ETV Bharat / health

Study Undertaken To Evaluate Effectiveness Of Homeopathic Medicines On Post Stroke Patients

Bhopal: The Government Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal has joined hands with the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy to carry out a study on treating post-stroke patients. This is the first study in the country to evaluate the effectiveness of homeopathic medicines on such patients.

In case of a brain stroke, the post-stroke outcome is usually partial disability or paralysis of some part of the body. Professor Dr. Juhi Gupta at the Government Homeopathic Medical College in Bhopal explained, "There has been an increase in cases of brain stroke in the country. A stroke is similar to a heart attack, but it occurs in the brain whenever the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or a blood vessel in the brain bursts due to some reason."

There has been an increase in the number of brain stroke cases in the country. The increase is particularly pronounced among young people. Most stroke patients experience partial disability, and physiotherapy is recommended in such cases.

A unit has been established at the Government Homeopathic Medical College, Bhopal in collaboration with the centre to carry out the study to evaluate the effectiveness of homeopathic medicines on such patients.

This study, led by Dr Gupta will examine the effects of homeopathic medicines on 200 patients. Dr Gupta disclosed, "A separate ward has been created for this purpose at the Medical College. A fully equipped ambulance has been arranged to transport such patients from their homes, and patients will be treated free of cost at this centre. They will also be provided accommodation and food."

She added, "In addition to homeopathic medicines, patients will also be assisted in doing Yoga and given naturopathy, diet therapy and physiotherapy. A full-day schedule has been set for this."