Sukma On Alert: Mystery Illness Claims Life, Triggers Panic in Chhattisgarh Village
Published : January 7, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Sukma: Death of a villager because of an unknown illness has led to a scare in Potkapalli village of Konta area in Sukma. The district administration is investigating the matter. Collector Amit Kumar has directed the Health Department officials to set up a camp in Potkapalli village.
The family members of the deceased are being interviewed about the incident while the Health Department team has also undertaken door-to-door visits to examine the villagers.
The deceased has been identified as Vetti Muda. He was brought to the Potkapalli Sub-Health Center on Tuesday after his health deteriorated suddenly. After preliminary examinations, he was transported to the Konta Community Health Center from where he was again referred to a bigger health facility but he died on the way.
Sources disclosed that six villagers, including a woman have been found to be suffering from swelling in their hands and feet. They have been found to be weak and malaise. All of them were immediately taken under observation and referred to Sukma District Hospital for further evaluation.
Sources disclosed that necessary tests, sample collection and specialized medical examinations will be conducted on them.
“It's too early to determine the cause of the disease but investigations are being conducted to consider every possible aspect,” said Dr. Rudramani Vaishnav, Physician with Sukma Health Department.
The villagers claim that many people have been ill for some time. They have swelling in the hands and feet, fatigue and weakness. The sudden death of a villager has further terrified them. They have demanded that the administration and Health Department organize a special health camp in the village to thoroughly examine all the villagers and uncover the cause of the illness as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life.
In 2023 also, Sukma had witnessed an outbreak of an unknown disease. The locals claimed that 61 people had lost their lives in Rengadagatta village in Konta. An investigation had revealed that 47 of the deaths were due to various diseases, natural and other causes.
Officials said that the administration in Sukma is actively responding to the current situation. The Health Department has appealed to villagers to immediately contact the nearest health centre if they experience any symptoms. The Health Department team is present in Potkapalli and testing is being carried out throughout the village.