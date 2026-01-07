ETV Bharat / health

Sukma On Alert: Mystery Illness Claims Life, Triggers Panic in Chhattisgarh Village

Sukma: Death of a villager because of an unknown illness has led to a scare in Potkapalli village of Konta area in Sukma. The district administration is investigating the matter. Collector Amit Kumar has directed the Health Department officials to set up a camp in Potkapalli village.

The family members of the deceased are being interviewed about the incident while the Health Department team has also undertaken door-to-door visits to examine the villagers.

The deceased has been identified as Vetti Muda. He was brought to the Potkapalli Sub-Health Center on Tuesday after his health deteriorated suddenly. After preliminary examinations, he was transported to the Konta Community Health Center from where he was again referred to a bigger health facility but he died on the way.

Sources disclosed that six villagers, including a woman have been found to be suffering from swelling in their hands and feet. They have been found to be weak and malaise. All of them were immediately taken under observation and referred to Sukma District Hospital for further evaluation.

Sources disclosed that necessary tests, sample collection and specialized medical examinations will be conducted on them.