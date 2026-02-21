Largest Study Of Tumours In Cats Reveals Striking Similarities To Human Cancer, Gives New Clues In Cancer Research
By mapping the genetic landscape of feline cancers, scientists have created a freely available resource that other researchers can build upon.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
In what researchers are calling one of the most significant advances in feline cancer research to date, scientists have finally prised open what was long described as a “black box.” Published in the journal Science, the study marks the first time cat cancers have been genetically profiled on a large scale. When scientists say “large,” they mean nearly 500 domestic cats from five countries.
Cancer, unfortunately, is one of the leading causes of illness and death in cats. Yet, as Dr. Geoffrey Wood, professor of pathobiology at the University of Guelph and co-senior author of the study, points out, we have known remarkably little about the genetic underpinnings of feline cancer. “Despite domestic cats being common pets,” he notes, “there was very little known about the genetics of cancer in these animals... until now.”
The Curious Case of Shared Misfortune
The researchers analysed tumour samples from almost 500 cats and examined the genetic mutations that drive cancer formation. What they discovered was downright eyebrow-raising. Many of the cancer-driving genes in cats are strikingly similar to those found in humans and even dogs. Across blood cancers, bone tumours, lung malignancies, skin cancers, gastrointestinal growths and central nervous system tumours, the parallels were unmistakable.
Particularly noteworthy was a gene called FBXW7. In feline mammary cancer (the cat equivalent of human breast cancer), more than 50% of tumours carried mutations in this gene. In humans, mutations in FBXW7 are associated with a worse prognosis in breast cancer. In cats, the same mutation appears to signal similarly aggressive behaviour. In other words, evolution may have taken many creative turns, but when it comes to cancer, it seems to have reused quite a few pages from the same manual.
Shared Environments, Shared Risks
One reason for these similarities may be that cats live with us. They inhale the same air, encounter the same household chemicals, and in many cases lounge on the same sofas.
“As cats are exposed to many of the same environmental cancer risks as their owners,” the researchers note, “some causes could be partly shared.” Dr. Wood observes that understanding these parallels could help scientists better comprehend why cancer develops in both species, how environmental factors influence risk, and how to prevent or treat it.
Perhaps the most intriguing finding emerged when researchers tested chemotherapy drugs on tissue samples. They discovered that certain drugs were more effective in cat mammary tumours carrying the mutated FBXW7 gene. It is worth noting that these observations were made in tissue samples, not living cats.
“Having access to such a large set of donated tissues allowed us to assess drug responses across tumour types,” says Dr. Sven Rottenberg, co-senior author at the University of Bern, “in a way that hasn’t been possible at this scale before.” Bailey Francis, co-first author at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, adds, “When knowledge and data flows between different disciplines, we can all benefit.”
The “One Medicine” Idea
All this falls under an approach charmingly known as “One Medicine,” where the idea is that medical and veterinary sciences should not operate in parallel universes. Knowledge should flow in both directions. Human therapies might be trialled in cats. Clinical findings in domestic cats could inform human clinical trials.
Dr. Louise Van Der Weyden adds that this research allows scientists to begin catching up feline oncology with the diagnostic and therapeutic sophistication already available for dogs and, eventually, humans. Think about it. Your cat, while disdainfully ignoring you from atop a bookshelf, may also be contributing to breakthroughs in cross-species cancer treatment.
At first glance, this may seem like a niche discovery — of interest primarily to veterinarians and cat enthusiasts who use words like “floof”. But in reality, it underscores that cancer is not a human problem or an animal problem. It is a cellular problem. By mapping the genetic landscape of feline cancers, scientists have created a freely available resource that other researchers can build upon. The study was funded by organisations spanning Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, including the EveryCat Health Foundation and the Swiss National Science Foundation — proof that international cooperation can extend even to our most aloof household companions. So the next time your cat surveys you with thinly veiled contempt, consider this: beneath that polished indifference lies a genome not entirely unlike your own.
