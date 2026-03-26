Summer Infections Are Back: Why Food Poisoning, Typhoid And Water-Borne Diseases Spike Every Year, And Tips To Prevent Them
As temperatures rise, so do infections especially food poisoning, typhoid, and water-borne diseases. We asked Dr. Hari Kishan Boorugu from Yashoda Hospitals for health tips.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Summer in India is not just about mangoes, vacations, and complaining about the heat. It’s also that time of the year when your stomach becomes queasy. One wrong meal, one glass of questionable water, and suddenly your weekend plans are replaced with ORS and medicines. Every year, as temperatures rise, so do infections especially food poisoning, typhoid, and water-borne diseases.
Why Summer Is A Party For Bacteria
Heat and humidity are great for vacations. They are even better for bacteria. Food spoils faster in summer. Water gets contaminated more easily. Hygiene becomes harder to maintain, especially outside. All of this creates the perfect environment for infections to spread.
According to Dr. Hari Kishan Boorugu, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, “People commonly experience symptoms in summer like diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and dehydration. If ignored, these can become serious very quickly.” So no, it’s not “just a stomach upset.” Your body is literally reacting to something harmful.
Food Poisoning
We’ve all been there. You eat something that looks fine, tastes fine… and then your body strongly disagrees a few hours later. Food poisoning becomes more common in summer because perishable food reacts badly to heat. Things that are especially risky street food sitting in the open, cut fruits sold on the roadside and food kept unrefrigerated for long hours.
Even home-cooked food isn’t always safe if it’s not stored properly. Dr. Boorugu points out that poor hand hygiene during food preparation is another major issue. So it’s not just about what you eat but also about who prepared it and how.
Typhoid
Unlike food poisoning, which hits you fast, typhoid takes its time. It spreads through contaminated food and water and often shows up as persistent fever, weakness, stomach pain, loss of appetite. The problem is, people often ignore these symptoms, thinking it’s just “viral fever” or exhaustion. By the time they seek treatment, the infection has already progressed.
In summer, typhoid cases tend to rise because water contamination becomes more common.
Water-Borne Diseases
Now let’s talk about water; the one thing you think is safe. In summer, water scarcity leads to unsafe storage, compromised supply systems and increased contamination. Dr. Boorugu says that if you
drink untreated water, wash fruits and vegetables with contaminated water or cook using unsafe water, you are basically inviting pathogens into your system. You won’t even know where it came from.
Tips To Prevent Summer Infections
Here’s the part most people ignore because it sounds too basic. But it works. Dr. Boorugu suggests a few simple habits that can drastically reduce your risk:
- Drink boiled or purified water
- Wash your hands properly
- Eat freshly cooked food
- Avoid uncovered street food
- Refrigerate leftovers correctly
- Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly
- Stay hydrated
When you’re dehydrated, your body is already under stress. Add an infection to that, and things can get worse quickly. Also, don’t wait too long to see a doctor. If symptoms persist, early treatment can prevent complications. So, this summer, enjoy your mangoes, your cold drinks, your vacations but think twice before eating that uncovered roadside snack or drinking water from a questionable source. Because nothing ruins summer faster than a stomach infection.
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