical evaluation.

The doctor emphasised that regular outdoor play and a nutritious diet can contribute significantly to children's overall health. Activities such as running, cycling, playing outdoor games and participating in age-appropriate sports help strengthen bones and muscles while supporting physical fitness and healthy development.

Sunlight enables the skin to produce vitamin D, although the amount produced varies depending on factors such as skin pigmentation, season, time of day, geographical location and clothing. As excessive ultraviolet radiation can damage the skin, children should receive sensible sun exposure without allowing their skin to burn. Parents should follow appropriate sun-safety guidance, as there is no single duration of sun exposure suitable for every child.