ETV Bharat / health

Sun Pharma Recalls Eye Drops In India After Contamination Scare

New Delhi: A copy of the confidential letter issued by Sun Pharma Distributors Ltd on July 17 to distributors, accessed by ANI, states that there is a withdrawal of Eye Drops 5ML BKC FREE Lotepred-5ML, etc.

"Withdrawal of Product - Depopred2ML, Brinolar (BKC FREE), Brinzotim Eye Drops 5ML BKC FREE, Lotepred-5ML, Lotepred 1% Eye Drops SML, Lotepred LS 0.2%E/D5ML, Lotepred T, Nepalact OD Eye Drops 3ML, Nepalact-Z, Toba-F & Nepalact E/D 5ML."

"Sun Pharma Distributors Ltd has decided, as a precautionary measure, to discontinue further distribution and withdraw of all existing stocks of the above products available in your channel," it alerts.

The company requested to cease billing of the product immediately and requested to send back, "In this regard, you are requested to immediately cease billing of the above-mentioned product and provide us details of any stock currently held by you. Further, you are requested to send back to us any stocks of the product available with you as well as those received from any sources on priority."