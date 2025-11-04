Study Undertaken To Evaluate Effectiveness Of Homeopathic Medicines On Post Stroke Patients
The post-stroke outcome is usually partial disability or paralysis of some part of the body
Published : November 4, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST
Bhopal: The Government Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal has joined hands with the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy to carry out a study on treating post-stroke patients. This is the first study in the country to evaluate the effectiveness of homeopathic medicines on such patients.
In case of a brain stroke, the post-stroke outcome is usually partial disability or paralysis of some part of the body. Professor Dr. Juhi Gupta at the Government Homeopathic Medical College in Bhopal explained, "There has been an increase in cases of brain stroke in the country. A stroke is similar to a heart attack, but it occurs in the brain whenever the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or a blood vessel in the brain bursts due to some reason."
There has been an increase in the number of brain stroke cases in the country. The increase is particularly pronounced among young people. Most stroke patients experience partial disability, and physiotherapy is recommended in such cases.
A unit has been established at the Government Homeopathic Medical College, Bhopal in collaboration with the centre to carry out the study to evaluate the effectiveness of homeopathic medicines on such patients.
This study, led by Dr Gupta will examine the effects of homeopathic medicines on 200 patients. Dr Gupta disclosed, "A separate ward has been created for this purpose at the Medical College. A fully equipped ambulance has been arranged to transport such patients from their homes, and patients will be treated free of cost at this centre. They will also be provided accommodation and food."
She added, "In addition to homeopathic medicines, patients will also be assisted in doing Yoga and given naturopathy, diet therapy and physiotherapy. A full-day schedule has been set for this."
An attendant will be able to stay with the patients so that they can personally take care of him or her. Treatment of 21 patients has already started at this centre. This study will be carried out for two years. Presently, around 40 patients have been admitted in just one month, and it is expected that this number will soon exceed 200.
According to Dr TN Dubey, former Vice Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, "In the last five years, there has been an increase of about 15 per cent in the cases of brain stroke among the youth. The craze for protein intake has increased, but protein intake in an uncontrolled manner increases the chances of clotting. Similarly, working continuously while sitting on a chair increases neurological problems. At the same time, many young people exercise too much, which can also be dangerous."
The neurologist added, "Due to bad lifestyle habits like staying up late at night and smoking, the cases of brain and heart stroke are increasing."
Meanwhile, Dr. Ayush Dubey, a neuro physician at the Hamidia Hospital, said the first four to five hours after a stroke are the golden period. "If the patient is taken to the hospital and given the necessary injections during this time, permanent brain damage can be largely prevented," he said while adding that prevention is considered the best treatment for stroke.
He said that patients with high blood pressure are up to four times more likely to suffer a stroke, and such patients should strive to maintain normal blood pressure.
