ETV Bharat / health

Summer Infections Are Back: Why Food Poisoning, Typhoid And Water-Borne Diseases Spike Every Year, And Tips To Prevent Them

Summer in India is not just about mangoes, vacations, and complaining about the heat. It’s also that time of the year when your stomach becomes queasy. One wrong meal, one glass of questionable water, and suddenly your weekend plans are replaced with ORS and medicines. Every year, as temperatures rise, so do infections especially food poisoning, typhoid, and water-borne diseases.

Why Summer Is A Party For Bacteria

Heat and humidity are great for vacations. They are even better for bacteria. Food spoils faster in summer. Water gets contaminated more easily. Hygiene becomes harder to maintain, especially outside. All of this creates the perfect environment for infections to spread.

According to Dr. Hari Kishan Boorugu, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, “People commonly experience symptoms in summer like diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and dehydration. If ignored, these can become serious very quickly.” So no, it’s not “just a stomach upset.” Your body is literally reacting to something harmful.

Food Poisoning

We’ve all been there. You eat something that looks fine, tastes fine… and then your body strongly disagrees a few hours later. Food poisoning becomes more common in summer because perishable food reacts badly to heat. Things that are especially risky street food sitting in the open, cut fruits sold on the roadside and food kept unrefrigerated for long hours.

Even home-cooked food isn’t always safe if it’s not stored properly. Dr. Boorugu points out that poor hand hygiene during food preparation is another major issue. So it’s not just about what you eat but also about who prepared it and how.

Typhoid