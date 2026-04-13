ETV Bharat / health

COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Mystery Explained: Scientists Identify The Trigger Behind The Rare Reaction

“This study helps explain why a very rare blood-clotting problem occurred in a small number of people after certain COVID-19 vaccines and, occasionally, after natural infection. The researchers found that in these rare cases, the immune system may mistakenly target a normal blood protein (platelet factor 4), triggering abnormal clotting,’’ says Dr. Nishith Chandra, Director, Fortis Heart Institute, New Delhi.

Researchers have now uncovered why this rare blood-clotting disorder can occur after certain COVID-19 vaccines or adenovirus infections. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers in Australia, Canada, and Europe, has shown that a harmless blood protein is at the centre of this reaction. They say that, in rare cases, the immune system can mistakenly target a normal blood protein (PF4) when it confuses it with a viral protein and considers it a threat. This triggers clotting in extremely rare cases. The research shows the reaction is the body defending itself from something that was not dangerous in the first place. According to the researcher, when this confusion occurs, the body produces antibodies that activate the clotting cascade.

In the early days of the global vaccination drive, some cases of dangerous blood clotting paired with low blood counts were observed. The condition (VITT), also known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

Vaccine-related deaths have been reported after the pandemic, and many scientists have for years been investigating the causes, but what gets lost in the messaging is that the severe adverse reactions to adenovirus-vector Covid-19 vaccines like AstraZeneca (Covishield in India) and J&J/Janssen are seen within 4 to 30 days of vaccination and are unrelated to the deaths years after the vaccines.

“Another COVID-19 vaccine-related death”, “This didn’t happen before,” say the murmurs. Even as health authorities worldwide insist the vaccines are safe, these questions and patterns have been repeated across cities and countries. Whenever a young person experiences sudden cardiac death, COVID-19 vaccines are blamed. However, the science and reality might be much less dramatic, and research is pointing to a more nuanced, reassuring story.

A 35-year-old man collapses mid-workout at his local gym. The man, seemingly in perfect health, stretching muscles and pumping iron a few minutes ago, is no more. There have been no underlying health conditions, no warning signs, no visible symptoms. Within hours, the WhatsApp messages began circulating in Delhi NCR.

Dr. Srinath Reddy, Eminent Cardiologist, Founder President and Chancellor, Public Health Foundation of India, calls the discovery a 'breakthrough' and says, “Scientists have been researching the same for the last two years, and this can help in the development of safer vaccines.”

Though the reaction is extremely rare, identifying the exact cause can help develop safer vaccines. “Identification of the blood protein, which is the site of cross-reactivity with the adenoviral antigen, is a major scientific advance in understanding the pathway by which this life-threatening complication occurs. This will help in developing safer vaccines,” Dr. Reddy says.

The lead researchers quoted by Australia’s Science Daily say, “Vaccine developers can now modify the adenovirus protein to prevent this issue and improve vaccine safety’’. Dr. Jing Jing Wang from Flinders University says the findings offer a clear path forward. “By modifying or removing this specific adenovirus protein, future vaccines can avoid this extremely rare reaction while continuing to provide strong protection against disease,” Dr. Wang said. The researchers say the study is part of a broader international effort to understand vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT), a condition first identified during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Platelet Factor 4 (PF4), a normal blood protein, has been known to play a role in a condition induced by a blood thinner called Heparin, called Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). The scientists have now found that a similar process is at work in these rare cases of COVID-19 vaccination. While doctors had earlier suspected that the two conditions were similar, the new study provides proof.

“Platelet Factor (PF4) has been previously identified as the trigger of cross reactivity, which leads to Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia, a condition that shares very similar clinical features with VITT. HIT happens in some patients who are administered heparin, a blood thinner, for the treatment of certain medical conditions. The recent study on Covid vaccine complications replicates that causal association. While similarities between HIT and VITT were discussed earlier, the present study provides the needed proof,” Dr Reddy adds.

When Does The Reaction Occur?

For the vaccine-induced clotting, the risk is not immediate. The symptoms usually appear 5 to 30 days after vaccination. Most commonly in one or two weeks. “Usually the cross-reactivity is triggered very soon but the thrombosis may occur over several days,’’ Dr Reddy says. Key symptoms include severe, persistent headaches, visual changes, severe abdominal or back pain, chest pain, shortness of breath, and leg swelling or coldness. The breakthrough, they say, means vaccines can now be redesigned to avoid this reaction while staying effective. This can also help better treat the condition.

Extensive population-based studies, including those by the CDC and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have found no evidence of links between the Covid vaccine and sudden cardiac deaths, especially among healthy young people. In rare cases, mRNA vaccines, mostly those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, have been associated with myocarditis or heart inflammation. In most cases, patients have improved quickly.

Recent studies have shown that it is due to an overactive immune system targeting heart tissue, which settles down quickly. Health organisations across the world insist the benefits outweigh the risks and have insisted there are no correlations to the sudden cardiac deaths. An AIIMS-based analysis found that over half of sudden deaths in people aged 18-45 were due to some undiagnosed cardiac cause.

“It’s important to stress that these events are extremely uncommon, and COVID-19 vaccines have been overwhelmingly safe and life-saving for the vast majority of people. This research improves our understanding of the condition and may help doctors diagnose and treat it earlier, while also guiding the development of even safer vaccines in the future,” Dr Chandra adds.

While anecdotal reports do dominate the narrative after these deaths, the real culprit seems to be the long-standing heart disease. So take better care of your heart.