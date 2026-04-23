ETV Bharat / health

Is Your Stomach Uneasy In The Summer Heat? Here Are the Foods And Drinks You Should Consume For Smooth Digestion

There is something about summer heat that makes the human stomach behave like a government office on a Friday afternoon: slow, reluctant, and in no particular hurry to get anything done. In the scorching months, especially in southern India, the sun seems to rise each morning with a sense of purpose and by 8 am it is already glaring down with the intensity of a school headmaster who has caught you whispering in class.

Step outside for a short errand and return home, and you may notice a peculiar collection of sensations. Your body feels tired, your appetite mysteriously vanishes, and the food you managed to eat sits in your stomach. Many people assume this is simply what summer feels like. But what often goes unnoticed is that the heat is interfering with the body’s digestive system. In fact, excessive summer heat can reduce digestive strength and trigger problems such as acidity, bloating, and constipation. Fortunately, a few small changes in what we eat and drink can make a surprisingly large difference in how comfortably our stomachs navigate the hotter months.

Why Digestion Slows Down In Summer

When temperatures rise, the human body behaves like a small air-conditioning unit working overtime. Its primary task becomes cooling itself down. To do this, blood circulation shifts toward the skin so heat can escape through sweating. This clever biological adjustment keeps us from overheating, but it has a side effect. Because more blood is directed toward the skin, less energy reaches the digestive system. Studies discussed on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) research platform have indicated that high heat can reduce digestive efficiency, making the stomach sluggish and food harder to process.

There is another complication. Summer heat increases the risk of dehydration. As the body loses water through sweat, the digestive system struggles to maintain its normal rhythm. This can lead to constipation and discomfort.

Food safety also becomes a concern. In high temperatures, food spoils faster. Bacteria multiply quickly, increasing the chances of food poisoning if meals are not stored or handled properly. In short, summer creates the perfect conditions for digestive chaos... unless we help the body along with the right foods.

Beat the heat with cooling foods and drinks (ETV Bharat)

Hydrating Fruits and Vegetables Make Up Nature’s Cooling System

The most important ally for digestion in summer is water specifically, water that arrives conveniently packaged inside fruits and vegetables.