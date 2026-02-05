Does Too Much Sugar Lead To Cancer? Radiation Oncologist Responds, And Explains The Sugar-Cancer Connection
Published : February 5, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Sugar is often blamed for cancer growth, but the truth is more complex. Sugar consumption has increased in people of all age groups over the years. Many enjoy sugary foods such as desserts, sweets, mithais, candies, and also drink cold drinks and packaged juices that contain added sugar. People believe that eating sugar directly causes cancer or makes cancer cells grow faster. This belief often leads to fear, anxiety, and even confusion, especially for patients already dealing with serious health concerns.
Sugar is commonly found in many everyday foods, so it is important to understand whether sugar causes cancer. “While sugar does play a role in overall health, the link between sugar and cancer is often misunderstood,” says Dr Jyoti Mehta, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, TGH Onco-Life Cancer Centre.
The expert doctor debunks the myths linked to sugar and cancer.
Does It Cause Cancer?
“Cancer cells need energy to survive. This energy comes from glucose in the blood. This does not mean sugar feeds only cancer cells, since you need to understand that healthy cells also depend on glucose to work properly. Completely avoiding sugar will not stop cancer growth and could also harm normal cells that need energy to function,” says Dr Mehta. According to the research, excessive sugar intake can indirectly increase cancer risk.
“A high sugar-diet could be the doorway to obesity, insulin resistance, and chronic inflammation that in turn create an internal environment that raises the chances of developing certain cancers (breast, colon, and pancreatic cancer),” explains Dr Mehta. So, although sugar doesn’t cause cancer directly, it can contribute to factors that raise your risk of the dreaded C.
Don’t fret if you have a sweet tooth, though. Sugar that is naturally present in fruits, vegetables, and dairy comes with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. These foods are not linked to increased cancer risk and are actually protective when eaten as part of a balanced diet. The issue is added sugar found in sweets, sugary drinks, desserts, and processed foods. It is necessary to avoid added sugars and stay healthy.
Should Cancer Patients Avoid Sugar Completely?
People undergoing cancer treatment should monitor their sugar intake and consume it as advised by the expert. Take charge of your health and maintain good nutrition, which will help to stabilise your energy levels and to maintain a healthy weight. There is no evidence available regarding a sugar-free diet reducing the risk of cancer. A healthier approach is to opt for whole foods, and stay away from processed sugary items is a healthier approach.
Now that the confusion is cleared, don’t be scared to dig into a slice of cake on special occasions. Sugar does not lead to cancer directly. Remember, higher consumption of added sugar is dangerous since it causes obesity, inflammation, and hormonal changes that can lead to cancer and impact the quality of life. Make informed health choices and have a balanced diet, cut down on sugar, and stay healthy.
