Does Too Much Sugar Lead To Cancer? Radiation Oncologist Responds, And Explains The Sugar-Cancer Connection

Sugar is often blamed for cancer growth, but the truth is more complex. Sugar consumption has increased in people of all age groups over the years. Many enjoy sugary foods such as desserts, sweets, mithais, candies, and also drink cold drinks and packaged juices that contain added sugar. People believe that eating sugar directly causes cancer or makes cancer cells grow faster. This belief often leads to fear, anxiety, and even confusion, especially for patients already dealing with serious health concerns.

Sugar is commonly found in many everyday foods, so it is important to understand whether sugar causes cancer. “While sugar does play a role in overall health, the link between sugar and cancer is often misunderstood,” says Dr Jyoti Mehta, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, TGH Onco-Life Cancer Centre.

The expert doctor debunks the myths linked to sugar and cancer.

Does It Cause Cancer?

“Cancer cells need energy to survive. This energy comes from glucose in the blood. This does not mean sugar feeds only cancer cells, since you need to understand that healthy cells also depend on glucose to work properly. Completely avoiding sugar will not stop cancer growth and could also harm normal cells that need energy to function,” says Dr Mehta. According to the research, excessive sugar intake can indirectly increase cancer risk.