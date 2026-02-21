ETV Bharat / health

Largest Study Of Tumours In Cats Reveals Striking Similarities To Human Cancer, Gives New Clues In Cancer Research

In what researchers are calling one of the most significant advances in feline cancer research to date, scientists have finally prised open what was long described as a “black box.” Published in the journal Science, the study marks the first time cat cancers have been genetically profiled on a large scale. When scientists say “large,” they mean nearly 500 domestic cats from five countries.

Cancer, unfortunately, is one of the leading causes of illness and death in cats. Yet, as Dr. Geoffrey Wood, professor of pathobiology at the University of Guelph and co-senior author of the study, points out, we have known remarkably little about the genetic underpinnings of feline cancer. “Despite domestic cats being common pets,” he notes, “there was very little known about the genetics of cancer in these animals... until now.”

The Curious Case of Shared Misfortune

The researchers analysed tumour samples from almost 500 cats and examined the genetic mutations that drive cancer formation. What they discovered was downright eyebrow-raising. Many of the cancer-driving genes in cats are strikingly similar to those found in humans and even dogs. Across blood cancers, bone tumours, lung malignancies, skin cancers, gastrointestinal growths and central nervous system tumours, the parallels were unmistakable.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of illness and death in cats (Getty Images)

Particularly noteworthy was a gene called FBXW7. In feline mammary cancer (the cat equivalent of human breast cancer), more than 50% of tumours carried mutations in this gene. In humans, mutations in FBXW7 are associated with a worse prognosis in breast cancer. In cats, the same mutation appears to signal similarly aggressive behaviour. In other words, evolution may have taken many creative turns, but when it comes to cancer, it seems to have reused quite a few pages from the same manual.

Shared Environments, Shared Risks